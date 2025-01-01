DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta il colore e l'intensità di una fonte di luce diretta.

void  LightColorSet(
   const DXColor  &light_color      // colore ed intensità dell'illuminazione direzionale
   );

Parametri

&light_color

[in]  Colore ed intensità dell'illuminazione direzionale.

Valore di Ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

L'intensità è impostata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.