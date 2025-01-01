DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart Kütüphane3D grafikCCanvas3DLightDirectionSet 

Yönlü bir ışık kaynağının yönünü ayarlar.

void  LightDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &light_direction      // yön vektörü
   );

Parametreler

&light_direction

[in]  Yön vektörü.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.