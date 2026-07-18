Titan X Pro EA

5

Titan X Pro EA


>>>  Price will be increased after Every 10 Copies of purchase.

Overview:

Titan X Pro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.


The system is built around one simple idea: the user should not have to become the operator of their own Expert Advisor.

There is no need to configure dozens of parameters, constantly monitor the chart or interfere with active trade management.

Titan X Pro EA independently handles the entire technical trading cycle — from evaluating current market conditions to opening, managing, and closing positions, News Filter with trade blocking on impactful news with all customizable inputs.

You Can choose: 

  • Risk Control.
  • Lot inputs.
  • Trailing Customizations.
  • News Filter handling.
  • Equity Protection.
  • Profit Control.
  • Friday Trade closing.


The system handles everything else.

Titan X Pro EA was created for traders who value automation, discipline, and precision of execution. The algorithm operates consistently, does not miss trading opportunities because of emotions, and does not change its rules after several winning or losing trades.

Automatic Position Sizing:
The Expert Advisor automatically calculates position size according to the account balance and the selected risk percentage when multiple trades opening are on. Otherwise it use fixed lot.


Spread Filter:

Before opening a position trades EA will must check spread to protect abnormal spread of Brokers.

It also protects from abnormal Spread of News hours also.


When trading costs become abnormal, a new entry can be blocked.

News Filter: 

I have used dynamic News protection with a standard customization with inputs and it will automatically block trades after and before News Time and Draw all on chart with visualizations.

Dashboard: 

Dashboard will show:

  • Account Name.
  • Account Size.
  • Daily Profit.
  • Running PNL.
  • Spread.
  • Lot Size.
  • Loss Count.
  • Trade Type.
  • Total Positions.


Instruction For Use: 

  1. Instrument: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.
  2. Primary Timeframe: M1 ( 1 Minute ).
  3. Trail Handling: ( Increase Trail Parameters if Needed )

ATR Trail: BTCUSD and ETHUSD. 

  • Start Trail: 1.5
  • Book Trail: 1.2

Point Trail: XAUUSD.

Account Type: Must Use Low Spread Account.


WHAT THE USER NEEDS TO DO:

The system does not require a long optimization process.

The basic setup process is as follows:

  • Install Titan X Pro EA in MetaTrader 5
  • Open an XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD chart.
  • Set the timeframe to M1
  • Select the appropriate risk profile
  • Operating Mode: Fully Automated.
  • Enable algorithmic trading
  • After that, Titan X Pro EA begins operating independently.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted trading 24/5 terminal Operation.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:

Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Historical performance, strategy tester results, and real trading account statistics do not guarantee future performance.


Actual results may differ because of market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, latency, account size, leverage, and the selected risk profile.
Titan X Pro EA is a software tool designed to automate trading operations. It is not financial advice, investment advice, or a guarantee of profit.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, I highly recommend to test the system on a demo account, confirmed with everything and to be familiar and know the EA approach.


The user independently decides whether to use the product and remains responsible for the management of their trading capital.


Отзывы 1
David
58
David 2026.07.20 15:51 
 

Bin begeistert!!!Schnelle Hilfe !Vielen Dank

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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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5 (4)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
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Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
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3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Gold Simple EA Gold Simple EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on predefined rules using trend and volatility data. The EA combines moving average analysis with volatility filtering to identify possible trading opportunities and manage positions according to user-defined risk settings. Main Features Automated trade execution Multi-timeframe moving average analysis ATR-based volatility filter Configurable Stop L
Quantum Sniper SMC
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Advanced Quantum Sniper SMC EA – Structured Trading with Risk Control Advanced Quantum Sniper SMC EA is an automated trading system based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and moving average filtering. It is designed to identify structured market opportunities and manage trades using predefined rules and configurable risk settings. The Expert Advisor can be used on Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. It operates using a single-trade execution model and does not apply grid or martingale technique
Smart Scalper Trend Detector
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Smart Scalper Trend Detector Trend Clarity • Momentum Confirmation • Structured Signals Smart Scalper Trend Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built on a structured combination of Moving Average trend analysis and RSI momentum confirmation. It is designed to identify high-probability market movements with clarity and consistency while reducing unnecessary market noise. The indicator uses a dual-layer logic to align trend direction with momentum strength, helping traders focus on more structure
Multi Time Frame HIgh Low
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Multi Time Frame High Low Higher Timeframe Levels • Clear Market Structure Multi Time Frame High Low is a trading indicator designed to display key high and low price levels from higher timeframes directly on the current chart. These levels often represent areas where price previously reacted, making them useful for identifying support, resistance, breakout zones, and liquidity areas. By visualizing higher timeframe levels without switching charts, the indicator helps traders analyze broader ma
The Scalper Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
The Scalper Pro Advanced Multi-Strategy Scalping Expert Advisor The Scalper Pro is a high-precision automated scalping system designed for traders who require fast execution, structured logic, and controlled risk. It combines multiple price-action strategies with advanced trade and basket-level management to create a flexible solution for short-term trading. Built for performance and stability, the EA focuses on identifying intraday price movements and executing trades with disciplined managemen
Liquidity Scalper EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Liquidity Scalping EA Precision Liquidity Trading • M5 & M15 Liquidity Scalping EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders who focus on precision entries and flexible risk control. The EA is built around liquidity sweep concepts and dynamic price behavior to identify short-term trading opportunities in fast-moving markets. Lightweight and highly configurable, it provides a structured scalping framework that can be adapted to different trading styles and market conditions. C
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David
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David 2026.07.20 15:51 
 

Bin begeistert!!!Schnelle Hilfe !Vielen Dank

Sahib Ul Ahsan
3290
Ответ разработчика Sahib Ul Ahsan 2026.07.20 16:39
Thank you so much for your great review. I am glad to hear you are happy with the product. Wishing you successful trading, and it inspires me to improve and serve the best product to all. Thanks.
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