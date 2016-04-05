Aurum quant digger

Aurum Quant Digger — FREE XAUUSD EA for MT5

Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day.

This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade frequency over constant market activity.

Main Features

  • Completely free to use
  • Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5
  • Three built-in presets
  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Spread and daily-loss protection
  • Automated partial close, breakeven and trailing management
  • Time and session filters
  • No external preset files required

Built-in Presets

BASIC
Lower-risk configuration focused on capital protection.

BALANCED
The main recommended preset, designed to balance growth and stability.

PROFIT
Higher-growth configuration for users who accept increased drawdown and account fluctuations.

The preset is selected directly from the EA inputs.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: 1,500 USD or equivalent
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution
  • Account type: Hedging recommended
  • Netting accounts: Supported in single-position compatibility mode
    • The backtest results shown in the product images were obtained using a hedging account configuration.

The backtest results shown in the product images were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% real tick history for the period from 01.01.2025 to 30.06.2026.

Aurum Quant Digger is not a martingale or arbitrage system. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution speed and symbol specifications.

Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it for live trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading XAUUSD involves risk.


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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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