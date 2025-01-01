DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart Kütüphane3D grafikCCanvas3DAmbientColorGet 

AmbientColorGet

Çok yönlü ortam ışıklandırmasının rengini ve yoğunluğunu elde eder.

void  AmbientColorGet(
   DXColor  &ambient_color      // çok yönlü ışıklandırmanın rengi ve yoğunluğu
   );

Parametreler

&ambient_color

[out]  Çok yönlü ışıklandırmanın rengi.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Yoğunluk, DXColor yapısının alfa kanalında saklanır.