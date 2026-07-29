LiquidationSphere
- 专家
-
LP Imperium LLC
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 20
LiquidationSphereEA — Multi-Confluence Institutional Trading System
LiquidationSphereEA is an advanced algorithmic trading framework that combines institutional-grade analysis tools into a single unified decision engine. It builds trading signals from the convergence of VWAP, Fibonacci retracements, Gann Square-of-9 geometry, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks, and volume flow analysis — requiring a minimum confluence score before any trade is considered.
━━━ STRATEGY OVERVIEW ━━━
The EA evaluates 9 independent analytical modules and scores each one for buy/sell conviction:
1. VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) — Price position relative to volume-weighted fair value
2. Fibonacci Retracements — 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6% levels from swing high/low
3. Gann Square-of-9 — Gann geometry for 45° and 90° support/resistance projections
4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — Algorithmic detection of price inefficiency gaps
5. Order Blocks — Institutional supply/demand zones with impulse confirmation
6. On-Balance Volume (OBV) — Volume momentum confirmation
7. Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) — Volume flow trend analysis
8. ATR Volatility Filter — Only trades when volatility exceeds minimum threshold
9. Swing Structure — Higher timeframe swing high/low identification
A minimum of 5 confluences (configurable) is required before any entry signal is generated.
━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━
✓ Multi-Confluence Scoring Engine — Up to 9 independent signal modules with configurable minimum score
✓ VWAP Analysis — Volume-weighted price positioning for institutional fair value reference
✓ Fibonacci Retracement Levels — 23.6% to 78.6% automatic calculation from swing points
✓ Gann Square-of-9 — 45° and 90° Gann geometry support/resistance detection
✓ Fair Value Gap Detection — Automatic identification of price inefficiency zones
✓ Order Block Detection — Institutional supply/demand zones with candle body and impulse validation
✓ Volume Flow Confirmation — OBV and A/D slope analysis for volume-backed signals
✓ ATR-Based Dynamic Risk — Stop loss, take profit, and zone tolerance adapt to volatility
✓ Three Execution Modes — Signal-Only (logging), Market Orders, or Pending Orders (Buy/Sell Stop)
✓ Configurable Risk % — Position sizing based on percentage of account equity
✓ Spread Protection — Configurable maximum spread filter
✓ Equity Drawdown Protection — Auto-stops trading if drawdown exceeds threshold
✓ One Trade Per Bar — Prevents multiple entries on the same bar
✓ Maximum Position Limits — Configurable caps on open positions and pending orders
✓ Filling Mode Auto-Detection — Automatically resolves broker filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)
━━━ INPUT PARAMETERS ━━━
--- Execution Mode ---
Signal Timeframe: M30 (default)
Execution Mode: Signal Only / Market / Pending
Magic Number: 241209
--- Indicator Settings ---
VWAP Period: 45
Swing Lookback: 45 bars
ATR Period: 14
FVG Scan Bars: 30
Order Block Scan Bars: 35
OBV Confirmation Bars: 3
A/D Confirmation Bars: 3
--- Signal Confluence ---
Minimum Confluence Score: 5 (range 1-10)
Min ATR Points: 90.0
Max Spread Points: 35
--- Trade Management ---
Zone ATR Tolerance: 0.35
Pending Entry ATR Distance: 0.45
Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 1.80
Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 2.40
--- Risk Management ---
Risk Percent: 1.00%
Fixed Lot: 0.00 (0 = use risk %)
Max Open Positions: 1
Max Pending Orders: 2
Max Equity Drawdown %: 8.00%
One Trade Per Bar: true
━━━ EXECUTION MODES ━━━
▸ TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY (0) — Logs signals to Experts journal, no trades placed. Use for evaluation.
▸ TRADE_MARKET (1) — Opens market orders when confluence threshold is met.
▸ TRADE_PENDING (2) — Places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders at ATR-based distance from current price.
━━━ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS ━━━
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
• Timeframe: M30 or H1
• Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot with risk%)
• Optimal Deposit: $2,000+
• Execution: Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY for evaluation
━━━ ABOUT THE DEVELOPER ━━━
Developed by LP Imperium LLC — a systems-focused technology and trading infrastructure firm specializing in algorithmic trading solutions, operational automation, and intelligent execution environments.
━━━ DISCLAIMER ━━━
Trading forex and CFDs carries significant risk. This EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Start with TRADE_SIGNAL_ONLY mode to understand signal behavior.