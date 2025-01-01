//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- aprire un nuovo grafico con lo stesso simbolo e periodo del grafico corrente

long chart_id=ChartOpen(_Symbol, _Period);

if(chart_id==0)

{

Print("ChartOpen() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare i parametri del grafico aperto nel journal

PrintFormat("A new chart of the %s symbol has been opened with a period of %s and ChartID %I64u",

_Symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period), 7), chart_id);



//--- attendere due secondi e chiudere il grafico appena aperto

PrintFormat("Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID %I64d ...", chart_id);

Sleep(3000);

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartClose(chart_id))

{

Print("ChartClose() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- stampare il messaggio di chiusura del grafico nel journal

PrintFormat("The chart with ID %I64d was successfully closed", chart_id);

/*

risultato:

A new chart of the GBPUSD symbol has been opened with a period of M1 and ChartID 133346697706632016

Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID 133346697706632016 ...

The chart with ID 133346697706632016 was successfully closed

*/

}