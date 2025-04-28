



XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol.

It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules.





Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ from those achieved on individual trading accounts.





Before using the Expert Advisor in a live environment, users are strongly advised to perform their own backtests and forward tests on a demo account and to adjust the settings according to their broker’s specifications.









Main Features









Breakout-based strategy with volume filtering

Integrated high-impact economic news filter

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Trailing Stop and dynamic risk management

Time filter to operate only during selected market hours

Fully customizable input parameters

Real-time on-chart information dashboard

Compatible with most brokers (ECN / RAW spread accounts recommended)













Package Includes









XAURON EA (compiled file)

User guide

Free future updates













Usage Recommendations









Can be used on any account type

Adequate deposit size is recommended based on the selected risk settings

VPS usage is recommended for stable 24/7 execution

Demo testing for at least 1–2 weeks before live use is advised



