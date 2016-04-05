Free for the first 15 days after the official publication date. After the 15-day free period, the planned sales price is USD 100. The price change is performed after the free period and is not an automatic MQL5 schedule.





Valtor Four Gate Single is a single-core trend Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines three moving averages, Ichimoku Cloud position and Stochastic confirmation. Orders are opened only after the configured signal conditions are confirmed on a completed bar.





MAIN FEATURES

• Single independent trading core

• Default symbol: XAUUSD (configurable)

• Default signal timeframe: M3

• Default fixed entry size: 0.02 lot

• Default basket profit target: +20 USD

• Dedicated Magic Number: 2026080701

• Optional handling of manual positions is disabled by default

• English on-chart operating, account and risk information panel

• No DLL calls





DEFAULT SIGNAL LOGIC

Buy: SMA 60 > SMA 120 > SMA 240, price above the Ichimoku Cloud, an oversold Stochastic state has been observed, and the K line crosses upward through 50.

Sell: SMA 60 < SMA 120 < SMA 240, price below the Ichimoku Cloud, an overbought Stochastic state has been observed, and the K line crosses downward through 50.





MAIN INPUTS

InpSymbol — trading symbol

TradeDeviationPoints — allowed order deviation in points

ResetCycleOnInit — reset internal cycle state when initialized

MagicNumber — dedicated position identifier

EntryLotSize — fixed volume for each entry

BasketProfitTarget — managed basket profit target in account currency

IncludeManualPositions — include matching manual symbol positions when enabled

ManualAllCloseRestartsCycle — restart after all managed positions are manually closed

SignalTimeframe — signal calculation timeframe

FastMAPeriod / MidMAPeriod / SlowMAPeriod — moving-average periods

MAMethod / MAPrice — moving-average method and applied price

TenkanPeriod / KijunPeriod / SenkouBPeriod — Ichimoku settings

KPeriod / DPeriod / Slowing — Stochastic settings

OversoldLevel / OverboughtLevel / MidlineLevel — Stochastic thresholds

ShowInfoPanel — display the chart information panel

InfoPanelFontSize / InfoPanelPosition / InfoPanelXDistance / InfoPanelYDistance / InfoPanelLineSpacing / InfoPanelTextColor — panel display settings

EnforceMinimumSeedNotice — enable the operating-seed notice

EstimatedOperatingSeed — reference operating seed used by the notice





IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

This EA does not guarantee profit. Multiple positions may exist at the same time and drawdown can increase during strong or persistent market moves. Use a hedging account, test the EA with your broker's symbol specifications and historical data, and choose lot size according to your own risk tolerance. Historical or strategy-tester results do not guarantee future performance.

LIMITED FREE RELEASE