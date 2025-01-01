DocumentationSections
LightColorSet

Sets the color and intensity of a directed light source.

void  LightColorSet(
   const DXColor  &light_color      // directional lighting color and intensity
   );

Parameters

&light_color

[in]  Directional lighting color and intensity.

Return Value

None.

Note

Intensity is set in the alpha channel of the DXColor structure.