DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart Kütüphane3D grafikCCanvas3DDestroy 

Destroy

Grafik kaynağını yok eder ve bir 3D grafik içeriği serbest bırakır.

virtual void  Destroy()

Geri dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

Grafik kaynağı bir fiyat grafiği nesnesine bağlı kalınarak oluşturulduysa, fiyat grafiği nesnesi silinir.