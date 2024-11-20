GbpUsd Robot MT5

4.68

The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the GBP/USD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even and we included also Recovery System. This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale system. After you start the robot, you will notice a panel on the chart that displays the daily pips, daily profit, actual spread, and the current market session. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The GBPUSD Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $499 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $1099. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting the GBPUSD Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: AX Indicator or Multi Indicator

Features:

  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair GBPUSD
  • The robot opens positions every day
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • MA Filter (Moving Average) confirming the trend on GBPUSD pair
  • private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Order split to 5 small positions with possibility to change it for 1-2-3-4 or any other
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break-Even
  • Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.

Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • News filter for the GBP and USD currency
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday
  • Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example 1-2-3-4
  • OCO Mode - for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers
  • Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market
  • Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit.
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment.
  • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the GBPUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • GBPUSD Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit:1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.5. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $499, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. We provide excellent support through all the steps.


İncelemeler 144
Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.08.24 13:20 
 

I purchased this EA back in mid-May. Tried it on demo, then tried it on a small real account, and then lastly on a bigger account and the results have been great. I developed enough trust for this developer that I purchased their newest EA on the day that it was released. I can see myself owning at least 4 EAs from them in the future and this the only EA seller that I need, as they are constantly creating new EAs.

SaglamGrp2
139
SaglamGrp2 2025.07.25 09:30 
 

Very good product

ys1267 tkhs
81
ys1267 tkhs 2025.07.21 10:32 
 

It's flawless. With such a high win rate per trade, the recovery system fits perfectly. The entry zones are determined with remarkable precision, suggesting that the market analysis behind it is highly advanced.

abusadek
70
abusadek 2025.09.14 23:45 
 

If you want proof whether the backtest is manipulated you just need to look at the results after any recent system update date, in this instance at the date of this review (15.09.25) you can see that the behavior completely changes after the and is no longer a smooth line. Its a shame reviews don't let you upload images, however you can see what I mean in comment number 487. In short I cannot recommend this bot. Please go and read the other 1 star reviews and you will see what I mean.

Update 17/09/2025: Re the response below, to be honest I was expecting such a response as below because this is how they respond to all negative feedback, by getting personal and accusatory rather than address the issue raised. Another example of backtest manipulation can found if you run the test for April. I had a loss straight after purchasing the product in April however if you run backtests now April you will not see the loss. You can see this on comment number 268 on 10th April. To be honest I am surprised that MQL5 are allowing these frauds to host their products here.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.15 10:04
This robot is used by hundreds of users every day and has been working very well for over a year. Unfortunately, from time to time, there are clients who deliberately try to harm a given product because they work with other sellers or simply want to limit the sales of that product, unfortunately, we have no control over such actions. The backtest results align with those from demo and real accounts, and this opinion was reported for posting false information⛔️
Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.08.24 13:20 
 

I purchased this EA back in mid-May. Tried it on demo, then tried it on a small real account, and then lastly on a bigger account and the results have been great. I developed enough trust for this developer that I purchased their newest EA on the day that it was released. I can see myself owning at least 4 EAs from them in the future and this the only EA seller that I need, as they are constantly creating new EAs.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.24 14:37
You are welcome👍📊
SaglamGrp2
139
SaglamGrp2 2025.07.25 09:30 
 

Very good product

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.25 13:43
You are welcome👍📊
ys1267 tkhs
81
ys1267 tkhs 2025.07.21 10:32 
 

It's flawless. With such a high win rate per trade, the recovery system fits perfectly. The entry zones are determined with remarkable precision, suggesting that the market analysis behind it is highly advanced.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.21 14:30
You are welcome👍📊
林鴆庭
42
林鴆庭 2025.07.11 16:55 
 

I've been using this EA for some time now, and I'm very impressed with both its performance and reliability. The risk management and strategy design are among the best I’ve seen — very well thought out and professionally executed. In addition, the after-sales support is excellent. The team is responsive, helpful, and truly cares about their users. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a solid and trustworthy EA.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.11 17:29
You are welcome👍📊
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais
226
Bruno Alain Jean Bernard Lebourdais 2025.07.01 10:36 
 

On my demo account, with the recommended risk of 0,01 lot per 1K capital, it has generated 20% from May 1st to June 30th, that is 10%/month! But be careful with the drawdowns! The recovery system did the job but during the DD period it may be frightening on a live personal account. So stay patient and follow the telegram group, very active and helpful.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.01 11:06
You are welcome👍📊
24844135
507
24844135 2025.06.30 16:23 
 

Hello, I have purchased your product. Can you send me your settings file?

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 17:00
Hi. I just sent you a message. You are welcome👍📊
Antal Toth
305
Antal Toth 2025.06.24 16:56 
 

I purchased the EA almost a month ago and it makes really good results! The recovery system is well working! Huge applause for the developers!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.24 17:00
You are welcome👍📊
Brendan Wayne King
812
Brendan Wayne King 2025.06.19 11:40 
 

GBPUSD Robot has produced excellent results. It is using a breakout strategy that sets a trailing stop loss once the trade is in profit. If the trade goes against the first set, the following day a recovery trade is opened which will close one or more of the previous days positions for a profit in total. In my experience this has gone on up to 4 cycles, but has always resulting in closing out the sequences in profit. Support on the chat group is excellent, and this is one of the better products on the market. Recommended.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.19 11:49
You are welcome👍📊
dredibbs
20
dredibbs 2025.06.17 00:45 
 

This is my first experience exploring the world of quantitative finance. After eight years of manually trading, I was intrigued to discover that MetaTrader offers algorithmic trading as one of its core features. I came across the GBPUSD robot in the MT5 marketplace under the 'Top Rated' category and have found it to be an exceptional tool. I was especially impressed by the inclusion of dedicated support via Telegram, which made getting started much smoother. My sincere appreciation goes to the development team for creating such a high-quality and well-supported product.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.17 07:31
You are welcome👍📊
31202585
19
31202585 2025.06.13 09:00 
 

Je suis très contente de ce robot, qui pour ma part me procure des profits réguliers. C'est mon premier robot et j'en suis satisfaite. Nous bénéficions de plus d'un très bon support sur le chart, répondant facilement et rapidement à toutes nos interrogations. Je recommande.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.13 09:01
You are welcome👍📊
TT77IRL
259
TT77IRL 2025.06.03 18:41 
 

The GBPUSD robot is a decent product — obviously not 100% perfect, but that’s what updates are for.

I’d suggest adding the option to change the breakout channel width, and in recovery mode, it would be useful to be able to set 2-3 grid levels.

Thanks!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.10 10:49
You are welcome👍📊
홍홍필성
183
홍홍필성 2025.06.03 13:33 
 

It’s basically a breakout strategy, but it's designed to enter using a Martingale approach every time a pullback occurs. If the market moves in the wrong direction, your account can be wiped out in one go.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.03 16:25
The robot uses a breakout strategy, similar to many other robots designed for the GBPUSD pair. However, it does not use the Martingale system. I recommend looking up how the Martingale strategy works to better understand the difference. If the price moves in the wrong direction, a Stop Loss is in place to protect your capital. If you need help with the settings or understanding how the robot works, please feel free to contact our support team. Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
Max_Peres
535
Max_Peres 2025.06.03 11:27 
 

Unfortunately 1 loss trade will wipe out all profits and deposit as well. Very risky, can't recommend it.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.03 16:25
Hi. If you use the robot correctly according to the recommendations and avoid going all-in, it will perform as intended. The system includes features such as Stop Loss, Recovery, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven. Unfortunately, many users do not follow the recommendations or read the manual, and we have no control over such actions. If you need help with the settings or understanding how the robot works, please feel free to contact our support team. Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
Jorge Arturo Alfaro
383
Jorge Arturo Alfaro 2025.05.28 02:57 
 

Resultados reales, es un EA que esta bien desarrollado y tiene un funcionamiento optimo! Felicitaciones al programador!

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.28 05:14
You are welcome👍📊
Euna Jeon
109
Euna Jeon 2025.05.27 13:22 
 

Due to excessively high drawdown, I ultimately had no choice but to stop using the bot. In the backtests presented by the developer, the maximum drawdown was shown to be between 5–10%. However, by the time I stopped the bot, my account had already lost one-third of its value. If the next Martingale cycle had gone wrong, I would’ve been at serious risk of a margin call. I just couldn’t find a good enough reason to keep running the bot while facing that kind of risk. Some users have claimed that the developer buys positive reviews, and judging by how high the ratings are despite the extreme risk of this bot, that might actually be true.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.27 16:47
Hi. I recommend reading about what Martingale is and how it works, because this one is not Martingale. It’s very easy to reduce drawdown by adjusting a single setting in the robot, simply set MaxOrders = 1 to limit risk. With this setting, the robot will open only one position at first. If recovery system is needed, it may add one more, and possibly another the next day resulting in a maximum of 2-3 open positions. That’s a big difference compared to having 15 open trades at once. Unfortunately, instead of reaching out to our support team to ask how to handle such situations, some prefer to criticize the system publicly. The robot has been working successfully for the past 8 months and has used the recovery system effectively many times. Like any system, it may occasionally hit Stop Loss or go through less favorable periods, that’s part of trading. Yet, those moments often lead to immediate criticism. We have no control over political decisions or unpredictable market events and no robot in the world does. However, many risks can be managed or minimized if users are willing to apply the available functions👍📊
Ominus lu
60
Ominus lu 2025.05.26 03:06 
 

This EA Look Good in Backtest but when it Real Account it mostly go wrong side and take a lot of DD but to be fair it have a recovery mode to recover the position that negative but it can not recover all position and then my port is gone 2 times i enough to use it for now and wait the new update

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.26 07:55
Hi. The robot has been operating here for 8 months and has been performing very well throughout this period. Recently, due to political events, the drawdown has increased slightly, but this is normal for this type of system. Positions are being managed by the recovery system. Live results are available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
Sandro Konrad
135
Sandro Konrad 2025.05.21 15:54 
 

Good EA

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.21 16:01
You are welcome👍📊
charles501
52
charles501 2025.05.20 16:31 
 

Bought this EA a week and a half ago. I did extensive backtesting on demo accounts and finally gained the confidence to go live. The customer service is excellent — very responsive, and the seller answered all my questions quickly and clearly. After going live, I recouped my investment and more within a day by using the recommended settings. No EA is magic, but I like where things are headed. I’ll continue to monitor the performance, but at this point, I’d be happy to recommend it to others seeking a serious forex trading solution for GBPUSD.

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.20 16:36
You are welcome👍📊
YaskivDima
108
YaskivDima 2025.05.20 15:58 
 

I bought this robot a week ago. I am satisfied with the result. I tested a lot of different robots and settled on this one because it shows stable results. It is also important that the robot is always under the supervision of developers and updated when necessary. I saw in it exactly what I was looking for. Before that, I bought several advisors, but I do not use them because they show worse results than in the tester. This week of trading, all positions traded by the robot GBPUSD closed in +. Thanks to the development team for decent software

MQL TOOLS SL
66523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.20 16:36
You are welcome👍📊
12345678
İncelemeye yanıt