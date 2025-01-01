DokümantasyonBölümler
Yönlü bir ışık kaynağının yönünü elde eder.

void  LightDirectionGet(
   DXVector3  &light_direction      // yön vektörü
   );

Parametreler

&light_direction

[out]  Yön vektörü.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.