Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard

# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry.

## LAUNCH PRICE

USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150.

## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO?

The EA checks four technical conditions:

1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition
2. Bollinger Band breakout
3. Distance from the Ichimoku cloud
4. Price movement stages after a confirmed pivot

An ADX filter then blocks signals that do not meet the required direction and strength conditions.

This is an aggressive profile. It may provide strong profit opportunities, but losses and equity fluctuations can also be large.

## 2. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT

- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M3
- Account type: Hedging
- Reference initial balance used in tests: USD 3,000
- Test leverage: 1:1000
- Default lot size: 0.04
- Automated trading and Algo Trading must be enabled
- A stable VPS or a continuously running computer is recommended

Broker symbol names, spreads, execution speed, commissions, tick value and price data differ. Backtest results are not guaranteed to be reproduced on a live account.

## 3. INSTALLATION AND FIRST START

1. Purchase and install the EA from the MQL5 Market through MetaTrader 5.
2. Open an XAUUSD M3 chart.
3. Attach Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard to the chart.
4. Allow automated trading for the EA.
5. Enable the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.
6. Keep the default inputs for the first test.
7. Confirm that the English on-chart information panel shows that automated trading is active.
8. Use a demo account first and observe entries, basket profit/loss and margin behavior.

## 4. CORE EXECUTION INPUTS

### EnableTrading: true

- true: the EA can open new positions when a valid signal is detected.
- false: new entries are paused.
- Management of positions already opened by the EA continues, including basket target and risk-limit handling.

If you need to stop new trading, changing this input to false and checking existing positions is safer than simply removing the EA without reviewing the open basket.

### TradeSymbol: XAUUSD

This is the symbol managed by the EA.

If your broker uses a suffix or another name, such as XAUUSD.a or GOLD, enter the exact broker symbol. Any changed symbol must be tested separately.

### MagicNumber: 85151850

The magic number identifies positions belonging to this EA.

Do not use the same magic number for other EAs or another copy of Valtor on the same symbol. Duplicate magic numbers can cause positions to be managed together.

### UnitLot: 0.04

This is the order size used for each entry.

- Increasing the lot size increases both potential profit and potential loss.
- Do not increase the lot size to recover a loss.
- Beginners should not use a value above the tested default without new risk testing.

### SlippagePoints: 30

This is the allowed difference between the requested price and the execution price.

A very small value may increase order failures. A large value may allow execution at a less favorable price.

### ReverseTradeDirection: true

This is a core part of the tested aggressive profile.

With the default value:

- An upper four-part signal opens a buy.
- A lower four-part signal opens a sell.

Changing this input creates a different strategy and is not recommended without a complete independent test.

## 5. BASKET PROFIT AND RISK INPUTS

A basket means all positions managed by this EA for the selected symbol and magic number.

### FloatingProfitTarget: 75

When combined floating profit reaches approximately USD 75, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

The final realized profit may differ because of market movement, spread, slippage and execution delay.

### BasketLossCut: 250

When combined floating loss reaches approximately USD 250, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.

This is a protection trigger, not a guaranteed final loss. The realized loss may be larger during:

- Fast price movement
- Spread expansion
- Slippage
- Market closure
- Connection failure
- Rejected or delayed close orders

### BasketMarginFloor: 0

The default value 0 disables the optional margin-level liquidation rule.

The USD 250 basket loss trigger remains active. Entering another value can close the full basket earlier than expected and should not be changed without testing.

### MaxManagedPositions: 4

The EA can manage a maximum of four positions at one time. New entries are blocked while four managed positions are open.

### MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1

Only one order can be opened for each accepted signal.

### OnlyEnterWhenFlat: false

- false: a new valid signal may open another position while an existing basket is open.
- true: entry is allowed only when no managed position exists.

Changing this value materially changes the trading behavior.

### SignalCooldownMinutes: 0

The default value 0 disables an additional time-based delay between entries. Internal pivot-stage controls still prevent continuous reuse of the same stage.

## 6. FOUR-PART SIGNAL INPUTS

### SignalTimeframe: M3

Signals are calculated on the three-minute timeframe. This product is designed for XAUUSD M3.

### StochKPeriod / StochDPeriod / StochSlowing: 12 / 5 / 3

These three values define the Stochastic oscillator. Beginners should treat them as one tested set.

### OverboughtLevel: 85

An upper overbought condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or exceeds 85.

### OversoldLevel: 15

A lower oversold condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or falls below 15.

Overbought does not guarantee a decline, and oversold does not guarantee a rise. The EA requires the other signal conditions as well.

### BollingerPeriod / BollingerDeviation: 20 / 2.0

These values define the Bollinger Bands used to check whether price has moved outside the upper or lower band. A Bollinger Band condition alone does not trigger an entry.

## 7. ADX FILTER INPUTS

### ADXMode: ADX_REVERSED_ENTRY_ALIGNED

The default mode is mode 6.

With reverse entry enabled:

- An upper signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and +DI is greater than -DI.
- A lower signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and -DI is greater than +DI.

The filter therefore aligns ADX direction with the actual reversed entry direction.

### ADXPeriod: 14

This is the calculation period for ADX and the directional indicators.

### ADXMinimum: 25

In the default mode, ADX must be at least 25 for a signal to pass. ADX measures movement strength, not whether price is rising or falling.

### ADXMaximum: 20

This value is used by low-range ADX modes and is not directly used by default mode 6. It does not need to be changed when the default mode is used.

## 8. ICHIMOKU CLOUD DISTANCE INPUTS

### TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod: 9 / 26 / 52

These values calculate the upper and lower boundaries of the Ichimoku cloud.

### PreviousTradingDays: 5

The EA uses cloud-distance data from the previous five trading days to calculate the distance currently applied.

### MinimumCloudDistance: 17

If the calculated average distance is below 17, the EA still uses a minimum distance of 17.

This condition requires price to be sufficiently far from the cloud. Broker price digits and XAUUSD pricing can affect this value, so changing it is not recommended without testing.

## 9. TREND-STAGE INPUTS

### PivotStrength: 3

This defines how many bars on each side are checked when confirming a pivot high or low.

### PivotSearchBars: 500

The EA searches within the most recent 500 bars for valid pivots.

### TrendStageDistance: 18

Each movement of 18 price units from a pivot creates another stage. For example, movements of 18, 36 and 54 may advance the stage. A new signal is evaluated only when an eligible new stage is reached.

### MinimumSignalStage: 1

Signals are allowed from stage 1 onward.

## 10. INPUTS BEGINNERS SHOULD KEEP

Beginners should keep the tested default values:

- UnitLot: 0.04
- FloatingProfitTarget: USD 75
- BasketLossCut: USD 250
- MaxManagedPositions: 4
- MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1
- ADXMode: mode 6
- ADXMinimum: 25
- ReverseTradeDirection: true
- TrendStageDistance: 18
- MinimumCloudDistance: 17

Changing an input can invalidate the published test profile.

## 11. IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

1. This is an aggressive automated trading system.
2. It does not guarantee capital or profit.
3. Past backtests do not guarantee future performance.
4. The EA manages combined basket profit and loss; it does not place a fixed individual SL and TP on every position.
5. During market closure, close attempts may return retcode 10018 and cannot execute until trading becomes available again.
6. Fast markets can produce a realized loss larger than the configured basket loss trigger.
7. Manual orders and orders with another magic number are not part of the managed basket.
8. Using the same magic number with another EA can mix position management.
9. Forced settlement at the end of a monthly backtest is tester-end liquidation, not a live month-end auto-close function.
10. Test the EA on a demo account before live use.

## 12. BEGINNER OPERATING RULES

- Start with all tested default inputs.
- Do not run several copies on the same account with the same magic number.
- Do not add manual positions to the EA basket.
- Do not increase the lot size after a loss.
- Monitor MetaTrader 5 and VPS connectivity.
- Consider the possibility of higher volatility and wider spreads around important economic news.
- Regularly check open positions, basket P/L, equity and margin level.
- Use only capital you can afford to lose.

## TEST EVIDENCE

Independent monthly real-tick tests used XAUUSD M3, an initial balance of USD 3,000 and leverage of 1:1000.

- January 2026: final USD 2,851.35, net -4.96%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,701.58
- February 2026: final USD 4,479.23, net +49.31%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,504.64
- March 2026: final USD 5,123.35, net +70.78%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,228.29
- April 2026: final USD 3,042.00, net +1.40%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,137.14
- May 2026: final USD 3,906.26, net +30.21%, maximum equity drawdown USD 755.91
- June 2026: final USD 3,130.48, net +4.35%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,278.27

Five of six independent monthly tests finished profitable. The aggregate result was +USD 4,532.67 and no stopout was recorded.

Monthly test-end forced settlements occurred because positions remained open when each independent test ended. This is not a built-in live month-end liquidation function. Market-closed retcode 10018 close retries were observed and are disclosed.

## SUMMARY

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive XAUUSD M3 basket EA that combines four technical signal conditions with an ADX guard. Beginners should keep the tested defaults, use a demo account first, understand basket-level risk and monitor account equity and margin.

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GOLD VIP EA — Профессиональный торговый робот для золота GOLD VIP EA — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, специально разработанная для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Советник сочетает анализ свечей, фильтрацию тренда с помощью EMA и измерение волатильности ATR для поиска высоковероятных точек входа и избегания опасных рыночных зон. Просто установите советник на график золота, и система будет автоматически управлять всеми торговыми процессами. Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/
MACD ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
MACD EA — это гибкий советник для MT5, построенный на основе классической концепции   MACD (схождение-расхождение скользящих средних)   , предназначенный для трейдеров, которым важны   контроль, ясность и возможность индивидуальной настройки   . MACD — один из наиболее широко используемых инструментов в техническом анализе, поскольку он четко и наглядно сочетает в себе   направление тренда   и   импульс   . Он хорошо адаптируется к различным рынкам и временным интервалам (Forex, металлы, индексы
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
Эксперты
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Эксперты
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник, торгующий на пересечении двух скользящих средних, использует третью скользящую для фильтрации текущего направления тренда. Имеет гибкую но в то же время простую настройку Решение проблем ->  ЗДЕСЬ  / MT4 версия ->  ЗДЕСЬ   / Инструкция   ->  ЗДЕСЬ   Преимущества: Интуитивно простая настройка Подходит для любых типов инструментов и любых таймфреймов Имеет три типа уведомлений  Подключаемая система перекрытия первого ордера последним Возможность автоматического расчета торговых объемов
Ichimoku Strategies EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Эксперты
Представляем вам Ichimoku Cloud Strategy EA MT5, продвинутый инструмент автоматизации торговли, специально разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует популярный индикатор Ichimoku Cloud для автоматизации торговли, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся оптимизировать свои торговые стратегии. С его возможностью выполнять сделки на основе множества стратегий Ichimoku, этот EA предоставляет надежные торговые преимущества, такие к
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Другие продукты этого автора
GoldMaster 5 Set Combo Trading
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING VERSION 3 CREDIT VERSION 3 CREDIT UPDATE: The cycle seed uses actual account equity including existing credit. Credit changes during an active cycle are excluded from trading-profit target calculations. Raw equity, free margin and margin level remain authoritative for account safety. INTRODUCTORY FREE ACCESS: Available free of charge until August 20, 2026. The price is scheduled to change to USD 150 on August 21, 2026. GOLDMASTER 5 SET COMBO TRADING GoldMaster 5
FREE
Valtor Four Gate Single
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
LIMITED FREE RELEASE Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule. Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a complete
FREE
Gold Cloud Distance Guide
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud. The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud: • First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud • First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud • Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide • Second Lower Guide —
FREE
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant
Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
Bitcoin Weekend Wave Assistant is a manual chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes completed bars, tracks stochastic extreme zones, and classifies price waves according to user-defined time and absolute price-distance ranges. The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. All trading decisions remain with the user. Main features - Tracks potential lows in the stochastic oversold zone and potential highs in the overbought zone. - Confirms an extreme when the stochastic main and si
FREE
GoldMaster DualFlow MA
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster DualFlow MA GoldMaster DualFlow MA is an Expert Advisor that evaluates two opposing moving-average flow families across multiple internal timeframes. It is designed primarily for XAUUSD research and automated execution. The chart timeframe does not replace the EA's internal timeframe selection. Main functions - Original and opposite MA-flow logic in one Expert Advisor - Default internal timeframes: M3, M5, M10, M25, M50, M55 and H1 - Four configurable moving averages: 60, 120, 180
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-m
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard GoldMaster Twin RiskGuard is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates two concurrent strategy engines: • Original engine • Opposite engine Each engine manages six timeframe processes: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30 and H1. Per-timeframe settlements are handled independently, while an additional shared profit target can close all managed positions together. Main features • Concurrent Original and Opposite trad
GoldBox RiskGuard M3
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldBox RiskGuard M3 GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks. MAIN FEATURES • Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode • Capped reverse-position sequence • Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries • Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter • Broker-server trading days and entry windows • Cycle profit target and total floating pro
Gold M3 Trend Guide
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Gold M3 Trend Guide Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time. Four-condition entry process 1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages. 2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied. 3. Bollinger Bands
Valtor Four Gate Multi
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
Price will increase to 250 USD on August 25, 2026. Valtor Four Gate Multi is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe and for hedging accounts. The EA combines a moving-average trend structure, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. It manages four sequential trading cores. Core 1 starts first. Each next core becomes eligible only after the preceding core has an actual fill and the configured activation-distance condition has been reached. An eligible core must s
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