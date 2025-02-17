Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot

Overview

Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities.

Key Features

MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences.

Price Action Confirmation: Detects major price patterns to validate trade signals.

Multi-Pair Compatibility: Works on any forex pair and XAU/USD (Gold).

Optimized for M15 Timeframe: Best suited for high-accuracy trade execution.

Automated Trade Execution & Alerts: Ensures real-time precision trading with alerts and auto-execution.

Ideal for Scalping & Swing Trading: Designed for both short-term and mid-term traders.

Why Choose Divergence Sniper?

Divergence Sniper is built for traders who seek high-accuracy divergence entries and want to enhance their profitability using market momentum shifts. By integrating MACD divergence with price action, it ensures strategic trade execution in all market conditions.



