



VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe. It evaluates a four-part signal structure and applies an ADX direction and strength guard before entry.





## LAUNCH PRICE





USD 49 for the first 7 calendar days after publication. After that launch period, the price will be changed to USD 150.





## 1. WHAT DOES THIS EA DO?





The EA checks four technical conditions:





1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition

2. Bollinger Band breakout

3. Distance from the Ichimoku cloud

4. Price movement stages after a confirmed pivot





An ADX filter then blocks signals that do not meet the required direction and strength conditions.





This is an aggressive profile. It may provide strong profit opportunities, but losses and equity fluctuations can also be large.





## 2. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT





- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M3

- Account type: Hedging

- Reference initial balance used in tests: USD 3,000

- Test leverage: 1:1000

- Default lot size: 0.04

- Automated trading and Algo Trading must be enabled

- A stable VPS or a continuously running computer is recommended





Broker symbol names, spreads, execution speed, commissions, tick value and price data differ. Backtest results are not guaranteed to be reproduced on a live account.





## 3. INSTALLATION AND FIRST START





1. Purchase and install the EA from the MQL5 Market through MetaTrader 5.

2. Open an XAUUSD M3 chart.

3. Attach Valtor ADX 4 Signal Guard to the chart.

4. Allow automated trading for the EA.

5. Enable the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

6. Keep the default inputs for the first test.

7. Confirm that the English on-chart information panel shows that automated trading is active.

8. Use a demo account first and observe entries, basket profit/loss and margin behavior.





## 4. CORE EXECUTION INPUTS





### EnableTrading: true





- true: the EA can open new positions when a valid signal is detected.

- false: new entries are paused.

- Management of positions already opened by the EA continues, including basket target and risk-limit handling.





If you need to stop new trading, changing this input to false and checking existing positions is safer than simply removing the EA without reviewing the open basket.





### TradeSymbol: XAUUSD





This is the symbol managed by the EA.





If your broker uses a suffix or another name, such as XAUUSD.a or GOLD, enter the exact broker symbol. Any changed symbol must be tested separately.





### MagicNumber: 85151850





The magic number identifies positions belonging to this EA.





Do not use the same magic number for other EAs or another copy of Valtor on the same symbol. Duplicate magic numbers can cause positions to be managed together.





### UnitLot: 0.04





This is the order size used for each entry.





- Increasing the lot size increases both potential profit and potential loss.

- Do not increase the lot size to recover a loss.

- Beginners should not use a value above the tested default without new risk testing.





### SlippagePoints: 30





This is the allowed difference between the requested price and the execution price.





A very small value may increase order failures. A large value may allow execution at a less favorable price.





### ReverseTradeDirection: true





This is a core part of the tested aggressive profile.





With the default value:





- An upper four-part signal opens a buy.

- A lower four-part signal opens a sell.





Changing this input creates a different strategy and is not recommended without a complete independent test.





## 5. BASKET PROFIT AND RISK INPUTS





A basket means all positions managed by this EA for the selected symbol and magic number.





### FloatingProfitTarget: 75





When combined floating profit reaches approximately USD 75, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.





The final realized profit may differ because of market movement, spread, slippage and execution delay.





### BasketLossCut: 250





When combined floating loss reaches approximately USD 250, the EA attempts to close all managed positions.





This is a protection trigger, not a guaranteed final loss. The realized loss may be larger during:





- Fast price movement

- Spread expansion

- Slippage

- Market closure

- Connection failure

- Rejected or delayed close orders





### BasketMarginFloor: 0





The default value 0 disables the optional margin-level liquidation rule.





The USD 250 basket loss trigger remains active. Entering another value can close the full basket earlier than expected and should not be changed without testing.





### MaxManagedPositions: 4





The EA can manage a maximum of four positions at one time. New entries are blocked while four managed positions are open.





### MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1





Only one order can be opened for each accepted signal.





### OnlyEnterWhenFlat: false





- false: a new valid signal may open another position while an existing basket is open.

- true: entry is allowed only when no managed position exists.





Changing this value materially changes the trading behavior.





### SignalCooldownMinutes: 0





The default value 0 disables an additional time-based delay between entries. Internal pivot-stage controls still prevent continuous reuse of the same stage.





## 6. FOUR-PART SIGNAL INPUTS





### SignalTimeframe: M3





Signals are calculated on the three-minute timeframe. This product is designed for XAUUSD M3.





### StochKPeriod / StochDPeriod / StochSlowing: 12 / 5 / 3





These three values define the Stochastic oscillator. Beginners should treat them as one tested set.





### OverboughtLevel: 85





An upper overbought condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or exceeds 85.





### OversoldLevel: 15





A lower oversold condition is recognized when Stochastic reaches or falls below 15.





Overbought does not guarantee a decline, and oversold does not guarantee a rise. The EA requires the other signal conditions as well.





### BollingerPeriod / BollingerDeviation: 20 / 2.0





These values define the Bollinger Bands used to check whether price has moved outside the upper or lower band. A Bollinger Band condition alone does not trigger an entry.





## 7. ADX FILTER INPUTS





### ADXMode: ADX_REVERSED_ENTRY_ALIGNED





The default mode is mode 6.





With reverse entry enabled:





- An upper signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and +DI is greater than -DI.

- A lower signal passes when ADX is at or above the minimum and -DI is greater than +DI.





The filter therefore aligns ADX direction with the actual reversed entry direction.





### ADXPeriod: 14





This is the calculation period for ADX and the directional indicators.





### ADXMinimum: 25





In the default mode, ADX must be at least 25 for a signal to pass. ADX measures movement strength, not whether price is rising or falling.





### ADXMaximum: 20





This value is used by low-range ADX modes and is not directly used by default mode 6. It does not need to be changed when the default mode is used.





## 8. ICHIMOKU CLOUD DISTANCE INPUTS





### TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod: 9 / 26 / 52





These values calculate the upper and lower boundaries of the Ichimoku cloud.





### PreviousTradingDays: 5





The EA uses cloud-distance data from the previous five trading days to calculate the distance currently applied.





### MinimumCloudDistance: 17





If the calculated average distance is below 17, the EA still uses a minimum distance of 17.





This condition requires price to be sufficiently far from the cloud. Broker price digits and XAUUSD pricing can affect this value, so changing it is not recommended without testing.





## 9. TREND-STAGE INPUTS





### PivotStrength: 3





This defines how many bars on each side are checked when confirming a pivot high or low.





### PivotSearchBars: 500





The EA searches within the most recent 500 bars for valid pivots.





### TrendStageDistance: 18





Each movement of 18 price units from a pivot creates another stage. For example, movements of 18, 36 and 54 may advance the stage. A new signal is evaluated only when an eligible new stage is reached.





### MinimumSignalStage: 1





Signals are allowed from stage 1 onward.





## 10. INPUTS BEGINNERS SHOULD KEEP





Beginners should keep the tested default values:





- UnitLot: 0.04

- FloatingProfitTarget: USD 75

- BasketLossCut: USD 250

- MaxManagedPositions: 4

- MaxUnitsPerSignal: 1

- ADXMode: mode 6

- ADXMinimum: 25

- ReverseTradeDirection: true

- TrendStageDistance: 18

- MinimumCloudDistance: 17





Changing an input can invalidate the published test profile.





## 11. IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION





1. This is an aggressive automated trading system.

2. It does not guarantee capital or profit.

3. Past backtests do not guarantee future performance.

4. The EA manages combined basket profit and loss; it does not place a fixed individual SL and TP on every position.

5. During market closure, close attempts may return retcode 10018 and cannot execute until trading becomes available again.

6. Fast markets can produce a realized loss larger than the configured basket loss trigger.

7. Manual orders and orders with another magic number are not part of the managed basket.

8. Using the same magic number with another EA can mix position management.

9. Forced settlement at the end of a monthly backtest is tester-end liquidation, not a live month-end auto-close function.

10. Test the EA on a demo account before live use.





## 12. BEGINNER OPERATING RULES





- Start with all tested default inputs.

- Do not run several copies on the same account with the same magic number.

- Do not add manual positions to the EA basket.

- Do not increase the lot size after a loss.

- Monitor MetaTrader 5 and VPS connectivity.

- Consider the possibility of higher volatility and wider spreads around important economic news.

- Regularly check open positions, basket P/L, equity and margin level.

- Use only capital you can afford to lose.





## TEST EVIDENCE





Independent monthly real-tick tests used XAUUSD M3, an initial balance of USD 3,000 and leverage of 1:1000.





- January 2026: final USD 2,851.35, net -4.96%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,701.58

- February 2026: final USD 4,479.23, net +49.31%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,504.64

- March 2026: final USD 5,123.35, net +70.78%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,228.29

- April 2026: final USD 3,042.00, net +1.40%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,137.14

- May 2026: final USD 3,906.26, net +30.21%, maximum equity drawdown USD 755.91

- June 2026: final USD 3,130.48, net +4.35%, maximum equity drawdown USD 1,278.27





Five of six independent monthly tests finished profitable. The aggregate result was +USD 4,532.67 and no stopout was recorded.





Monthly test-end forced settlements occurred because positions remained open when each independent test ended. This is not a built-in live month-end liquidation function. Market-closed retcode 10018 close retries were observed and are disclosed.





## SUMMARY





VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive XAUUSD M3 basket EA that combines four technical signal conditions with an ADX guard. Beginners should keep the tested defaults, use a demo account first, understand basket-level risk and monitor account equity and margin.





# VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard