Valtoro Aurum

Valtoro Aurum EA MT5
Signals:
XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions


Description of Valtoro Aurum EA

An automated trader designed for those who don't see trading as just a game.

The algorithm carefully monitors a defined market range, where controlled and precise entries are made without emotion, analysis paralysis, or mental fog.
Global capital speaks for itself.
Gold is becoming a strategic asset for central banks around the world, and we can see this happening in real time on the market – ONLY LONGS.

It's not about making a quick buck.
It's about making consistent, long-term profits.

💎 100% automation
💎 Entries only in precisely defined market areas
💎 Only trades with a high probability of success
💎 No indicator zoo
💎 Consistency instead of chaos
💎 Capital protection first

Future of gold
Valtoro Aurum 

 

Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC Markets or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread for optimal performance.
Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Account type: Hedging.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

