Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
- Sürüm: 2.54
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
-Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair
- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization .
- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .
-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving.
-Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).
-Pro Golden Long mainly to manage the trades with long trend .
Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD /EURUSD / GBPUSD / SILVER / NZDCAD / AUDNZD /etc.
- Timeframe: 2H Default Configuration
- Remember : the bot will work on the time frame which you applied on
- for day trading use 2H , the best performance .
- for scalping use your preferred frame with your customized configuration .
- i can help any time with advice , just contact me .
Account Requirements
- Type: any
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200 for orders 0.01 : 500 for orders 0.02 : 1000 for > 0.02
- Leverage 1:200 max
Features of Long Catcher EA
- Easy to use with simple setting
- Fully automated
- Strong and simple trading logic
- Highly effective performance of EA
- Low drawdown while using correctly not in the top price of the market.
- High Profit Factor
- No dangerous strategy
- No Hedging
- Best risk management to protect your fund
- All features included with best and balanced configuration and hidden such as
- TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
- All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
- your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users