Midnight Queen
- Kenji Ito
👑 Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session
Midnight Queen MT4 is a professional night scalping EA designed to trade quietly and precisely during the Asian session.
It combines high accuracy, risk control, and consistent profit growth — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.
💠 Key Features
-
Pair: EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe)
-
Trading hours: 21:00–07:00 (broker time)
-
Logic: Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries
-
Built-in filters: News filter, spread & slippage protection
-
No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging
-
Automatic lot calculation and equity protection system
📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)
-
Period: 10 years
-
Total Net Profit: $27,512
-
Profit Factor: 1.94
-
Win Rate: ≈85%
-
Total Trades: 3,560
-
Max Drawdown: 17.7%
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Recommended brokers: Axiory, ICMarkets, Pepperstone (low-spread ECN)
-
VPS required for 24/5 operation
🚀 Versions
-
🛡 Safe Mode: Stable performance with low drawdown
-
⚔️ Aggressive Mode: 2–3× more trades with higher return potential
(Beginners are advised to start with Safe Mode.)
💬 Pricing Policy
Initial launch price: $199 USD
📈 Price will increase by +$50 every 10 copies sold.
Early buyers get the best value.
👑 Summary
Midnight Queen is designed to rule the calm night market — steadily building profit while others sleep.
With elegant precision and disciplined control, she delivers consistent growth through every quiet session.
Let the Queen of the Night guard your account.