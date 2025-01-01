MQL5 ReferansıStandart Kütüphane3D grafikCCanvas3DLightColorSet
LightColorSet
Yönlü bir ışık kaynağının rengini ve yoğunluğunu ayarlar.
void LightColorSet(
Parametreler
&light_color
[in] Yönlü ışık kaynağının rengi ve yoğunluğu.
Geri dönüş değeri
Yok.
Not
Yoğunluk, DXColor yapısının alfa kanalında ayarlanır.