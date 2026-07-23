MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management, this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets.

Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital using smart ATR Breakeven & Trailing Stop logic.

⭐ Key Features

Bar-Confirmed Signals: Orders are executed only on new bar opens, ensuring NO REPAINTING and zero lag adjustments.

ADX Trend Filter: Automatically stops trading during low-volatility/sideways market conditions to drastically reduce false breakouts.

Dynamic ATR Money Management: SL and TP levels automatically adapt to current market volatility (using ATR multiples), keeping your Risk-to-Reward ratio optimized.

Smart Breakeven & Trailing Stop: Lock in profits automatically as the market moves in your favor, protecting your equity with advanced "Safe Modify" execution to prevent broker limits errors.

MQL5 Validator Compliant: Fully optimized for Netting/Hedging accounts with built-in volume normalization and broker safety buffers.

⚙️ How The Strategy Works

Signal Generation: The EA monitors the MACD Histogram for a confirmed crossover at the close of the candle. Filter Verification: Before opening a trade, it checks if the ADX value is above your specified threshold (e.g., ADX > 25). If the market lacks trend strength, the signal is ignored. Adaptive Execution: Orders are placed with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) calculated dynamically based on current ATR volatility. Active Protection: As profit develops, the EA activates Breakeven to make the trade risk-free, followed by an ATR Trailing Stop to ride big trends.

📊 Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe: M5 / M15 (For Scalping/Day Trading) or H1 (For Swing Trading)

Minimum Balance: $100 (Micro/Cent account) or $500+ (Standard account)

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low latency (VPS recommended)

🔧 Parameters Guide

InpLotSize - Initial trade lot size.

InpATRPeriod - Period for ATR volatility calculation.

InpATR_SL_Mult - Stop Loss multiplier based on ATR (Default: 2.0x).

InpATR_TP_Mult - Take Profit multiplier based on ATR (Default: 4.0x).

InpADXLevel - Minimum ADX level required to trade (Default: 25).

InpUseBreakeven - Enable/Disable automatic Breakeven.

InpUseTrailing - Enable/Disable ATR Trailing Stop.

⚠️ Important Notes