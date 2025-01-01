MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DLightColorSet
LightColorSet
Sets the color and intensity of a directed light source.
|
void LightColorSet(
Parameters
&light_color
[in] Directional lighting color and intensity.
Return Value
None.
Note
Intensity is set in the alpha channel of the DXColor structure.