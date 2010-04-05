BullionX Trader
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot
Overview
BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes.
Key Features
- Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs.
- Multi-Asset Trading: Works across forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
- Precision Risk Management: Implements auto-lot sizing and adaptive stop-loss mechanisms.
- Optimized for H1 Timeframe: Balances trade accuracy and execution efficiency.
Technical Information
- Timeframe: H1, M15
- Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Minimum Deposit: $500
- Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
- Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
- Supported Pairs: XAU/USD, BTC/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
Why Choose BullionX Trader?
The name "Bullion" represents gold and precious metals, while "X" symbolizes expansion into crypto and forex markets. BullionX Trader is a versatile powerhouse, making it the perfect solution for traders looking to dominate multiple markets with a single strategy.