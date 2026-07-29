LiquidationSphere

LiquidationSphereEA — Multi-Confluence Institutional Trading System

LiquidationSphereEA is an advanced algorithmic trading framework that combines institutional-grade analysis tools into a single unified decision engine. It builds trading signals from the convergence of VWAP, Fibonacci retracements, Gann Square-of-9 geometry, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and volume flow analysis — requiring a minimum confluence score before any trade is considered.

━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━

The EA evaluates 9 independent analytical modules and scores each one for buy/sell conviction:

1. VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) — Price position relative to volume-weighted fair value
2. Fibonacci Retracements — 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels from swing high/low
3. Gann Square-of-9 — Gann geometry for 45° and 90° support/resistance projections
4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Algorithmic detection of price inefficiency gaps
5. Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand zones with impulse confirmation
6. On-Balance Volume (OBV) — Volume momentum confirmation
7. Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) — Volume flow trend analysis
8. ATR Volatility Filter — Only trades when volatility exceeds minimum threshold
9. Swing Structure — Higher timeframe swing high/low identification

A minimum of 5 confluences (configurable) is required before any entry signal is generated.

━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━

✓ Multi-Confluence Scoring Engine — Up to 9 independent signal modules with configurable minimum score
✓ VWAP Analysis — Volume-weighted price positioning for institutional fair value reference
✓ Fibonacci Retracement Levels — 23.6% to 78.6% automatic calculation from swing points
✓ Gann Square-of-9 — 45° and 90° Gann geometry support/resistance detection
✓ Fair Value Gap Detection — Automatic identification of price inefficiency zones
✓ Order Block Detection — Institutional supply/demand zones with candle body and impulse validation
✓ Volume Flow Confirmation — OBV and A/D slope analysis for volume-backed signals
✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Risk — Stop loss, take profit, and zone tolerance adapt to volatility
✓ Three Execution Modes — Signal-Only (logging), Market Orders, or Pending Orders (Buy/Sell Stop)
✓ Configurable Risk % — Position sizing based on percentage of account equity
✓ Spread Protection — Configurable maximum spread filter
✓ Equity Drawdown Protection — Auto-stops trading if drawdown exceeds threshold
✓ One Trade Per Bar — Prevents multiple entries on the same bar
✓ Maximum Position Limits — Configurable caps on open positions and pending orders
✓ Filling Mode Auto-Detection — Automatically resolves broker filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)

━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━

--- Execution Mode ---
Signal Timeframe: M30 (default)
Execution Mode: Signal Only / Market / Pending
Magic Number: 241209

--- Indicator Settings ---
VWAP Period: 45
Swing Lookback: 45 bars
ATR Period: 14
FVG Scan Bars: 30
Order Block Scan Bars: 35
OBV Confirmation Bars: 3
A/D Confirmation Bars: 3

--- Signal Confluence ---
Minimum Confluence Score: 5 (range 1-10)
Min ATR Points: 90.0
Max Spread Points: 35

--- Trade Management ---
Zone ATR Tolerance: 0.35
Pending Entry ATR Distance: 0.45
Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 1.80
Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 2.40

--- Risk Management ---
Risk Percent: 1.00%
Fixed Lot: 0.00 (0 = use risk %)
Max Open Positions: 1
Max Pending Orders: 2
Max Equity Drawdown %: 8.00%
One Trade Per Bar: true

━━━ EXECUTION MODES ━━━

▸ TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY (0) — Logs signals to Experts journal, no trades placed. Use for evaluation.
▸ TRADE_MARKET (1) — Opens market orders when confluence threshold is met.
▸ TRADE_PENDING (2) — Places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at ATR-based distance from current price.

━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
• Timeframe: M30 or H1
• Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot with risk%)
• Optimal Deposit: $2,000+
• Execution: Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY for evaluation

━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━

Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.

━━━ DISCLAIMER ━━━

Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. This EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY mode to understand signal behavior.

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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
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Эксперты
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Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
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Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
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Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
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Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
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Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
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PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
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Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Эксперты
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Эксперты
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>более 90% скидка ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Данное предложение будет действительно в течение 3 месяцев от старта продаж. <<<<<<<<  Торговый робот торгует на реальном счёте с 2018 года. Каждому кто планирует купить торгового робота, мы покажем наш счёт. Для этого свяжитесь с нами. Советник является полностью автоматический  разработанный для валютных пар EUR / GBP, EUR / SGD, AUD / NZD, EUR / CHF.  не использует Мартингейл и сетку, все сделки покрываются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом.  Сове
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