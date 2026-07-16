On Balance Volume MTF

The OBV MTF is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool.

Core Features

1. 5-State Momentum Engine

  • Aqua (Strong Bullish): OBV slope rising with positive acceleration

  • SteelBlue (Weak Bullish): OBV rising but losing momentum

  • Gray (Neutral): OBV flat or consolidating within hysteresis band

  • DeepPink (Weak Bearish): OBV falling but losing downward momentum

  • Magenta (Strong Bearish): OBV slope falling with negative acceleration

This state machine uses hysteresis to prevent whipsaw and acceleration as a second derivative indicator. User can change these colours.

2. Dynamic Divergence Detection

Detects both regular and hidden divergences with a multi-factor scoring system (0-100):

  • Regular Bearish: Price makes higher high, OBV makes lower high

  • Regular Bullish: Price makes lower low, OBV makes higher low

  • Hidden Bearish: Price makes lower high, OBV makes higher high

  • Hidden Bullish: Price makes higher low, OBV makes lower low

Scoring factors:

  • Bar distance (12-50 bars ideal)

  • Volume confirmation

  • Slope steepness comparison

3. Native Multi-Timeframe Panel

Displays OBV direction on 3 user-selectable timeframes:

  • Shows BULL (▲ Aqua) when OBV rising

  • Shows BEAR (▼ Magenta) when OBV falling

  • Background color indicates confluence:

    • Dark Green: All 3 timeframes bullish

    • Dark Red: All 3 timeframes bearish

    • Dark Olive Green: Bullish bias (2 of 3)

    • Dark Violet: Bearish bias (2 of 3)

4. Dynamic Rolling Midpoint

Calculates the midpoint of OBV's range over a user-defined period:

  • Midpoint = (Highest OBV + Lowest OBV) / 2

  • Provides a dynamic reference line (not static overbought/oversold)

  • Visual gold line on the indicator window

5. Filter System

Three filter modes using the dynamic midpoint:

  • FILTER_NONE: All signals allowed

  • FILTER_TREND: Buy signals allowed above midpoint, sell signals allowed below midpoint

  • FILTER_MEAN_REVERSION: Sell signals allowed above midpoint, buy signals allowed below midpoint

Filters apply to both momentum arrows and divergence signals.

6. Momentum & Divergence Signals

Momentum Signals (Buffers 2 & 3):

  • ▲ Aqua Arrow: OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bullish

  • ▼ Magenta Arrow: OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bearish

Divergence Signals (Buffers 4 & 5):

  • ▲ Lime Green: Bullish divergence detected (regular or hidden)

  • ▼ Orange Red: Bearish divergence detected (regular or hidden)

Technical Specifications

Buffers index (for EA integration) and other specifications available upon purchase and request.


Input Parameters

  • InpSmoothingPeriod (default: 5) - EMA smoothing period

  • InpHysteresis (default: 0.15) - Deadband threshold

  • InpMidpointPeriod (default: 50) - Lookback for midpoint

  • InpFilterMode (default: FILTER_NONE) - Filter selection

  • InpMTF1, InpMTF2, InpMTF3 - MTF timeframes

  • InpMTFRefreshMins (default: 5) - MTF update interval

  • MinDivScore (default: 70.0) - Minimum divergence confidence

    COMMON QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

    Q: What timeframes does this indicator work best on?

    A: The indicator works on all timeframes. Optimal performance:

    • Scalping (M1-M5): SmoothPeriod=3, Hysteresis=0.10, RightBars=1

    • Day Trading (M15-H1): SmoothPeriod=5, Hysteresis=0.15, RightBars=3

    • Swing Trading (H4-D1): SmoothPeriod=8, Hysteresis=0.20, RightBars=5

    Q: Why does the MTF panel sometimes show "LOADING"?

    A: The panel needs to load data from multiple timeframes. It will display "LOADING" until 5+ bars are available on all selected timeframes. This typically resolves within 30 seconds.

    Q: What is the difference between regular and hidden divergence?

    A:

    • Regular Divergence: Signals potential reversal (Price and OBV move in opposite directions)

    • Hidden Divergence: Signals trend continuation (Price and OBV move in same direction but OBV shows momentum weakening)

    Both types are displayed with the same arrow colors but can be distinguished by the price pattern.

    Q: What does the gold midpoint line represent?

    A: The gold line is the dynamic midpoint of OBV's range over the lookback period (default 50 bars). It represents the center of recent volume distribution, calculated as (Highest OBV + Lowest OBV) / 2. It is NOT a static overbought/oversold level.

    Q: How do filters work with the midpoint?

    A:

    • FILTER_TREND: Only buy signals appear when OBV > midpoint; only sell signals appear when OBV < midpoint

    • FILTER_MEAN_REVERSION: Only sell signals appear when OBV > midpoint; only buy signals appear when OBV < midpoint

    • FILTER_NONE: All signals appear regardless of midpoint position

    Q: Can I use this indicator in an Expert Advisor?

    A: Yes. All buffers are accessible via iCustom() calls. Buffer 0 contains raw OBV values, Buffer 2 contains buy signals, Buffer 3 contains sell signals, Buffer 4 contains bullish divergences, and Buffer 5 contains bearish divergences.

    Q: Why does the indicator show magenta when I'm on a timeframe where OBV is bearish?

    A: The MTF panel displays the direction of OBV on each selected timeframe, not the main indicator's color. If OBV is falling on that timeframe, it shows BEAR (Magenta). The main OBV line on your current chart follows the 5-state coloring based on slope and acceleration.

    Q: How often does the MTF panel update?

    A: The panel updates based on InpMTFRefreshMins (default 5 minutes). This prevents excessive CPU usage from recalculating on every tick. You can reduce this to 1 minute for more frequent updates or increase to 15-30 minutes for better performance.

    Q: What is the difference between Weak and Strong states?

    A:

    • Strong states (Aqua/Magenta): Slope is moving in direction WITH acceleration (momentum is increasing)

    • Weak states (SteelBlue/DeepPink): Slope is moving in direction BUT acceleration is opposite (momentum is decreasing)

    Weak states often precede reversals while strong states indicate continuation.

    Q: Can I hide the gold midpoint line?

    A: Yes. Set InpShowMidpoint = false in the input parameters.

    Q: Why do I see arrows that don't seem to match price action?

    A: Arrows appear based on OBV behavior, not price alone. A buy arrow (Aqua) appears when OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bullish regardless of price. This indicates underlying buying pressure that may not yet be reflected in price.

    Q: What does the divergence score mean?

    A: The score (0-100) indicates confidence in the divergence:

    • 85-100: Excellent quality (strong signals)

    • 70-84: Good quality (valid trades)

    • 60-69: Average quality (use caution)

    • Below 60: Poor quality (filtered out)

    Scores are based on volume, momentum, and bar distance factors.

    Q: How do I know if a divergence is confirmed?

    A: The indicator uses a Price Action Guard: price must move in the divergence direction within PivotRightBars bars after the divergence appears. This confirmation reduces false signals.

    Q: Does this work in Strategy Tester?

    A: Yes. The MTF panel updates on each new bar in the tester (not on every tick) for optimal performance. All signals are generated correctly.

    Q: What is the hysteresis band and why is it important?

    A: The hysteresis band (InpHysteresis) creates a deadzone around neutral that prevents rapid color changes in flat markets. This reduces false signals and whipsaw entries. Higher values (0.20+) work better in ranging markets; lower values (0.10-) work better in trending markets.

      For questions or support:

      • Email: Ebrah.Ssali@Nnanda.com

      • MQL5 Community: Direct messages

      ⚠️ DISCLAIMER

      This indicator is provided "as is" for informational and educational purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always backtest thoroughly and demo trade before using with real money. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

      KEYWORDS

      OBV, On-Balance Volume, Divergence, Momentum, MTF, Multi-Timeframe, Volume Analysis, Trading Indicator, MT5, Technical Analysis, Hidden Divergence, Regular Divergence, Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Professional Trading Tool

      Рекомендуем также
      Aurum mid quant pro
      N'da Lemissa Kouame
      Индикаторы
      AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
      ICT Institutional Zones Pro
      Celestine Anyango Wabomba
      Индикаторы
      ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
      ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5
      Jiri Cetkovsky
      Индикаторы
      ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value PRECISION over noise. KEY FEATURES Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)    Real-time agreement percentage across three timeframes    (e.g., M15 + H4 + D
      RSIScalperPro
      PATRICK WENNING
      Индикаторы
      Представляем RSIScalperPro - революционный индикатор на основе RSI для MetaTrader 5, специально разработанный для скальпинга на графике одной минуты. С RSIScalperPro у вас будет мощный инструментарий для точных сигналов входа и выхода, чтобы повысить вашу торговую эффективность. RSIScalperPro использует два различных индикатора RSI, которые предоставляют четкие сигналы для уровней перекупленности и перепроданности. Вы можете настроить временные периоды и ограничительные значения двух RSI в соот
      Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle
      Matthew Mackay Meikle
      Индикаторы
      Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals. It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state. This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators. Key Features Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session s
      Optimized Spike Detector Pro
      Odete Argelio Simbine
      Индикаторы
      Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
      Volume Z Weighted Moving Average
      Emeka Nwankwo
      Индикаторы
      There is a strong correlation between tick volume and real volume.  This is important for 2 reasons: Real volume is a very important indicator because, among many other benefits, it provides strong confirmations of the emergence/dissipation of trends. Real volume is not available in Forex, instead, one has to make do with tick volume. Unfortunately, tick volume is highly broker dependent.  Additionally, it is often not used effectively to define indicators.  Virtually all indicators that use
      Man Trend
      Ivan Simonika
      Индикаторы
      Man Trend использует в своей основе процесс выявления скорости изменения роста цены и позволяет найти точки входа и выхода с рынка.  Индикатор был создан на основе оригинальных индикаторов поиска экстремумов, индикатор хорошо подходит для определения разворота или большого резкого рывка в одну из сторон благодаря ему вы будете знать когда такое произойдет он вас уведомит появлением точки синего цвета на покупку красного на продажу. Это фундаментальный технический индикатор, который позволяет
      IS PRO Estructura Institucional
      Medina Cortez Edison Armando
      Индикаторы
      INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE PRO Market Structure + Swings + Fair Value Gaps with SOR Priority Institutional Structure Pro is an advanced market structure indicator based on institutional analysis. The system automatically identifies: Structural highs and lows Structure breakouts (SOR – Structure Override / priority breakout) Bullish and bearish fair value gaps (FVG) Real inefficiency zones with precise rectangles All directly on the chart, with no delay and no repainting. What Does the
      FREE
      Bid Price Timer Indicator
      Md Amzad Hossain
      Индикаторы
      Bid Price Timer Indicator — Точность и умный контроль цены! Повышайте точность своей торговли с Bid Price Timer Indicator — мощным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят время, точность и ясность в каждом движении рынка. Ключевые особенности: Фиксированный таймер – Всегда отображается справа на графике (можно настроить X_Offset). Динамическое слежение за ценой – Таймер плавно движется вверх и вниз , следуя за Bid ценой в реальном времени. Автоматическое позицион
      Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
      Jan Flodin
      5 (2)
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор на панели инструментов зоны спроса и предложения с несколькими временными рамками и несколькими символами отправляет предупреждения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса / предложения. Также можно использовать его для предупреждения об обычных двойных вершинах / основаниях вместо зон. Его можно использовать на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN.       Одновременно на панели управления может отображаться не более 9 таймфреймов.   Можно использовать фильтры RSI, дивергенции (MACD, RSI или Awe
      Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator
      Mohammed Es Sayad
      Индикаторы
      Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator Struggling to identify true market value and key support/resistance levels? The Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator helps you track price based on real traded volume, giving you a clear edge in your trading decisions. This tool allows you to anchor VWAP from any point on the chart, making it ideal for analyzing trends, reversals, and institutional activity. Key Features Anchored VWAP from any candle Accurate volume-weighted price calculation Works on all symbol
      DRB Dynamic Range Breakout
      Husain Ahmed
      Индикаторы
      DRB Dynamic Range Breakout DRB Dynamic Range Breakout — это индикатор для MT5 без перерисовки, разработанный для определения структурированных зон ценовой реакции и формирования подтверждённых сигналов на покупку и продажу. Сигналы подтверждаются только после закрытия свечи. После подтверждения они не перерисовываются, не исчезают и не перемещаются на другую свечу. Для каждого сигнала могут отображаться ориентировочная цена входа, уровень стоп-лосса и до десяти настраиваемых целей по прибыли. Ос
      MFOP Market Forecast
      Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
      Индикаторы
      Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
      SMC Vision
      Kriangkrai Pongtiwat
      Индикаторы
      SMC ProVision 2.0 — Professional Smart Money Concept Analysis Stop guessing. Start reading the market like institutions do. SMC ProVision maps the full smart money footprint directly on your chart — with a clean, minimal design that won't clutter your screen. Market Structure — BOS / CHoCH with HH・HL・LH・LL labels Order Blocks — Standard & Refined with mitigation tracking Breaker Blocks — Auto-converted from mitigated OBs Fair Value Gaps — Fill percentage & mitigation status Liquidity —
      FREE
      Sigma VWAP Bands
      Johannes Human
      Индикаторы
      Sigma VWAP Bands Sigma VWAP Bands (Rolling) is a technical analysis indicator that plots upper and lower bands based on the statistical deviation of price from a rolling Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator is designed to visualize price dispersion around VWAP using a user-defined lookback window and a configurable standard deviation multiplier. Parameters Lookback Period Number of bars used for VWAP and standard deviation calculations. Sigma Factor Multiplier applied to the cal
      Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
      JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
      Индикаторы
      DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
      ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      Индикаторы
      ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
      Institutional SMC Plus Confluence Engine
      Godwin Edward Enyali
      Индикаторы
      Институциональный движок SMC и конфлюэнции (MTF Сканер) Институциональный движок SMC и конфлюэнции — это профессиональный индикатор концепции Smart Money Concepts для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный для высокочастотного динамического картографирования структуры, он автоматически определяет, оценивает и фильтрует институциональные зоны спроса и предложения (Supply and Demand), одновременно отслеживая множество активов и таймфреймов с помощью интерактивной панели сканера. Основные функциональные возм
      Aurum Lion Scalper
      Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
      Индикаторы
      Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5 Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection Clear Entry, TP and SL zones Built-in trend and market condition filters Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry Optimized internal trading logic Strategy parame
      Market session with fibonacci
      Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор является наиболее распространенным индикатором, который мы используем каждый день, включая наши наиболее часто используемые стратегии, ICT и SMC, лимиты стоп-лоссов и лимиты ликвидности, которые возникают в часы открытия и закрытия бирж, а также объем бирж с Фибоначчи и увеличением и уменьшением масштаба, и наиболее распространенные действия, которые вы хотите видеть, такие как выбор движения биржи, которое вы хотите видеть, и вытягивание Фибоначчи, являются полностью автоматическ
      BCSpikes
      Shamsul Arfeen
      Индикаторы
      Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
      Veltrion Smart Fibonacci
      Atha Ilham Pratama
      Индикаторы
      Veltrion Smart Fibonacci   is a clean automatic Fibonacci structure overlay for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows, then draws key Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed to help traders visualize market structure, retracement zones, and the golden zone without manually drawing Fibonacci tools. Key Features Automatic swing high and swing low detection Clean Fibonacci retracement overlay Horizontal Fibonacci levels for a
      Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5
      Biswarup Banerjee
      Индикаторы
      Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 — это современный торговый индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся определить потенциальные точки разворота по нескольким валютным парам. Используя передовые алгоритмы, этот инструмент предоставляет мгновенные аналитические данные, что делает его незаменимым как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся оптимизировать свои торговые стратегии. Этот индикатор наделяет трейдеров возможностью получать сигналы на покупку и продажу
      Eternal Spike Detector
      Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
      Индикаторы
      N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
      Hydra Trend Rider MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      Индикаторы
      Hydra Trend Rider   is a premium multi-timeframe dashboard that instantly reveals the market trend across 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a highly accurate, non-repainting AI-Powered algorithm, it helps you trade in the direction of the dominant market momentum. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT4 Version: Here MQL5 Channel - For daily market insights & updates: Join Here Disclaimer: Read the full product description before purchasing. Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions,
      Institutional Intelligence
      Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
      Индикаторы
      Institutional Intelligence Institutional Intelligence is a modular market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines structure, liquidity, institutional reference levels, price zones and two selectable signal strategies in one workspace. It is designed to organize market context, not replace execution or risk management. Every visual module can be enabled independently for a clean chart or a complete analytical view. Full Intelligence Panel The expandable Full panel provides a structured m
      Reversal Up Down Arrows MT5
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Индикаторы
      Комплекс индикаторов распознающих разворотные моменты. Обнаруживает вершины и впадины по комбинациям свечей после их вычета из двух MA. Применим для торговых систем при использовании ранних входов. Можно использовать по тренду для скальпинга и внутри дневной торговли, так и для обнаружения разворотов тренда на ранних стадиях. Возможности Параметры предоставляют гибкую настройку для любых тайм-фреймов и торговых инструментов. Имеется несколько типов оповещений для сигналов. Желтая стрелка - си
      Market Structure smc indicator
      Marrion Netondo Wabomba
      Индикаторы
      Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator (MT5) Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator  is a powerful Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify high-probability entries with institutional logic . This indicator automatically detects market structure in real time , highlights key liquidity levels , and provides clear, non-repainting signals so you can trade with confidence and precision. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, o
      WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      Индикаторы
      Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.76 (136)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (8)
      Индикаторы
      Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      Индикаторы
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.6 (30)
      Индикаторы
      SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      Индикаторы
      Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      Индикаторы
      Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.41 (49)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      Индикаторы
      Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      Индикаторы
      Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (25)
      Индикаторы
      Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      Индикаторы
      ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (7)
      Индикаторы
      Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
      SkyHammer Signal Pro
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      Индикаторы
      Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.22 (18)
      Индикаторы
      Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
      Volume flow Profile
      Israr Hussain Shah
      Индикаторы
      Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
      Gartley Hunter Multi
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (12)
      Индикаторы
      Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
      Btmm state engine pro
      Garry James Goodchild
      5 (4)
      Индикаторы
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
      ORB Seeker MT5
      Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
      Индикаторы
      Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      5 (3)
      Индикаторы
      UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      Индикаторы
      Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
      ARICoins
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      Индикаторы
      ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
      Axiom Matrix
      Issam Kassas
      5 (5)
      Индикаторы
      AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
      Trend Forecaster
      Alexey Minkov
      5 (8)
      Индикаторы
      Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
      Spike detector Rider
      Francisco Mandomo Simbine
      5 (1)
      Индикаторы
      Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus: Совершенная система анализа ордер-флоу Раскройте скрытые механизмы рынка с помощью CVD MA-X Plus. В то время как стандартные индикаторы объема показывают лишь количество проторгованных контрактов, CVD MA-X Plus отвечает на вопросы: Кто побеждает в битве? Когда происходит перелом? И где зафиксированы позиции «умных денег»? Агрегируя тиковую активность (с возможностью переключения на Реальный объем для регулируемых рынков, таких как акции, фьючерсы и золото
      MTF Connecting Fractals
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X: Интеллектуальный инструмент анализа сентимента ордер-флоу Раскройте скрытые механизмы рынка с помощью Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X . В то время как стандартные индикаторы объема показывают только сколько было проторговано, CVD MA-X говорит вам, КТО побеждает в битве между покупателями и продавцами и КОГДА . Агрегируя тиковую ценовую активность и распределение объема, этот индикатор предоставляет кристально чистую карту рыночных убеждений и истощения. П
      SessionInfoDisplay
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
      FREE
      Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
      MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: Ваш ультимативный командный центр Price Action В динамичном мире трейдинга пропуск одного паттерна разворота может стать гранью между прибыльной неделей и упущенной выгодой. MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector — это профессиональный индикатор для MQL5, разработанный для одновременного сканирования, обнаружения и агрегации более 24 легендарных свечных паттернов на всех таймфреймах. Хватит охотиться за графиками и гадать. Позвольте алгоритму самому находить для ва
      Multi Time Frame VWAP
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
      Fisher Transform MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
      Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
      RSI v SMA MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF (с градиентным импульсом) Этот индикатор выполняет мультитаймфреймовый анализ кумулятивной дельты объема (CVD) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает чистую разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов, анализируя тиковые данные или реальный объем, что позволяет визуально оценить настроения потока ордеров. Логика и функции индикатора Индикатор использует математический подход к анализу объема: Источники данных: Поддержка как реального объема ( Real Volum
      MTF Ichimoku
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
      Multi Timeframe MFI
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
      MTF ParabolicSAR
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
      Heikin Ashi MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
      Hybrid BB LRMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
      Hybrid FATL Fractal
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
      Volume Profile SAF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
      Pro MTF Fisher Transform
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
      Turtles Pro
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
      Hybrid Hull LSMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
      T3 MTF PureMaths
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      T3 MTF PureMaths : Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Tillson T3 Торговая система с нулевым запаздыванием, логикой конфлюэнции и интерактивной панелью Преимущество мультитаймфреймовой торговли T3 MTF Pure PureMaths — это профессиональная торговая панель, которая агрегирует рыночную структуру сразу по 8 таймфреймам (от месячного до 5-минутного). Вы получаете мгновенные и точные данные без необходимости переключать графики или производить расчеты в уме. Построенный на чистой математической оптимизации
      Fisher Transform Div
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
      X Hybrid Modular Z
      Ebrah Ssali
      Эксперты
      X-Hybrid Modular Z – Платформа интеллектуального исполнения сделок Превратите любой индикатор в полностью автоматизированную торговую систему X-Hybrid Modular Z — это модульный исполнительный механизм, который преобразует любой качественный пользовательский индикатор в полноценную систему автотрейдинга. Созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется исполнение профессионального уровня и строгий контроль рисков, он устраняет разрыв между генерацией сигналов и институциональным управлением сделками —
      Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
      ADX ClrDynamic
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
      ADX ClrDynamic MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
      Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
      Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
      Ebrah Ssali
      Индикаторы
      Оптимизированная логика трехцветных полос (Tri-Color Band Logic) приоритизирует видимость ценового действия, сохраняя при этом функцию обнаружения консолидации (Squeeze). 1. Переключатель философии: Торгуйте по-своему Настройка SignalMode позволяет выбрать, как индикатор интерпретирует касания полос. Это отражение вашего торгового стиля: Когда цена касается... Режим BREAKOUT (Трендовик) Режим BOUNCE (Охотник за разворотами) Режим AUTO (Универсал) Верхней полосы BUY – «Импульс ускоряется, вхо
      Фильтр:
      Нет отзывов
      Ответ на отзыв