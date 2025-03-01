AFX Global Expert

Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode

This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA).

Operating Mode

  • Opens trades on each new bar.

  • Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions.

  • Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe.

Recovery Mode (Optional)

  • If Recovery Mode is activated, the system will enter an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses on negative trades.

  • Implements an optimized strategy to recover losing trades with low risk.

Key Features

  • 100% automated and customizable.

  • Supports multiple pairs and markets.

  • Optimized for efficient risk management.

  • Ideal for traders looking for an adaptable and effective strategy. Available now to enhance your trading performance.

Explanation of Each VariableBuy Configuration

  • Buy: Indicates that the buy section is activated (Buy Zone).

  • UseBuy: Enables buy orders.

  • AddMBuyNewTrade: Allows additional buy orders based on price analysis.

  • AddBuyMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for buys, increasing lot size in case of loss.

  • LotsB: Initial lot size for buys.

  • Max_Trades_Buy: Maximum number of allowed buy trades.

  • MagicNumber_Buy: Unique identifier for buy trades.

Sell Configuration

  • Sell: Indicates that the sell section is activated (Sell Zone).

  • UseSell: Enables sell orders.

  • AddSellNewTrade: Allows additional sell orders based on price analysis.

  • AddSellMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for sells.

  • LotsS: Initial lot size for sells.

  • Max_Trades_Sell: Maximum number of allowed sell trades.

  • MagicNumber_Sell: Unique identifier for sell trades.

Profit Management & Trailing Stop

  • TakeProfit: Take profit level for the first order.

  • TakeProfitM: Take profit level for all open orders, exiting at the average opening price.

Trade Control & Martingale Settings

  • PipStepBuy: Distance in pips between each new buy when using the Martingale strategy.

  • PipStepSell: Distance in pips between each new sell when using the Martingale strategy.

  • LotExponent: Multiplication factor for lot sizing in Martingale strategy.

Other Settings

  • EnableProfitCheck: If activated, the system will check for profits before opening new trades.

  • EvaluateAllPairs: If activated, the EA will evaluate all trades across different pairs before opening new positions.

  • DailyProfit: Defines a daily profit target before stopping trades.

  • LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay: Restricts the Martingale strategy to one trade per day (false = disabled).


    Önerilen ürünler
    Magical Scalper EA
    Muhammad Nouman
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
    GoldenTrend
    Aliaksandr Sych
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    EA123 Snipper MACD
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Magic Win
    - Reni
    4 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
    JBSar EA Robot
    Jordanilo Sarili
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    Macd Pro I
    Steve Zoeger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Ichimoku 3D
    Anton Karabeinikov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
    VolnaFX
    Roman Meskhidze
    4.67 (15)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.41 (22)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the m
    Impuls Pro MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
    Ebot HODL PS
    Septian Heri Priyatmo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ForexPair:   Live performance GoldPair :  Live performance Ebot HODL PS is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported currency pairs:    All Pairs Recommended timeframe:  
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.81 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
    Daying Cao
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
    EZ Volchok
    Ruslan Brezovskiy
    4.33 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EZ Volchok - tam otomatik bir ızgara ticaret danışmanıdır ve eğilimin tersine döndüğü anda işleme girer. Bollinger bantlarına ve hareketli ortalamalara dayalı özel göstergeler kullanır. Fiyat, işlemin ters yönünde hareket ederse, bir ızgara sistemi tarafından ticaret yönetilecektir. Avantajlar ve özellikler Tamamen otomatiktir ve ekstra dikkat gerektirmez. Herhangi bir komisyoncu ile çalışmak için uygundur. Minimum önerilen depozito 1000$. Depozito miktarına göre otomatik hacim hesaplama fonksiy
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.63 (24)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (171)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.69 (29)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (93)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    ChimeraFxTool
    Marve Edom Agbor
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (G
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.79 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Gold Throne MT4
    DRT Circle
    4.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
    Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MetaTrader 4 için özel göstergeler konusunda evrensel ticaret danışmanı. Oluşturucu stratejisi. Ok ve sinyal arabellekleri ile göstergenizin adını yazın ve EA xCustomEA bu sinyaller üzerinde işlem yapar. Yerleşik işlevlerimizin çoğunu da kullanabilirsiniz. MetaTrader 4   sürümü   : MetaTrader 5 terminali için   xCustomEA sürümü Evrensel ticaret danışmanının işlevselliği xCustomEA, biri hariç   , danışmanımız The X'in tüm parametrelerini tam olarak kopyalar: xCustomEA   , özel bir gösterge üzeri
    EA Forex Scalper
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    Gold Zenith mt4
    Marina Arkhipova
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Zenith — altın (XAUUSD) için premium EA Gold Zenith — altın (XAUUSD) için premium EA Gold Zenith , XAUUSD (altın) için güçlü ve disiplinli bir algoritmadır. Riskli yöntemleri (grid, martingale vb.) kullanmaz ve her işlem zarar durdur (SL) ile korunur. Mantık: trend hareketini tespit eder ve geri çekilmelerde (pullback) işlem açar; sinyal başına yalnızca tek pozisyon açılır. Karmaşık kurulum yok — varsayılan ayarlar canlı kullanım için hazırdır: EA’yı grafiğe bırakın ve başlayın. Neden güven
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.59 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    Martini EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    OpenAI ile Yapay Zeka Odaklı Teknoloji Martini AI EA, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ve USDCHF için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenlik, istikrarlı getiri ve ölçeklenebilir kârlılığa odaklanır. Martini AI EA, en yeni ChatGPT teknolojisi üzerine kurulu, sinir ağları, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zeka destekli analitiklerle geliştirilmiş disiplinli bir scalping stratejisini entegre eder. Bu, uyarlanabilir karar verme, hassas işlem ve olağanüstü bir işlem deneyimi sağlar. 7000'
    Greedy Golden MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Scalper PRO: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve Konfigürasyon Dosyaları: Satın alma sonrası kılavuz ve konfigürasyon dosyaları için benimle iletişime geçiniz. Fiyat: Lisans satış sayısına göre artar. Kalan Kopya Sayısı: 3 Altın, finansal piyasalardaki en volatil varlıklardan biri olarak işlem yapmak büyük bir hassasiyet, titiz analiz ve etkili risk yönetimi gerektirir. Golden Scalper PRO , tam da bu ilkeleri sağlam ve sofistike bir sistemde birleştirmek üzere geliştirilmiştir v
    Pure AI MT4
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EURUSD için benzersiz ticaret danışmanı Her ticaret kararının monolitik bir algoritma tarafından değil, bağımsız mantıksal blokların etkileşimi sonucu oluştuğu bir mimariye dayanmaktadır - gösterge filtreleri, giriş koşulları, çıkışlar ve kontrol kuralları. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel bir mesaj gönderin. Temel özellik - modülerlik ve esneklik Danışman, değiştirilebilir ve yapılandırılabilir bileşenler kümesi olarak uygulanır:
    Theranto V1
    Hossein Davarynejad
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    /// Theranto V1 ///  (3X Expert v1,v2,v3) + GER30VIP    After Parched Theranto V1 text me for received Free  2 License  of Theranto V2 and v3   + Live and Demo Account  Strategy basic on support and Resistance  and candle pattern also check the value of the market before open Price . Multicurrency Expert Can work on   All Forex Pairs   Best Pairs AUDCAD,GBPUSD ,AUDNZD,GBPNZD.NZDCHF,NZDCAD,EURNZD Shoot Trade All Trade have 60 pip SL Always Behind Market   Super Fast Scalper          URL Link
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.63 (65)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Capital Maker Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency. The EA analyzes the market bar by bar , identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action. ️ Main Features Automatic Entry Bar by Bar The robot a
    EA Budak Ubat Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    How it Works When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. No existing positions on the chart: If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade. If bearish, it enters a sell trade. Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss). Existing positions with the last one in loss: The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user. It enters a tr
    Megalodon EA
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Megalodon EA – Smart Scalping for Forex Megalodon EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for high-precision scalping on major currency pairs. It combines trend filters, range analysis, and professional risk management to deliver fast and reliable trades. Efficient trading with independent logic for buys and sells Automatic risk management with dynamic lot sizing and daily limits Smart filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Advanced options such as martingale
    Filtrele:
    jnorum
    767
    jnorum 2025.05.01 16:01 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    1212
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.02 15:48
    Thanks
    İncelemeye yanıt