Benj autotrend switch EA

BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1



Catch trends, not noise.



A professional grid-on-trend robot that maps volatility to timeframe and keeps risk under control with a built-in Daily P&L Guard. When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and seeds only the missing levels—no over clutter, no runaway grids.

Why traders choose it

Trend-aware grid – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 levels for trailing stop entry (MO) when trend direction pullback at certain RSI levels.

Mapped volatility – ATR mapping (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1) so distances adapt to market pace.

Chasing protection – Trailing Stop/BE via ManageOpenOrders() that hugs price without smothering trades.

Daily Guard – auto-locks trading for the day after hitting target gain or max loss (net of floating).

Slope flip logic – cancels opposite pendings instantly; keeps live orders; reseeds fresh with new anchor.

Broker-friendly – pending-order fallback to market order on error 133 (optional), spread check, stop/freeze gap safety.

Dashboard UI – buttons (Buy/Sell/Close/BE/Cancel PO), day stats, sessions view, ATH/ATD and loop counter.

Positioning vs. typical grid EAs:

Most grids stack blindly. BENJ EA seeds only what’s missing, measures drift only on closed bars, and remaps ATR across TFs so levels don’t bunch up in slow markets nor explode in fast ones.

What’s inside

2-Level Grid on Trend Slope + 3-level TS entry (MO): On active slope side (up/down), place up to 2 pendings at k×ATR distances from a fresh anchor .

Complete-Drift Reseed: If price drifts by 0.20 × mapped ATR (evaluated only on the chart’s closed bar), reseed missing pendings to restore the structure.

Side Cap: Max 5 per side (filled + pending) for discipline.

TP/TSL: TP = Inp_TP × ATR . Trailing uses Inp_TSL (xATR). Optional arming distance before TSL engages.

Flip & Flip-Back: Upon slope reversal, cancel wrong-side pendings; on flip-back, seed only missing = 5 − live filled.

Safety: Spread ceiling for seeding, stop/freeze level buffers, market-order fallback (optional), manage-all toggle.

Inputs (key)

Trading & Risk:

Inp_LotSize , Inp_TP (xATR) , Inp_TSL (xATR) , Inp_TSL_ArmATR (xATR) ,

Daily Guard: Inp_TargetDailyPL_Enabled , Inp_DailyTargetGain$ , Inp_MaxDailyLoss$ .

Automation:

Inp_AutoTrade , Inp_AutoCheckSeconds (timer cadence), Inp_ManageAll , Inp_Magic .

Grid Controls:

Inp_MaxPerSide=5 (spec), Inp_DriftATR=0.20 , Inp_SlopeEpsATR , Inp_SlopeMAPeriod , Inp_SlopeMAMethod ,

Inp_UseStopsInsteadOfLimits (LIMIT grid vs STOP breakout).

Seeding Safety:

Inp_SeedMaxSpreadATR (skip seed if spread too wide).

Broker Fallback:

Inp_FallbackMarketOn133 (true/false).

Tester Helper:

Inp_MarketPass_Kickstart (places a tiny MO once so MQL5 tester shows trades).

Dashboard & Controls

Buttons: BUY / SELL / CLOSE ALL / BE ON-OFF / CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE WIN / CUT LOSS / CANCEL PO

Stats: Floating, Daily Gain/Loss, Running Balance, Wins/Losses, Active & Pendings, Ideal Lot hint, Session, Loop #, ATH/ATD.

Compatibility & Requirements

Terminal: MT4 (build 1350+ recommended).

Symbols: FX, XAUUSD, Indices, Crypto CFDs (use suitable lot size & broker limits).

Timeframes: Any; ATR mapping auto-adapts (M15→H1, H1→H4, H4→D1; otherwise current TF).

Brokers: Supports 4/5-digit, ECN/RAW/STP. Handles StopLevel/FreezeLevel & spread gates.

Tips for best results

Start on liquid sessions and symbols with decent ATR and tight spreads. Keep Inp_MaxPerSide=5 (design spec). Use the Daily Guard—that’s your discipline edge. If broker blocks pendings often, enable Inp_FallbackMarketOn133 . Backtest with realistic spreads & commissions; forward test on demo/VPS before going live.

🔔 Important Notice

FAQ

Is this martingale?

No. It’s a trend-grid with a fixed cap (5 per side). No multiplier is required.

Does it scalp?

It can trail tightly, but it’s not a tick-scalper. ATR mapping targets sustainable structure.

Will it trade every day?

It trades when trend slope confirms beyond a neutral ATR band and when spread rules allow.

What about risk?

Use Daily Guard and sensible lot sizes. Markets carry risk; no strategy guarantees profits.

Legal & Testing Note

This product does not guarantee profits and is provided for educational/automation purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo first and deploy with capital you can afford to risk.





