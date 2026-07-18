Titan X Pro EA
- Эксперты
-
Sahib Ul Ahsan⚡ Premium MT4 & MT5 EA Developer | MQL4/MQL5 Algo Programmer | Trading Bot & Indicator Architect
Are you serious about taking your trading to the next level with automation?
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Titan X Pro EA
>>> Price will be increased after Every 10 Copies of purchase.
Overview:
Titan X Pro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.
There is no need to configure dozens of parameters, constantly monitor the chart or interfere with active trade management.
Titan X Pro EA independently handles the entire technical trading cycle — from evaluating current market conditions to opening, managing, and closing positions, News Filter with trade blocking on impactful news with all customizable inputs.
You Can choose:
- Risk Control.
- Lot inputs.
- Trailing Customizations.
- News Filter handling.
- Equity Protection.
- Profit Control.
- Friday Trade closing.
Before opening a position trades EA will must check spread to protect abnormal spread of Brokers.
It also protects from abnormal Spread of News hours also.
News Filter:
I have used dynamic News protection with a standard customization with inputs and it will automatically block trades after and before News Time and Draw all on chart with visualizations.
Dashboard:
Dashboard will show:
- Account Name.
- Account Size.
- Daily Profit.
- Running PNL.
- Spread.
- Lot Size.
- Loss Count.
- Trade Type.
- Total Positions.
Instruction For Use:
- Instrument: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.
- Primary Timeframe: M1 ( 1 Minute ).
- Trail Handling: ( Increase Trail Parameters if Needed )
ATR Trail: BTCUSD and ETHUSD.
- Start Trail: 1.5
- Book Trail: 1.2
Point Trail: XAUUSD.
Account Type: Must Use Low Spread Account.
WHAT THE USER NEEDS TO DO:
The system does not require a long optimization process.
- Install Titan X Pro EA in MetaTrader 5
- Open an XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD chart.
- Set the timeframe to M1
- Select the appropriate risk profile
- Operating Mode: Fully Automated.
- Enable algorithmic trading
- After that, Titan X Pro EA begins operating independently.
- A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted trading 24/5 terminal Operation.
Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Historical performance, strategy tester results, and real trading account statistics do not guarantee future performance.
The user independently decides whether to use the product and remains responsible for the management of their trading capital.
Bin begeistert!!!Schnelle Hilfe !Vielen Dank