Xauron
- Эксперты
- Roberto Liguoro
- Версия: 3.6
- Обновлено: 6 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor
XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions.
LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL
Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including:
- Broker conditions
- Execution speed and slippage
- Latency
- VPS quality
- Market conditions at the time of use
Furthermore, it’s common to observe a clear discrepancy between the performance of many EAs on their public signals and the results users get in real accounts. The MQL5 Market is full of EAs that appear nice on signal accounts, but fail to deliver comparable outcomes in actual trading environments.
XAURON EA is designed as a professional, adaptable solution. We strongly encourage each trader to run their own backtests and forward tests, tailored to their broker and conditions, in order to make an informed decision.
Key Features:
- No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No Neural Networks
- Fully optimized for XAUUSD M5/M15 – 1 chart setup only
- Smart Breakout Detection with Advanced Volume Filtering
- Integrated High-Impact News Filter (NFP, FOMC, PMI, etc.)
- Fixed SL/TP + Intelligent Trailing Stop & Money Management
- Built-in Time Filter: trades only in optimal market hours
- Adaptive System: adjusts to spread, slippage, latency
- Full access to settings – open and customizable strategy
- Real-time dashboard statistics on the chart
- Supports all brokers – best with ECN/RAW Gold spreads
- Safe, transparent & fully guided EA for beginners and pros
Limited Launch Offer:
All the copies available at €100 have been sold!!
The price will increase to €500 in a few days take advantage!!
CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD THE SET FILE
You’ll Receive:
- XAURON EA + User Guide
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Premium Support
- Access to Private Community
Recommendations:
- Use any type of account
- Minimum deposit $500 recommended for M1/M5/M15
- Run on a VPS for 24/7 stable execution
- Test on a demo for 1–2 weeks before going live
- I offer personalized setup and broker guidance if needed
Try XAURON Today – Simple, Powerful, and Built for Real Performance.
Contact me anytime – I’m here to help you succeed!
Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке