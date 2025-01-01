DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart Kütüphane3D grafikCCanvas3DLightColorGet 

LightColorGet

Yönlü bir ışık kaynağının rengini ve yoğunluğunu elde eder.

void  LightColorGet(
   DXColor  &light_color      // yönlü ışık kaynağının rengi ve yoğunluğu
   );

Parametreler

&light_color

[out]  Yönlü ışık kaynağının rengi ve yoğunluğu.

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Yoğunluk, DXColor yapısının alfa kanalında saklanır.