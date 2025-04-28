Xauron
- Experts
- Roberto Liguoro
- 버전: 3.6
- 업데이트됨: 6 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
Expert Advisor
XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol.
It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules.
Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ from those achieved on individual trading accounts.
Before using the Expert Advisor in a live environment, users are strongly advised to perform their own backtests and forward tests on a demo account and to adjust the settings according to their broker’s specifications.
Main Features
- Breakout-based strategy with volume filtering
- Integrated high-impact economic news filter
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Trailing Stop and dynamic risk management
- Time filter to operate only during selected market hours
- Fully customizable input parameters
- Real-time on-chart information dashboard
- Compatible with most brokers (ECN / RAW spread accounts recommended)
Package Includes
- XAURON EA (compiled file)
- User guide
- Free future updates
Usage Recommendations
- Can be used on any account type
- Adequate deposit size is recommended based on the selected risk settings
- VPS usage is recommended for stable 24/7 execution
- Demo testing for at least 1–2 weeks before live use is advised
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다