AuricDynamiX

AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot
I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version 


Overview
AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk management.

The name "Auric" is derived from "Aurum", the Latin word for gold, while "DynamiX" represents adaptability and precision in trading. This EA intelligently adjusts to market fluctuations and optimizes trade entries to maximize profitability.

Key Features
Gold & Forex Optimization: Specifically designed for XAU/USD and major forex currency pairs.
Dynamic Trade Execution: Adapts to market conditions for optimized entries and exits.
Momentum & Trend Analysis: Uses advanced AI to track breakouts and reversals.
Smart Risk Management: Ensures capital protection with adaptive lot sizing and stop-loss strategies.

Optimized for M15 & M5 Timeframes: Ideal for scalping and mid-term trading.


Technical Information
Timeframe: M15, H1
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:500
Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: XAU/USD & Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)


Why Choose AuricDynamiX?
AuricDynamiX combines precision in gold trading with dynamic market adaptability, allowing traders to capitalize on high-momentum movements and trend reversals while maintaining minimal risk. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this EA adjusts its execution strategy for optimal results.

Trade Smarter with AuricDynamiX – Precision and Adaptability for Maximum Profitability.

Önerilen ürünler
MQLSquare Grid Scalper MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing a powerful and user-friendly trading tool designed to supercharge your trading capabilities through a grid strategy. Crafted for dedicated traders seeking a high-quality tool to execute their trades, this EA offers a range of features and options to enhance your trading experience. Here's a breakdown of the key inputs and functionalities: 1. **Starting Lot Size:** Define your initial lot size to kickstart your trading cycle. 2. ** Multiplier :** Tailor your lot size for each gri
FREE
SuperMac Free
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FREE VERSION ONLY USE LOT SIZE 0.01 TO UNLOCK IT GO HERE  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61498 SuperMac EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy and Tren Follower. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine tren behaviour.  EA optimized on EURUSD, GBPUSD and NZDUSD (Use together) but can be use on other pair  Use PAIR can use 3 pairs (recommended to maximize profit) at the same time (
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
FREE
RahimswingEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DO NOT TRY THIS, IT IS NOT WORKING. SOON I WILL PUBLISH NEW VERSION ONCE IT IS UPDATED RahimSwingEA - A Powerful and Intelligent Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4 Unlock the potential of your trading with RahimSwingEA , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed to bring advanced swing trading strategies directly to your MetaTrader 4 platform. Built with precision and optimized for high performance, RahimSwingEA provides a seamless, automated trading experience for both novice and seasone
FREE
Ultimate Dashboard Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Tools designed for multi-currency trading. You can customize which currency you want to trade, analyze up to 10 currencies by yourself. Note: This is demo version that you can test for free (Maximum Lot Size = 0.01) Full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17793 Analysis method. (Refer to screenshot 1) Ultimate dashboard analyzes trend strength from six major time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Show the result in graphic format. You can identify which currencies
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
CommunityPower MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.88 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CommunityPower EA — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tradi
FREE
Drawdown Alert
Sakda Prempreenon
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Drawdown Alerts Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached. Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance. You can customize Drawdown Alerts for Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down X Y Color Number of decimal digits Popup messages and sound - Turn  on / off  notifications Notification
FREE
Fed Chair Gringott
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion. Fed Chair Gringott  EA  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping  Trading on  XAUUSD timeframe M1.   The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA  Follow the Trend . Fed Chair Gringott  EA is similar to a Plug And Play package, please test it yourself. hundreds of times before making a purchase. I choose how it works. You choose the capital to invest. If you like it, buy it. Investing is risky
FREE
The Midnight Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
FREE
TequilaEA
Kun Jiao
Uzman Danışmanlar
TequilaEA Ticaret Stratejisi Belgesi 1. Temel Bilgiler Ad   : TequilaEA Sürüm   : 1.0 Uygulanabilir Enstrüman   : XAUUSD (Altın/ABD Doları) Uygulanabilir Zaman Çerçevesi   : M1 (1 dakika grafiği) Geliştirici   : Tulip Financial Technology 2. Temel Ticaret Mantığı Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), teknik göstergeler kombinasyonu ve fiyat model tanıması temelinde ticaret kararları alır, aşağıdaki temel mantığa sahiptir : Trend Değerlendirmesi MACD göstergesi (parametreler 12, 26, 9) kullanılarak genel trend
FREE
SmartDataExportEaMT4
Mikoto Hamazono
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartDataExportEa – MetaTrader 4 için En İyi Veri İhracatı Aracı EA Açıklaması SmartDataExportEaMT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir veri dışa aktarma aracıdır. Bu EA, alım-satım yapmaz; bunun yerine piyasa verilerini ve temel gösterge değerlerini CSV formatında dışa aktarmaya odaklanır. Veri analizi veya strateji geliştirmeyi daha verimli hale getirmek isteyen yatırımcılar ve geliştiriciler için idealdir. Gerçek zamanlı analizle uyumluluk Gerçek zamanlı CSV çıktısı almak, CSV dosyasının ki
FREE
Cmrc
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cmrc Watch here how to set the bot    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be   CMRC EA ====================================== The Robot is based on 4 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ========================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute
FREE
TrendSurfer Collection
Augustine Kamatu
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the TrendSurfer Collection: Ride the Waves of Forex Success Are you tired of navigating the unpredictable waters of the forex market alone? Do you wish there was a way to surf the waves of currency trading with confidence and ease? Look no further than the TrendSurfer Collection—a revolutionary automated trading system designed to turn the tide in your favor. TrendSurfer Collection gives you free access to one of the many profitable Expert Advisors from my TrendSurfer series. Her
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Interval Trading 1
Quan Hua Li
Uzman Danışmanlar
input int hlength=85; input int vlength=25; input int DX=-340; input int DY=-80; input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name input double lots_default=1; input int    pc_times_default=2; input double deposit_minimal=200; input double floating_loss_percent=10; input double margin_occupied=0.2; input int    trade_allowed=1;//0代表测试模式   bool showbutton=TRUE; int tradingnumber=3;//控制买卖交易数量 struct  edit_update { string symbol; int    type; //0代表buy,1代表sell int    magic;//代表magic double
FREE
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.38 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
Ultimate Panel Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Yardımcı programlar
"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system. Note: This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11558 Features     1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading. Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level. Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button. Order will open immediately.     2. Drag line to place pending order. Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button.
FREE
Hi Lo Breakout
Stephen Reynolds
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A system with steady ROI > 10% a month like clockwork!  Hi Lo Breakout strategy opens and closes trades based on the time of day in relation to the highs and lows of both yesturday and today. It will then trade out these prices using the trade management settings within user inputs.    For best results see .set file at comment  no2 . Features : A purely mechanical system. Simply set and leave. No martingale or grid.    Risks are small per trade.   An optional automatic lot adjustment feature th
FREE
MACD Not So Simple
Leonid Basis
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors). Input parameters Indicator MACD: fast - fast Period; slow - Slow Period; sign - Signal Period; appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; MACDOpenLevel ; MACDCloseLevel ; Indicator Moving Avera
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Göstergeler
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
OnTicks
Corentin Petitgirard
2.89 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Now free! Discover the Expert Advisor that never loses and multiplies your profits at lightning speed! Imagine a trading tool that wins at every tick, leaving no room for loss. That’s exactly what our Expert Advisor offers: a cutting-edge algorithm designed to provide you with consistent and rapid profits! Thanks to its market intelligence, it constantly opens positions, capturing every opportunity to maximize your gains. The more you use it, the faster you’ll see your profits skyrocket. Why
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SilvMAT EA – XAGUSD için Hassas Ticaret, Tamamen Ücretsiz Not:   Bu yeni geliştirilmiş bir EA'dır—mevcut etkileyici sonuçlara rağmen uzun vadeli performans hala değerlendiriliyor, dikkatli olun! Optimize Edilmiş:   XAGUSD M1 Önerilen Kurulum:   0.0001 lot Cent Hesabı €200+ veya Standart Hesap €20,000+ (kaldıraç 1:2000) ile güvenli ticaret için kullanın. Neden SilvMAT Seçmelisiniz? SilvMAT ile elit ticarete adım atın, Marc Albrecht Trading 'in devrimci Expert Advisor'ı. 10 yıldan fazla MT4 progr
FREE
Confirmation Entry
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Valuable Friends ,   This New Free EA works as below : - waiting the M15 diagram to show the reverse or continuing of the trend - confirm  signal on H4 Diagram . - wait till the entry strategy is being extremely true  - put direct entry point (sell or Buy ) and put Pending Orders (P.O) in grid   All these will be Active after manually set in common parameters that u fully controlled . Check the pics to recognize .. for any Question write to me directly .. Best Luck  Best Luck  
FREE
Filter This
Leolouiski Gan
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu, Haber Filtresini kullanmak için gereken komut dosyasıdır. Bu komut dosyası filtrelemek istediğiniz herhangi bir grafiği seçer ve girdileri Haber Filtresi programına gönderir. Her girdi o grafiğe özeldir, böylece her grafik için farklı girdiler ayarlama esnekliğine sahip olursunuz. Haber Filtresi (ücretsiz demo) bağlantılarını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz: Haber Filtresi Kılavuzu + İndirme Bağlantıları Haber seçimi Haber kaynağı, Forex Factory'nin ekonomik takviminden alınmaktadır. Seçim USD, EUR,
FREE
Free Trading Keyboard
Yitzon Manuel Belandria Oropeza
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Keyboard Tool will enable you to: Easily OPEN/CLOSE/MODIFY orders with Keyboard and with Buttons on Screen. Modify Order parameters with shorcuts. Export different Prices into a file for analysing outside MT4. Save Chartscreen into an image. Show Fibonacci on screen with shorcut. You can export these Prices into files:   COHL : history of  Close,Open,High,Low in one file.   Close - history of  Close in one file.   Open - history of  Open in one file.   High - history of High in one file.
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for  $199 Next price  -->  $249 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
24 saatlik flaş satış - Sadece $149  "HFT Pass Prop Firms", özellikle US30 çifti ile işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA) olup HFT meydan okuması için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Daha fazla üst düzey Expert Advisor ve Göstergeler için şu adrese gidin: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ben Los, daha fazla güncelleme almak için lütfen abone olun: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT Nedir? Yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT), büyük bir sipariş
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper, XAUUSD (Altın) paritesinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Önerilen zaman dilimi M5’tir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatilite filtrelerini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping algoritması kullanarak altın piyasasındaki kısa vadeli işlem fırsatlarını belirler. Ana Özellikler M5 zaman diliminde Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiştir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatiliteye dayalı scalping mantığı. Ayarlanabilir lot büyüklüğü ile otomatik r
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
BTC Pro ea MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
FREE
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
FREE
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
FREE
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
FREE
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FREE
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
FX Hydra 13 MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
Pro Grid Master
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points. Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality. Technical Specifications Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD Timeframes: H1 Minimum Deposit: $500 Recommended Account Type:
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
Gold Blitz The Ultimate Gold Trading
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Blitz is an advanced AI-driven trading bot designed for precision, speed, and profitability in gold trading. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, it scans market trends, identifies high-probability trade setups, and executes them with maximum efficiency. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or holding positions, Gold Blitz is optimized for consistent performance with managed risk. Note :   Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Key Fe
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions. Key Features: Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies. AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in mark
BullionX Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot Overview BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes. Key Features Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs. Multi-Asset Trading: Works ac
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
Candle Beast EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold). Key Features Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle. Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses. High
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
XAU TrendSeeker
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot Overview XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction. Key Features EMA-Based Trend
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
TheLeoTraderFX Supreme
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control. Key Features Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-min
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
Gold Machine Universal Forex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Machine is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to work on any forex pair and any timeframe . Built on a custom strategy developed and tested by the author, this EA is optimized for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable automated solution. Key Features: Compatible with all timeframes (M5 to H4 and above) Works on any forex symbol including gold (XAUUSD), major and minor pairs Fully customizable input parameters for strategy control Advanced risk management
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt