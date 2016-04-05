Valtor Four Gate Single
- Эксперты
-
Youn Byeongho비트코인, 골드등의 선물을 자동매매 프로그램으로 개발하고 매매하는 유튜버입니다.
- Версия: 1.8
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
LIMITED FREE RELEASE
Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule.
Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a completed bar.
MAIN FEATURES
• Single independent trading core
• Default symbol: XAUUSD (configurable)
• Default signal timeframe: M3
• Default fixed entry size: 0.02 lot
• Default basket profit target: +20 USD
• Dedicated Magic Number: 2026080701
• Optional handling of manual positions is disabled by default
• English on-chart operating, account and risk information panel
• No DLL calls
DEFAULT SIGNAL LOGIC
Buy: SMA 60 > SMA 120 > SMA 240, price above the Ichimoku Cloud, an oversold Stochastic state has been observed, and the K line crosses upward through 50.
Sell: SMA 60 < SMA 120 < SMA 240, price below the Ichimoku Cloud, an overbought Stochastic state has been observed, and the K line crosses downward through 50.
MAIN INPUTS
InpSymbol — trading symbol
TradeDeviationPoints — allowed order deviation in points
ResetCycleOnInit — reset internal cycle state when initialized
MagicNumber — dedicated position identifier
EntryLotSize — fixed volume for each entry
BasketProfitTarget — managed basket profit target in account currency
IncludeManualPositions — include matching manual symbol positions when enabled
ManualAllCloseRestartsCycle — restart after all managed positions are manually closed
SignalTimeframe — signal calculation timeframe
FastMAPeriod / MidMAPeriod / SlowMAPeriod — moving-average periods
MAMethod / MAPrice — moving-average method and applied price
TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod — Ichimoku settings
KPeriod / DPeriod / Slowing — Stochastic settings
OversoldLevel / OverboughtLevel / MidlineLevel — Stochastic thresholds
ShowInfoPanel — display the chart information panel
InfoPanelFontSize / InfoPanelPosition / InfoPanelXDistance / InfoPanelYDistance / InfoPanelLineSpacing / InfoPanelTextColor — panel display settings
EnforceMinimumSeedNotice — enable the operating-seed notice
EstimatedOperatingSeed — reference operating seed used by the notice
IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
This EA does not guarantee profit. Multiple positions may exist at the same time and drawdown can increase during strong or persistent market moves. Use a hedging account, test the EA with your broker's symbol specifications and historical data, and choose lot size according to your own risk tolerance. Historical or strategy-tester results do not guarantee future performance.