Yönlü bir ışık kaynağının rengini ve yoğunluğunu ayarlar.

void  LightColorSet(
   const DXColor  &light_color      // yönlü ışık kaynağının rengi ve yoğunluğu
   );

Parametreler

&light_color

[in]  Yönlü ışık kaynağının rengi ve yoğunluğu.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Yoğunluk, DXColor yapısının alfa kanalında ayarlanır.