Kyandoru Trader
- Эксперты
- Stephen Robert Powell
- Версия: 3.16
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2025
- Активации: 20
🔥 KYANDORU EA – Precision-Powered Trading Intelligence
Kyandoru is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a battle-tested trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution. Built from the ground up for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness, dynamic ATR-based entries, and institutional-grade pending order logic to dominate modern forex conditions.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 Smart Pending Orders: Strategically deploys Buy/Sell Stop orders using ATR-adjusted entry zones for higher probability breakouts.
-
🔐 Validation-Safe Logic: Fully compliant with MetaQuotes Market standards — no stop-outs, no runaway lots, no margin overloads.
-
🧠 Adaptive Risk Engine: Dynamically adjusts lot size based on trade history, available margin, and volatility conditions — protecting capital while compounding gains.
-
⚙️ Netting Mode Compatible: Seamlessly trades in netting environments with intelligent position conflict management.
-
🚀 Multi-Symbol Mastery: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD) across M1–D1 timeframes.
-
🌐 High-Precision Entry Timing: Filters out low-liquidity hours and dangerous spreads to avoid false signals and ensure clean fills.
-
🧪 Proven in MetaQuotes Testing: Passed stress validation on all required pairs and timeframes — Kyandoru is built to survive and thrive.
📊 Ideal For
-
Traders seeking automated breakouts with built-in risk control
-
Accounts with netting mode and leverage-aware constraints
-
Professionals who demand clean code, transparent logs, and consistent execution
⚠️ Requirements
-
Minimum recommended balance: $100
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (Netting or Hedging)
-
VPS or low-latency environment recommended for optimal pending order performance
💬 Ready to Experience Kyandoru?
Stop gambling. Start executing with surgical precision.
Kyandoru was designed to adapt, survive, and grow your edge in today's complex markets.