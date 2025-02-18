FVG Scalper Pro

Overview
FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance.

Key Features
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market inefficiencies to capture profitable trades.
Ultra-Fast Scalping Execution: Optimized for high-speed trading in volatile market conditions.
Multi-Currency & Gold (XAU/USD) Support: Works on Forex currency pairs and commodities.
AI-Powered Risk Management: Includes smart lot sizing, stop-loss, and trade protection.

Optimized for M1, M5 & M15 Timeframes: Designed for fast-paced, high-accuracy trading.

Technical Information
Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, H1
Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Minimum Deposit: $5000
Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: XAU/USD & Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)

Why Choose FVG Scalper Pro?
FVG Scalper Pro utilizes Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading principles to identify market inefficiencies and execute precision scalping trades. With lightning-fast execution, smart risk management, and optimized trade entries, this bot is an essential tool for serious scalpers.

Roland Aguila
20
Roland Aguila 2025.07.27 09:44 
 

IT IS A GREAT ea, YOU JUST HAVE TO USE IT AS A SWING TRADE -- MaestroGann

Roland Aguila
20
Roland Aguila 2025.07.27 09:44 
 

IT IS A GREAT ea, YOU JUST HAVE TO USE IT AS A SWING TRADE -- MaestroGann

patrickdrew
2741
patrickdrew 2025.07.20 20:40 
 

It has been on M5 on 6 charts for days.

No trades.

Author not responding.

All else working fine.

