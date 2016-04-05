



GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.





The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines:





• Original engine

• Opposite engine





Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together.





Main features





• Concurrent Original and Opposite trading engines

• Six managed timeframe processes

• Independent profit targets for each timeframe process

• Shared total profit target

• Entry controls based on spread and margin level

• Maximum managed position and lot limits

• Daily and weekly entry-lock risk layers

• Weekly peak-loss protective close

• Overall emergency close as a backup risk layer

• Optional Bollinger Band and Kijun filters, disabled by default

• Clear chart status panel and operational logs





Default risk controls





• Daily entry lock: 4%

• Weekly entry lock: 8%

• Weekly peak entry lock: 8%

• Weekly peak protective close: 12%

• Overall emergency close: 18%

• Minimum margin level for a new entry: 700%

• Maximum managed positions: 8

• Maximum managed lots: 0.24





Risk percentages are calculated by the EA according to its configured account-equity reference logic. A protective close limits further exposure but cannot guarantee a fixed realized loss because gaps, slippage, spread changes and execution conditions can produce a different result.





Installation and use





1. Use a MetaTrader 5 hedging account. Netting accounts are not supported.

2. Attach the EA to the broker's XAUUSD chart. Symbol suffixes are supported because the EA uses the current chart symbol.

3. The recommended chart period is M3.

4. Enable algorithmic trading.

5. Review the inputs and adapt LotSize and risk limits to the account size and broker conditions.

6. Run the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.





The default LotSize is 0.03. This is not a universal recommendation. Users are responsible for selecting a lot size appropriate for their capital, leverage, symbol contract specification and acceptable risk.





Important risk notice





Gold and leveraged trading involve substantial risk. Backtest results do not guarantee future or live performance. Results can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, swap, tick history, execution speed, slippage, leverage and symbol specifications. The EA cannot eliminate market risk, gap risk or execution risk.





Use the Strategy Tester and a demo account first. Monitor the EA after deployment and do not use capital you cannot afford to lose.









GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard