XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol.

It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules.


Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ from those achieved on individual trading accounts.


Before using the Expert Advisor in a live environment, users are strongly advised to perform their own backtests and forward tests on a demo account and to adjust the settings according to their broker’s specifications.



Main Features



  • Breakout-based strategy with volume filtering
  • Integrated high-impact economic news filter
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Trailing Stop and dynamic risk management
  • Time filter to operate only during selected market hours
  • Fully customizable input parameters
  • Real-time on-chart information dashboard
  • Compatible with most brokers (ECN / RAW spread accounts recommended)




Package Includes



  • XAURON EA (compiled file)
  • User guide
  • Free future updates




Usage Recommendations



  • Can be used on any account type
  • Adequate deposit size is recommended based on the selected risk settings
  • VPS usage is recommended for stable 24/7 execution
  • Demo testing for at least 1–2 weeks before live use is advised


Ariston Carvalho
285
Ariston Carvalho 2025.09.08 10:27 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Roberto Liguoro
656
개발자의 답변 Roberto Liguoro 2025.09.08 15:31
Thank you very much!! I'm glad to hear that you're doing well, let's keep working until XAURON can always improve over time, and this thanks to your support!
GABBO69
19
GABBO69 2025.07.11 12:54 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Roberto Liguoro
656
개발자의 답변 Roberto Liguoro 2025.07.11 12:57
Grazie mille davvero! La soddisfazione più grande è vedere che il software sia utile per voi, quindi possiamo proseguire sempre di più per la nostra strada!!
Yoichiro Taki
110
Yoichiro Taki 2025.06.11 12:51 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Roberto Liguoro
656
개발자의 답변 Roberto Liguoro 2025.06.11 13:12
Thank you so much for your detailed and honest review.
It truly means a lot to hear that XAURON aligns with your personal trading strategy and delivers results in both backtests and live performance.
We’re proud to provide real, reliable tools in a market full of overpromises — and your experience confirms we’re on the right path. We’ll keep working hard to improve XAURON and support traders like you.
Let’s keep growing together!
리뷰 답변