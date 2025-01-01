- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Destroy
Grafik kaynağını yok eder ve bir 3D grafik içeriği serbest bırakır.
|
virtual void Destroy()
Geri dönüş değeri
Yok.
Not
Grafik kaynağı bir fiyat grafiği nesnesine bağlı kalınarak oluşturulduysa, fiyat grafiği nesnesi silinir.