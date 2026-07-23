MACD Sniper Pro

MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management, this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets.

Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital using smart ATR Breakeven & Trailing Stop logic.

⭐ Key Features

  • Bar-Confirmed Signals: Orders are executed only on new bar opens, ensuring NO REPAINTING and zero lag adjustments.

  • ADX Trend Filter: Automatically stops trading during low-volatility/sideways market conditions to drastically reduce false breakouts.

  • Dynamic ATR Money Management: SL and TP levels automatically adapt to current market volatility (using ATR multiples), keeping your Risk-to-Reward ratio optimized.

  • Smart Breakeven & Trailing Stop: Lock in profits automatically as the market moves in your favor, protecting your equity with advanced "Safe Modify" execution to prevent broker limits errors.

  • MQL5 Validator Compliant: Fully optimized for Netting/Hedging accounts with built-in volume normalization and broker safety buffers.

⚙️ How The Strategy Works

  1. Signal Generation: The EA monitors the MACD Histogram for a confirmed crossover at the close of the candle.

  2. Filter Verification: Before opening a trade, it checks if the ADX value is above your specified threshold (e.g., ADX > 25). If the market lacks trend strength, the signal is ignored.

  3. Adaptive Execution: Orders are placed with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) calculated dynamically based on current ATR volatility.

  4. Active Protection: As profit develops, the EA activates Breakeven to make the trade risk-free, followed by an ATR Trailing Stop to ride big trends.

📊 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframe: M5 / M15 (For Scalping/Day Trading) or H1 (For Swing Trading)

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Micro/Cent account) or $500+ (Standard account)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low latency (VPS recommended)

🔧 Parameters Guide

  • InpLotSize - Initial trade lot size.

  • InpATRPeriod - Period for ATR volatility calculation.

  • InpATR_SL_Mult - Stop Loss multiplier based on ATR (Default: 2.0x).

  • InpATR_TP_Mult - Take Profit multiplier based on ATR (Default: 4.0x).

  • InpADXLevel - Minimum ADX level required to trade (Default: 25).

  • InpUseBreakeven - Enable/Disable automatic Breakeven.

  • InpUseTrailing - Enable/Disable ATR Trailing Stop.

⚠️ Important Notes

  1. Backtest First: Always test the EA on your broker’s Strategy Tester and Demo account before live deployment.

  2. VPS Recommended: For smooth Trailing Stop execution, a low-ping VPS is strongly advised.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
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