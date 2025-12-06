Msx Plug And Play Scalper

MSX Plug & Play Scalper – XAUUSD (M5)

MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD scalping on the M5 timeframe.

The EA combines a clean EMA trend engine with ATR-based money management and multiple protection layers, with no martingale, no grid, no averaging and no DLLs.

The goal is steady, controlled growth with limited drawdown, suitable for:

Prop-firm challenges & funded accounts

Copy trading / master accounts

Money managers & small funds

Serious retail traders who want a “plug & play” gold scalper

All parameters are fully configurable, but a ready-made .set file for XAUUSD M5 is included so you can start quickly.

✔ Key Features

Symbol focus: Optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: Designed for M5 (5-minute chart)

Strategy type: Intra-day trend scalper with pullback → recross entries

No dangerous methods: ❌ No martingale ❌ No grid ❌ No averaging or hedging pyramids ❌ No arbitrage tricks ❌ No external DLL or news API

True risk management: ATR-based SL/TP + Break-Even + Trailing Stop

Daily protection: Daily profit & loss limits with automatic daily reset

Long-term safety: Max drawdown protection based on peak equity

Broker protection: Spread filter, slippage control, news-hour block, session filter

Weekend safety: Option to close all trades before weekend to avoid gaps

Validation-friendly: Passes MQL5 Market automatic tests and uses only standard functions

🧠 Strategy Logic (Overview)

Trend Detection – EMA Engine Uses three EMAs (Fast / Mid / Slow) on the Trend TF (M5)

Confirms trend direction when EMAs are aligned and sloping in the same direction

Filters out sideways periods as much as possible Entry Logic – Pullback & Recross Waits for pullback against the trend (Fast EMA crosses through Mid EMA)

Enters on recross in direction of the trend

Option to allow one trade per trend to keep exposure low Exit Logic – ATR “Safety Armor” Stop Loss = ATR × SL_Mult

Take Profit = ATR × TP_Mult

Break-Even: when price moves in profit by ATR × BE_Mult, SL can move to entry

Trailing Stop: ATR × Trail_Mult follows price when trade is in good profit

This combination keeps the logic simple and transparent while adapting stops and targets to current market volatility.

🛡 Multi-Layer Protection

Per-Trade Protection

Risk per trade is set in % of equity/balance

ATR-based Stop Loss

Optional “per-trade max loss” in % of capital – closes any abnormal floating loss

Daily Protection

Daily Profit Target (% of day-start capital) – EA stops opening new trades after hitting this limit

Daily Loss Limit (% of day-start capital) – EA stops opening new trades after reaching this limit

Day-start capital is recalculated automatically every new day

Max Drawdown Protection

Tracks peak capital (equity or balance, configurable)

If current equity falls by more than Max DD % from that peak , EA can stop trading and optionally close all positions

Built-in “cashflow reset”: deposits/withdrawals on a flat account reset the baseline so DD remains meaningful

Broker & Market Environment Protection

Spread filter – blocks new entries when spread is too high

Slippage limit – controls execution risk

Session filter – trade only during main liquid hours (for example, London + New York sessions)

News window block – simple hour-based block around high-impact news times

Close before weekend – optional closing of all EA positions late on Friday

These protections make the EA suitable for real capital and prop-firm rules, not just backtesting.

📊 Typical Performance Profile (Backtest Example)

Example configuration (XAUUSD M5, risk 1% per trade, starting balance 500 USD, Pro/ECN account):

Approximate yearly net growth: 70–80% (depending on broker, spread, slippage and history)

Maximum equity drawdown in tests: around 10–15%

Profit Factor: > 1.5

Trades per year: several hundred (active scalping)

These numbers are for illustration only and depend strongly on broker quality, data, spread, slippage, and user settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The key idea: controlled, stable compounding with limited drawdown, not “get rich quick” behaviour.

🏦 Account & Broker Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Recommended minimum deposit: 500 USD or more

Account type: Pro / ECN with low spread

Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended

Execution: VPS or low-latency connection recommended for best results

Platform: MetaTrader 5

The EA uses risk in % of capital, so it scales automatically – it can be used on larger accounts (5k, 10k, 50k, prop firm accounts) with the same .set file.

🎛 Recommended Default Settings

A ready-made XAUUSD M5 preset file (.set) is provided.

Typical defaults inside that file:

Risk per trade: 1% of equity/balance

ATR-based SL/TP with moderate reward-to-risk

Daily profit & loss limits: around 5% of day-start capital

Max drawdown protection: around 20% from peak equity

Per-trade loss guard: additional safety limit in % of capital

Spread filter & news window filter: enabled

Session filter: trades mainly during major sessions (configurable)

Close before weekend: enabled for live trading

You can always adjust these values to your own risk profile.

🧪 Other Symbols & Timeframes

The EA passes MQL5 Market validation tests on several symbols and timeframes (for example EURUSD, other majors), but:

The main recommended configuration is XAUUSD on M5.

Other use cases are experimental and should be tested thoroughly by the user.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

Traders who want a clean, rule-based Gold scalper

Prop-firm traders needing strict risk controls and no martingale risk

Copy trading providers who need predictable behaviour and clear statistics

Fund/Account managers who must protect client capital with hard limits

Retail traders who prefer “set it and let it run” logic with a prepared .set file

⚠ Important Risk Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profit.

Profit and drawdown depend on market conditions, broker quality, slippage, latency and user settings.

High leverage and aggressive risk settings can lead to rapid losses.

Always test on demo first and increase risk gradually.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

✅ Summary

MSX Plug & Play Scalper is a professional XAUUSD M5 scalping EA with:

A simple, transparent EMA + ATR strategy

Real risk management and multiple protection layers

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging

Validation-safe structure and no external dependencies

Ready-to-use default preset for 500+ USD Pro/ECN accounts

If you are looking for a realistic, controlled Gold scalper for prop trading, copy trading or personal accounts – not a “casino robot” – this EA is designed for you.