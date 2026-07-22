GoldMaster DualFlow MA

GoldMaster DualFlow MA

GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection.

Main functions

- Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor
- Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1
- Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180 and 240 by default
- Independent per-timeframe floating-profit targets
- Combined EA-managed realized and floating profit target
- Fixed-volume mode and optional balance-based sizing
- Symbol volume normalization and pre-trade margin calculation
- Spread, managed-position, managed-volume and margin limits
- Daily, weekly, overall and emergency account-equity loss locks
- Persistent risk-lock state in a live terminal, with an explicit reset input
- Session and long-market-gap safeguards to avoid requests while trading is unavailable

Default risk settings

- Fixed volume: 0.03 lots per entry
- Daily entry lock: 5%
- Weekly entry lock: 10%
- Overall entry lock: 20%
- Emergency close lock: 25%
- Close EA-managed positions when an entry lock activates: enabled
- Maximum managed positions: 16
- Maximum managed volume: 0.48 lots
- Minimum margin level for new entries: 250%
- Maximum projected margin usage: 40%

These controls reduce exposure but cannot prevent all losses. A position can remain open when the market is closed, and execution after reopening can be affected by gaps, spread and slippage.

Position accounting

The strategy was tested locally on a retail hedging account. A hedging account is recommended because it can maintain independent long and short positions on the same symbol. The EA does not block netting or exchange accounts. On those accounts, MetaTrader 5 combines transactions into one net position, so grouping and results can differ materially from hedging-account behavior.

Installation and use

1. Attach the EA to the intended symbol chart.
2. Enable algorithmic trading only after reviewing every input.
3. Confirm the broker's symbol name, minimum volume, volume step, contract size, trading sessions and margin requirements.
4. Use a demo account and Strategy Tester before considering live use.
5. Keep ResetStoredRiskState set to false during normal use. Set it to true only when intentionally starting a new risk cycle, then return it to false.

Historical test disclosure

Representative XAUUSD Strategy Tester runs used a USD 3,000 deposit, 0.03 fixed volume and the "Every tick based on real ticks" model:

- 09–16 February 2026: net +USD 554.70; maximum equity drawdown USD 99.09 / 3.08%
- 23–30 March 2026: net -USD 82.68; maximum equity drawdown USD 322.53 / 10.32%
- 25 May–01 June 2026: net -USD 303.24; maximum equity drawdown USD 319.98 / 10.61%

All three selected runs completed without a stop-out or trade-request failure. They are historical simulations, not real trading results and not a promise or forecast. Broker data, spreads, commissions, execution, symbol specifications and settings can materially change results.

Important notice

This Expert Advisor can open and close trades automatically. Trading involves substantial risk, including loss of the entire deposit. No setting is universally safe. Monitor operation and use only risk that you can afford to lose.


Рекомендуем также
NEXA Ha Super Trend
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Ha Super Trend NEXA Ha Super Trend — это автоматический торговый советник Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5. Этот продукт использует комбинацию Heiken Ashi, RVI, ADX и ATR для определения направления тренда и состояния рынка. Советник предназначен для открытия сделок только тогда, когда несколько технических условий совпадают. Он не полагается на сигнал только одного индикатора. Система проверяет направление старшего таймфрейма, волатильность, спред, качество входа, расстояние до стоп-лосса и
NEXA Ichimoku Directional System
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Ichimoku Directional System Описание NEXA Ichimoku Directional System — это автоматизированная торговая система, предназначенная для определения направления рынка с использованием комбинации экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), индикатора Ichimoku и индекса относительной силы движения (RVI). Система анализирует направление тренда и силу рынка, выполняя сделки только при выполнении заданных условий. В основе лежит последовательный анализ положения цены, структуры облака и динамики импу
Rsi EMA Pro
Kusal Hansaka Kelum Gunasinghe Hapugahamulle Gedara
Эксперты
RSI EMA Pro — MQL5 Market Description SHORT DESCRIPTION (100 chars max) RSI + EMA Crossover EA | XAUUSD M3 | Alternate Signal Filter | Tuesday & Thursday Only FULL DESCRIPTION RSI EMA Pro — Smart Gold Scalper for XAUUSD M3 RSI EMA Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 (3-Minute) timeframe . It combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) applied directly to RSI values to generate high-precision
KillerTrend Ichimoku
Chang Suk Chung
Эксперты
Советник KillerTrend Ichimoku следует за трендом. Как видно из названия, он основан на индикаторе Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Движение цены прогнозируется на основе Kijun-sen и Senkou Span. Параметры Tenkan-sen: средняя цена за 9 дней в виде суммы максимумов и минимумов за указанный период, разделенной на два Kijun-sen: средняя цена за 26 дней Senkou Span A: средняя часть расстояния между двумя предыдущими линиями со сдвигом на 26 дней вперед Senkou Span B: средняя цена за 52 дня со сдвигом на 26 дней
NEXA Obv Divergence Break
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA OBV Divergence Break Обзор продукта NEXA OBV Divergence Break — это Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5. Советник использует дивергенцию OBV, пробой ценового канала и подтверждение MACD для оценки торговых сигналов. Основной таймфрейм по умолчанию — M15. Система анализирует различие между движением цены и потоком OBV, затем подтверждает сигнал пробоем канала и направлением MACD. После открытия позиции советник управляет сделкой с помощью стоп-лосса на основе ATR, тейк-профита на основе RR, функ
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
London Zoo
Sangmo Park
Эксперты
High-risk, high-reward M15 GBP-basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. London Zoo is built for traders who want one-chart automated GBP-basket execution with locked strategy logic, broker-side trade protection, campaign tracking, and simple named risk modes. The EA runs from one chart, scans the configured GBP basket internally, waits for completed M15 candle conditions, checks exposure and broker conditions, and manages trades with a fixed target and broker-side emergency stop. Important: The e
Nexa BB Revert
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
Nexa BB Revert Экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Nexa BB Revert — это экспертный советник, разработанный на основе концепции возврата к среднему (Mean Reversion) с использованием полос Боллинджера . Он анализирует возможные краткосрочные ценовые откаты после периодов чрезмерного ценового расширения. Система предназначена для работы на таймфрейме M15 и оценивает торговые условия с использованием комбинации индикаторов Bollinger Bands, RSI, CCI и ATR. Экспертный советник работ
QuantFusion
Sadra Mohammadi
Эксперты
I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend — это Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, основанный на подтверждении тренда Heiken Ashi на старшем таймфрейме и триггерной логике M15 с использованием объема. EA использует направление Heiken Ashi на H4 как основной фильтр тренда, а на M15 проверяет OBV, активность объема, структуру свечи, ATR, ADX, спред и торговое время. Советник предназначен для входа только тогда, когда направление старшего таймфрейма и условия триггера на младшем таймфрейме совпадают. Обзор
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Breaking Hearts
Eduardo Molina Beltran
Эксперты
Breaking Hearts is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed mainly to trade XAUUSD / Gold through breakouts of technical levels. The system analyzes price structure on the H1 timeframe, identifies swing highs and swing lows, and places pending orders when price approaches those areas. When there is no open position, the EA can place a Buy Stop above the latest confirmed swing high and a Sell Stop below the latest confirmed swing low. If one order is triggered, the system manages the open pos
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Эксперты
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
NAS100 Strategy EA v1
Sergio Millares Raposo
Эксперты
Профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor, EA) для индексов Nasdaq 100 и XAU/USD, работающий на 5-минутном таймфрейме и основанный на пересечениях скользящих средних для выявления трендов и четких точек входа в сделки с золотом и индексом Nasdaq 100. Он разработан для обнаружения быстрых и устойчивых движений, отфильтровывая ложные сигналы и избегая шума на боковых рынках. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся к автоматизации, стабильности и четкой стратегии в отношении высоковолатильного
NEXA Quote Vacuum
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Quote Vacuum NEXA Quote Vacuum — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для работы с GOLD или XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5. Советник не использует стандартные технические индикаторы в качестве сигналов для входа. Он анализирует последовательность обновления Bid и Ask, интервалы времени, продолжительность удержания котировок, направленное движение, отношения лидера и последователя, восстановление котировок, состояние спреда и краткосрочный рыночный шум. Условия BUY и SELL рас
Bitcoin Emperor
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Эксперты
Правьте криптовалютным рынком Bitcoin Emperor EA   это новый и динамичный эксперт-советник, разработанный для торговли на рынке Bitcoin BTCUSD с подтверждением тренда, используя стратегию, которая доказала свою эффективность с конца 2024 года и остается актуальной по сегодняшний день. ПОПРОБУЙТЕ VIP-эксперта для золота: Gold Slayer Входы Bitcoin Emperor основаны на нашем индикаторе премиум-класса: Reversion King (ОТПРАВИТЕЛЬ И МЕНЕДЖЕР СИГНАЛОВ В TELEGRAM  автоматически управляет вашим Telegram-
FREE
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride Эксперт-советник для торговли GOLD Официальное руководство пользователя (Русский) 1️⃣ Обзор NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride — это полностью автоматизированный торговый эксперт, разработанный исключительно для GOLD (XAUUSD) . В отличие от классических трендовых систем на старших таймфреймах, данный EA фокусируется на микро-ускорениях тренда , которые возникают внутри уже сформированного направления рынка . Ключевая концепция Небольшие контролируемые убытки + редкие, но мощны
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
NEXA Ichimoku Cloud Break PRO
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
Описание продукта NEXA Ichimoku Cloud Break PRO NEXA Ichimoku Cloud Break PRO — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor), основанный на структуре индикатора Ichimoku Cloud. Он предназначен для определения направления рынка и автоматического открытия сделок при выполнении заданных условий пробоя. Система анализирует поведение цены относительно облака и применяет дополнительные фильтры для снижения количества лишних входов. Обзор стратегии Эксперт работает по следующей логике: Определяет пробой цены вы
BBMA Mania
Ade Imba Wahyu Pratama -
Эксперты
BBMA is a fusion of 2 indicators which is Bolinger Band and Moving Average. Basic Law at BBMA are Moving Average can’t be outside the Bollinger Band and then Candlestick doesn’t allowed close outside the Bollinger Band. Setup in Bollinger Band From the basic of BBMA it clearly known that MA closed outside Bollinger Band is showing a certain setup. And if Candlestick Closed outside Bollinger Band it’s also showing a certain setup. This BBMA-Mania EA will trades on Reentry Area and do Analysis on
Willing horse EURUSD
Arsen Rashidov
Эксперты
Советник Willing horse EURUSD торгует по сигналам индикаторов Moving Average, Stochastic Oscillator, Average True Range; применяет множество интеллектуальных стратегий, без мартингейла, хеджирования или сетки; применяет стоп-лосс для защиты вашего капитала; присутствует система управления капиталом, имеет ограничения по объему торговых позиций (в % от депозита). Данному советнику не требуется настройка, просто прикрепите его на M1-график EURUSD. Тестировать можно любой период начиная с 01.01.20
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Эксперты
Gold Precision Pro IMPORTANT NOTICE: DYNAMIC PRICING To maintain the algorithm's exclusivity and prevent strategy saturation in the market, the lifetime license price will be automatically adjusted (increased) every 10 sales. Secure your license now at the current price. Gold Precision Pro is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to capture high-probability movements in the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike 90% of the robots available on the market, this Expert
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
AI-Hybrid Trader v6.06 The Ultimate Autonomous Self-Learning AI Trading System "Not a simple rigid indicator bot. Powered by a built-in self-evolving Deep Neural Network, Autonomous Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) with Binary Memory Persistence, and Real-Time Risk Intelligence that modulates trade volume based on AI Signal Confidence." Latest Update: Version 6.06 — Autonomous Self-Learning, Binary Memory Persistence & Dashboard Telemetry AI Hybrid Trader v6.06 introduces a groundbreaking Au
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
Эксперты
Gold Queen — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для выявления потенциальных торговых возможностей на основе направления тренда и ценового поведения. Gold Queen использует технические индикаторы для оценки рыночных условий и систематического управления входами и выходами. Она предназначена для трейдеров, предпочитающих автоматизированное решение, которое следует предопределенным правилам. Обратите внимание, что эффективность любой торговой системы может меняться в зависимост
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
IntervalAI
Yevhen Chystiukhin
Эксперты
Этот мультивалютный эксперт использует 28 валютных пар. Для прогнозов советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети типа LSTM, модели обученные в языковой среде питон, и импортированы в советник с помощью новой функции в mql5 для загрузки ONNX моделей Алгоритм работы советника построен с одновременной работой с двумя часовыми интервалами Н15 и Н1. Для обоих интервалов для всех 28 пар обучены отдельно модели нейронных сетей. Идея заключается в том что советник выставляет ордера только только то
Emerge Gold Scalper
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
Emerge Gold Scalper v2.10 помогает вам «выйти на новый уровень». Это профессиональный трендовый советник (Expert Advisor), построенный на усовершенствованной системе пересечения EMA в сочетании с RSI, ADX и продвинутой логикой защиты сделок. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые ценят контролируемый риск, интеллектуальные трейлинг-стопы и высококачественное управление сделками на продажу (SELL), особенно на волатильных инструментах, таких как золото (XAUUSD). Советник использует 9-периодную экс
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Bb Zone Recovery 1. Обзор продукта NEXA Bb Zone Recovery — это торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для платформы MetaTrader 5, основанный на принципе возврата цены к среднему значению с использованием индикатора Bollinger Bands. Система предназначена для определения ситуаций, когда цена временно выходит за пределы нормального диапазона волатильности и затем возвращается к центральной зоне. Expert Advisor использует строго формализованную логику и анализирует сигналы исключительно на закрытых св
SMA AutoRegime MT5
Israel Gomez Lopez
Эксперты
SMA AutoRegime MT5 Adaptive SMA Crossover and Market Regime Expert Advisor SMA AutoRegime MT5 is a configurable automated trading system based on the crossover of two Simple Moving Averages. The Expert Advisor can automatically identify bullish, bearish and ranging market conditions. It then selects the appropriate trading direction: Bullish regime: BUY trades only Bearish regime: SELL trades only Ranging regime: BUY and SELL trades Manual direction modes are also available Entry modes The EA in
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety. INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026. GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING GoldMaster 5
FREE
Valtor Four Gate Single
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
LIMITED FREE RELEASE Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule. Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a complete
FREE
Gold Cloud Distance Guide
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud. The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud: • First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud • First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud • Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide • Second Lower Guide —
FREE
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges. The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user. Main features - Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone. - Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and si
FREE
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-m
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines: • Original engine • Opposite engine Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together. Main features • Concurrent Original and Opposite trad
GoldBox RiskGuard M3
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldBox RiskGuard M3 GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks. MAIN FEATURES • Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode • Capped reverse-position sequence • Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries • Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter • Broker-server trading days and entry windows • Cycle profit target and total floating pro
Gold M3 Trend Guide
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Gold M3 Trend Guide Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time. Four-condition entry process 1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages. 2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied. 3. Bollinger Bands
Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry. ## LAUNCH PRICE USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150. ## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO? The EA checks four technical conditions: 1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition 2
Valtor Four Gate Multi
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Price will increase to 250 USD on August 25, 2026. Valtor Four Gate Multi is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe and for hedging accounts. The EA combines a moving-average trend structure, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. It manages four sequential trading cores. Core 1 starts first. Each next core becomes eligible only after the preceding core has an actual fill and the configured activation-distance condition has been reached. An eligible core must s
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв