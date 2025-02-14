Scalping Robot MT5

4.14

Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe. The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD.This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an automated solution and experienced traders seeking precision and efficiency in their trades using grid. The Scalping Robot opens positions every day from Monday to Friday and all positions are secured with Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as additional security (max dd%) With this robot, you will be able also to generate cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The Scalping Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Scalping Robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you will receive support. The Scalping Robot is the Best Scalping System on the market.

The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

The discounted price of $899 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $1499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

Features:

  • Accessible price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter must be changed, lots size
  • All positions are protected by an automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • Private group with excellent support that will help you at every step
  • The populars currency pairs: XAUUSD, and optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY
  • Panel showing forex calendar, daily pips, daily profits, current market session, and more...
  • Targets small price movements with quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent, small profits
  • Removes human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution of the strategy
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided for Free

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • Maximum daily drawdown %
  • Profit - you can set the daily profit
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News filter - report for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY currencies
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days and hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday and also change the hours
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 

How to properly test the Scalping Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.10 or any other size lots, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M1 chart on the XAUUSD set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • Scalping Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:10 up to 1:1000. 

    Information:

    • Timeframe: M1
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
    • Pairs: XAUUSD (optional EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY)
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
    Important: 
    Our tools are available exclusively on mql5.com and any other sites claiming to offer our tools are fraudulent.

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $899, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. We provide excellent support through all the steps.


    İncelemeler 79
    GregorThieler
    97
    GregorThieler 2025.07.03 14:19 
     

    Powerful Grid Scalping EA – Smart Execution & Strong Recovery This Scalping EA has exceeded my expectations. As a grid-based system, it naturally carries some drawdown, but the logic behind its entries and the way it manages positions is incredibly smart. It handles volatile markets with control and often recovers fast from temporary drawdowns. The setup is straightforward, and the trade frequency keeps the account active without overtrading. What stands out is the consistent growth when used with proper risk settings. I also appreciate how scalable the strategy is — I can adjust lot size and max trades based on account size and risk appetite. Definitely a solid performer for traders who understand grid systems and want a robust, well-coded EA.

    Mohan Krishna
    34
    Mohan Krishna 2025.07.02 15:10 
     

    I have been using the GBPUSD and Scalping EA for the past 3 months... the returns have been stable and regular.... I am looking forward to the new EAs frm this team... and the support is excellent...

    eltonnog
    24
    eltonnog 2025.06.24 04:48 
     

    I’ve been using the Scalping Robot MT5 for a few days, and it has been performing quite well. Setup was easy based on the manual provided, along with the Telegram Support from a team committed to this product. It is specifically designed for gold volatility and is highly worthwhile for XAUUSD fans. I hope it can have a minimum time of open position on the next version, so it can work with a prop firm account as well.

    Dynamic Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
    Pips Maven
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
    Crude Oil Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.95 (38)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
    Doctor Winston mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.41 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
    Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
    Jacob Hooper
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
    Tree Of Life MT5
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
    EA Maling Gold
    Felin Sitohang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
    TRocket
    Vitalii Kosov
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    T_Rocket, based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize performance
    Tino Schaefer
    233
    Tino Schaefer 2025.07.15 20:55 
     

    Make up your own mind. After making some profits, I ended up losing a lot of money. The EA developer asked me why I didn’t run it on a demo account... Why would I spend money on an EA just to run it on a demo account? As I said, form your own opinion and don’t let yourself be belittled in the 'Discussions' section by comments. Marzena will probably leave another comment that misrepresents my opinion once again – just like she does with everyone else.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.28 14:28
    Hi. Thank you for your message. The robot allows a wide range of settings - one of them is MaxDD, which limits potential losses. But as always, it’s easier to leave a negative review than to contact our team for assistance. Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
    GregorThieler
    97
    GregorThieler 2025.07.03 14:19 
     

    Powerful Grid Scalping EA – Smart Execution & Strong Recovery This Scalping EA has exceeded my expectations. As a grid-based system, it naturally carries some drawdown, but the logic behind its entries and the way it manages positions is incredibly smart. It handles volatile markets with control and often recovers fast from temporary drawdowns. The setup is straightforward, and the trade frequency keeps the account active without overtrading. What stands out is the consistent growth when used with proper risk settings. I also appreciate how scalable the strategy is — I can adjust lot size and max trades based on account size and risk appetite. Definitely a solid performer for traders who understand grid systems and want a robust, well-coded EA.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.03 14:21
    You are welcome👍📊
    Mohan Krishna
    34
    Mohan Krishna 2025.07.02 15:10 
     

    I have been using the GBPUSD and Scalping EA for the past 3 months... the returns have been stable and regular.... I am looking forward to the new EAs frm this team... and the support is excellent...

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.02 15:41
    You are welcome👍📊
    Xean Marin
    28
    Xean Marin 2025.07.01 19:38 
     

    I lost 50% of my investment with this bot, but I see many positive images. I tried setting it up as explained in the group, but I still got no results. Please do not buy it

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.01 20:30
    Hi. We recommend following the settings from the manual as well as using the correct account type. To limit any potential losses, you can set the MaxDD (maximum drawdown) in the robot to, for example, 50 or any other value — this way, it will prevent the robot from entering on a bad signal, which can happen due to recent unstable movements on the XAUUSD pair, mainly influenced by political factors in recent days. Unfortunately, instead of adjusting these or other settings, some clients prefer to claim that something isn’t working, but we have no control over what each client does with the robot on their own account🤷‍♂️
    mikan_32_sei
    95
    mikan_32_sei 2025.07.01 14:21 
     

    I was once persuaded by the developer to withdraw my review, but I am re-submitting it because I believe it would be a breach of trust to other users if I did not do this. Please note that I am confident that I am giving a neutral review. It is not my intention to undermine the seller. I think some grid system EAs of them are certainly useful in practice, regardless of the denials of the experts. If there is a mistake as a matter of fact, it will be corrected.

    =======================================

    While the concept of Scalping Robot sounds interesting, this EA requires an tough mind and a lot of preparation to use. This software is not set-and-forget. In a range market, it works perfectly but tough results will be obtained in a strong trending market. You should sense the market trend and turn-off the EA at that time. Unfortunately, we are in the highly volatile enviornment (President, Wars, Tariffs and so on.)

    They will say that a smaller maxDD is all that is needed, but they recommend 20 averaging down orders (failure to scalp triggers this mechanism.) as standard to begin with, and usually a drawdown of 1 or 2% does not reach 20 orders. If you make MaxDD too small, you are likely to be loss poor even in a range market. And if you increase the MaxDD, you will have to fear account bankruptcy or profit loss in the strong trend market.

    If the lot size is smaller than necessary, it would be more profitable to simply buy gold dollars. You have to pray every day that today is a range market. Certainly the staff is very helpful and has a complete manual, but they don't give you any information about risk (based on your risk settings in your live account). I don't disagree that it is the user's responsibility to decide what risk settings to use, but it is not practical for each user to try every case, so I thought they should provide a list of risk settings and results as reference information as well.

    P.S. Also, for the sake of fairness, the seller should probably publish live signals in MQL5.

    P.S.2 The developer admits this EA is not an easy one these days in our chat.

    P.S.3 Basic settings are described in the manual. I have read the manual thoroughly; it is a VPS environment with a standard account (no commissions) with IC Markets. But on optimal DD for the risks, they don't provide it.

    Good luck to the users of this EA.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.08 17:16
    The robot has been working great for several months, it just needs to be set up according to the instructions. Unfortunately, many users ignore everything and do whatever they want. The robot also includes features like max drawdown control, position limits, and many other settings. Sadly, it’s easier for some to leave a negative review instead. The results are available on our website👍📊
    sunilpoojary125
    19
    sunilpoojary125 2025.06.25 17:54 
     

    dnt a worth for 1 dollar , dnt be fooled by seeing all paid comments in tester it runs different it real account different.....

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 14:18
    Right after the purchase, this person immediately left a negative review simply because I didn’t reply to their message right away. Then they removed the review and added another one. This person did not follow the settings from the manual or use the recommended accounts, where the robot performs very well. The backtest results are identical, but unfortunately, this review seems to have been posted deliberately. Live results are available on our website👍📊
    Aboad jasim
    69
    Aboad jasim 2025.06.24 18:33 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.24 18:50
    Hi. Thank you for the purchase. I’ve just sent you a private message. You are welcome👍📊
    eltonnog
    24
    eltonnog 2025.06.24 04:48 
     

    I’ve been using the Scalping Robot MT5 for a few days, and it has been performing quite well. Setup was easy based on the manual provided, along with the Telegram Support from a team committed to this product. It is specifically designed for gold volatility and is highly worthwhile for XAUUSD fans. I hope it can have a minimum time of open position on the next version, so it can work with a prop firm account as well.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.24 08:05
    You are welcome👍📊
    Fernando Costa Xavier
    199
    Fernando Costa Xavier 2025.06.21 01:51 
     

    After years chasing for a consistent and profitable EA, I finally found. This is doubtless one of the best EA's current in martket for scalping. Been using for couples months, and every month closing in positive. Great job guys. keep it up!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.21 06:31
    You are welcome👍📊
    ewapas7649
    104
    ewapas7649 2025.06.19 09:07 
     

    I've been using Scalping Bot for three months. And we had our ups and downs, it was tested on different accounts, with different settings and with different brokers. Summary? The bot uses a very aggressive earning policy, so anyone who uses it has to change their mindset. At least I had to :) In my opinion, it works better on larger capital. I advise against using MAXX DD - in my opinion, a better strategy is larger capital and lot size according to the manual or even lower. Guaranteed profits of about 10% per week. Apart from that, the guys from technical support are amazing :)

    Thanh Toai Gia
    201
    Thanh Toai Gia 2025.06.13 12:28 
     

    scam robot, test on demo not same in real

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.13 12:51
    ⛔️The review was clearly added to promote your own robot. It has been reported to MQL5.
    nclb-blueman
    61
    nclb-blueman 2025.06.11 11:30 
     

    The Scalping Robot is very easy to install. Simple, understandable parameters. VPS transfer is no problem. Daily profits of 1-2% of capital depending on lot size and leverage. Tested on a live account.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.11 11:33
    You are welcome👍📊
    1122334455661234567
    21
    1122334455661234567 2025.06.06 14:08 
     

    Loss 8,000$ do not buy thank you , do not trust this scalping bot

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.06 17:23
    Hi. If you need help with the settings, feel free to contact our support team. The robot allows you to set limits on all functions, and it works very well, but you need to configure them first. Unfortunately, it’s much easier for some users to leave a negative review rather than actually take the time to apply the proper settings. At the moment, we’re seeing very good results, but we can’t control how each user manages their account or uses the robot. In the robot, you can set the MaxDD, which is expressed in currency, allowing you to limit potential losses and also you can set the max orders - max opened positions. Additionally, there are settings for SL in pips, as well as automatic TP, SL, and trailing stop (TS). Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
    Jassim Sulaiman Jassim Alzayed
    369
    Jassim Sulaiman Jassim Alzayed 2025.06.03 17:35 
     

    Best ea ever so far so good

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.03 18:04
    You are welcome👍📊
    phaxe
    41
    phaxe 2025.05.16 12:18 
     

    Good support

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.16 12:29
    You are welcome👍📊
    xagum
    40
    xagum 2025.05.13 11:14 
     

    One of the best EA, i have ever used, low risk to high reward ratio, and effeicently keeps making small profits, while you away. Highly recommended

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.13 11:16
    You are welcome👍📊
    ba abba
    20
    ba abba 2025.05.08 03:31 
     

    Good support

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.16 12:29
    Hi. We recommend reading the instructions carefully and using the robot on a Standard (no commission) account. If you need any further assistance, please contact our support team. You are welcome👍📊
    Tobias
    106
    Tobias 2025.05.07 19:22 
     

    Great EA so far. Support groups are active and ready to help.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.07 19:56
    You are welcome👍📊
    Fares3D
    173
    Fares3D 2025.05.07 14:15 
     

    Very good support + easy to install this EA

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.07 14:36
    You are welcome👍📊
    hi-sa
    91
    hi-sa 2025.05.04 03:18 
     

    I have implemented a scalping robot and are currently verifying its operation on a demo account, while also running it on a live account with trading limited to a single currency pair. As expected from a scalping robot, it steadily accumulates small profits. Although XAUUSD is the main pair, other pairs are optional, and they also perform well, which helps with diversification. I appreciate that the robot runs lightly and has a simple interface. Regarding support, they respond to questions, and the search function allows you to review past post logs, which is also helpful. It’s a robot I can recommend.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    66523
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.04 08:55
    You are welcome👍📊
