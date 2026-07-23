G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA



🚀 PROVEN RESULTS: $100 ➔ $171.25

Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies.



📊 BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1):

✅ Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit)

✅ Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable)

✅ Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital protection)

✅ Sharpe Ratio: 53.10 (Outstanding trading efficiency)

✅ Reward-to-Risk: Avg Win $9.88 vs Avg Loss $1.00 (Nearly 10:1!)



🎯 THE 3-LAYER STRATEGY:

1️⃣ M15 Trend Filter: Analyzes market structure (Swing High/Low) to establish a strict directional bias.

2️⃣ M5 Value Area: Calculates daily Volume Profile (VAH, VAL, POC) to identify high-probability liquidity zones.

3️⃣ M1 Entry Trigger: Executes only on confirmed Fair Value Gap (FVG) fills with precise candlestick rejection patterns.



💎 PREMIUM FEATURES:

✔️ Flexible Money Management: Choose Auto Lot (% Risk) or Fixed Lot for total control.

✔️ Dynamic Risk Control: Auto SL/TP based on market structure, OR Fixed SL/TP with a strict Max SL Cap to prevent catastrophic losses.

✔️ Smart 5-Level Trailing Stop: Aggressively secures Break-Even and trails profits to lock in massive wins (up to 5x Risk).

✔️ Futuristic Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of Trend Bias, VA Levels, FVG Status, Win/Loss count, Winrate %, and Floating PnL.

✔️ Safety First: 1-trade-per-candle limit, broker Stop-Level protection, and ZERO Martingale/Grid.



⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

• Timeframe: M1 (EA handles M5 & M15 calculations internally).

• Pairs: XAUUSD (Optimized), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

• Min. Deposit: $100 (for Auto Lot) or any amount (for Fixed Lot).

• Broker: Low spread, ECN/RAW execution preferred.

• VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution and zero latency.

⚠️ IMPORTANT:

ALWAYS test on a DEMO account for 2-4 weeks before live trading. Optimize InpSessionStartHour to match your broker's server time. Adjust InpRiskPercent or InpFixedLot according to your personal risk tolerance.

📈 PROVE IT YOURSELF:

Don’t just take our word for it. Download, backtest, and forward-test on your demo account to witness the precision, safety, and explosive growth potential of the 3-Layer Engine.



⚡ DISCLAIMER:

Forex and CFD trading carry a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not liable for any trading losses.



"Gold moves wild – G2 tames it with institutional logic."

🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!