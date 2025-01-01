MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DLightColorSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
LightColorSet
방향이 있는 광원의 색상과 강도를 설정합니다.
void LightColorSet(
매개변수
&light_color
[in] 방향성을 가진 라이팅 색상과 강도.
값 반환
없음.
참고
명암은 DXColor 구조의 알파 채널에서 설정됩니다.