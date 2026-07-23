GoldBox RiskGuard M3

GoldBox RiskGuard M3

GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks.

MAIN FEATURES

• Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode
• Capped reverse-position sequence
• Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries
• Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter
• Broker-server trading days and entry windows
• Cycle profit target and total floating profit target
• Emergency floating-loss exit
• Daily and weekly realized-loss locks
• Maximum cycle holding time
• Pre-order volume and free-margin checks
• Trading-session and session-boundary checks
• English chart information panel
• Automatic price-distance scaling for different symbol specifications

RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Primary symbol: XAUUSD
• Primary chart: M3
• Recommended account leverage: 1:1000
• Reference test deposit: USD 10,000
• Reference initial lot: 0.01

The EA can initialize on other symbols and timeframes for compatibility. Its reference settings and development tests are based on XAUUSD M3. Results can vary with broker specifications, spreads, execution, leverage, account mode and price history.

Hedging accounts are recommended for the intended multi-position process. On netting accounts, opposite orders can reduce or reverse a single net position, so behavior and results can differ.

RISK NOTICE

This EA can open reverse positions with increased volume. The sequence is capped, but losses can still exceed the configured emergency threshold because of gaps, slippage or unavailable execution. Backtest results are historical simulations and are not real trading results. They do not guarantee future performance.

Before live use:

  1. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester using your broker's symbol.
  2. Run it on a demo account.
  3. Confirm the lot size, margin requirements, trading windows and loss limits.
  4. Use a risk level suitable for your account.

DEFAULT SAFETY CONTROLS

• Initial lot: 0.01
• Maximum lot: 0.10
• Maximum reverse entries: 4
• Emergency floating loss: USD -300
• Daily realized loss stop: USD -350
• Weekly realized loss stop: USD -600
• Maximum cycle holding time: 8 hours
• Maximum free-margin use per new order: 30%
• Session boundary buffer: 5 minutes

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging system.


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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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3.43 (28)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
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Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Эксперты
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Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
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Youn Byeongho
Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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