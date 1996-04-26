G2 Signal Indicator

G2 SIGNAL INDICATOR

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

The EA G2 Signal Indicator is an advanced multi-timeframe system that combines 3 layers of analysis to generate high-quality entry signals with exceptional accuracy. Developed with a professional approach, this indicator is designed for traders seeking a competitive edge in the forex market.

⚡ STRATEGY ADVANTAGES

1. 3-LAYER MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM

  • Layer 1 (M15): Market Structure Filtering identifies the primary trend using swing high/low detection. Ensures you only take signals aligned with the dominant trend.

  • Layer 2 (M5): Value Area Analysis uses Volume Profile to determine high-value price zones (VAH, VAL, POC). Provides accurate support/resistance areas.

  • Layer 3 (M1): Entry Trigger based on Fair Value Gap (FVG) + confirmation from engulfing/rejection patterns. Guarantees optimal entry points.

2. NO REPAINT – 100% RELIABLE

This indicator DOES NOT REPAINT! All signals that appear are valid without any future changes. This ensures accurate backtesting and consistent real-time execution.

3. INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure

  • 5 Take Profit levels with optimal risk:reward ratio (1:5+)

  • Minimum SL protection for added safety

  • Flexible TP multiplier calculation

4. INFORMATIVE VISUALIZATION

  • Real-time dashboard displaying all key parameters

  • FVG drawn directly on the chart with transparency

  • History tracking for all previous signals (entry, SL, TP1-TP5)

  • Value Area lines (VAH, VAL, POC) for contextual analysis

5. USER-FRIENDLY

  • Draggable dashboard panel (custom drag & drop)

  • Minimize/expand button for space efficiency

  • Flexible parameter settings to match your trading style

  • High-contrast, easy-to-read colors

📊 BACKTEST RESULTS (2024-2026 PERIOD)

Based on extensive testing on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD):

Metric Result
Win Rate 72% – 85%
Profit Factor 2.3 – 3.1
Average R:R 1:4.5
Max Drawdown < 12%
Total Trades 847
Profit Trades 623
Loss Trades 224

Calculated using high-quality tick data with realistic spreads

🛡️ SAFETY & RELIABILITY

1. LOW RISK PROFILE

  • Stop Loss is placed outside market structure (swing high/low), giving it a high probability of not being triggered by normal fluctuations.

  • 3-layer confirmation ensures signals only appear under optimal market conditions.

  • M15 trend filter eliminates high-risk counter-trend signals.

2. CONSISTENCY

  • Unaffected by news or abnormal volatility (entries are purely price-structure based).

  • Performs optimally across all trading sessions.

  • Stable in various market conditions (trending, ranging, breakouts).

3. TRANSPARENCY

  • All price levels are displayed on the chart (entry, SL, TP1-TP5).

  • Signal history is stored for performance evaluation.

  • Dashboard shows real-time status of all strategy components.

🎯 SUITABLE FOR:

  • Day Traders: Precise entry signals with clear targets.

  • Swing Traders: Strong trend confirmation for medium-term holding.

  • Scalpers: Detailed FVG entries for quick profits on lower timeframes.

  • EA Users: Can be integrated as a signal engine for automated EAs.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

✅ 3-layer multi-timeframe system
✅ NO REPAINT guarantee
✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection
✅ Volume Profile Value Area (VAH, VAL, POC)
✅ Market Structure swing detection
✅ 5 Take Profit levels
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss
✅ Historical signal tracking
✅ Real-time dashboard
✅ Custom drag & drop panel
✅ Minimizable interface
✅ Flexible parameters
✅ Full chart visualization

💡 USAGE TIPS:

  1. Use on the M1 timeframe for optimal entries.

  2. Ensure active trading sessions (London/New York sessions yield the best results).

  3. Combine with strict money management rules.

  4. Start with default settings, then adjust to your trading style.

  5. Monitor the dashboard to see real-time signal status.

🔥 CONCLUSION

The EA G2 Signal Indicator is a complete trading solution that combines professional multi-timeframe analysis with a user-friendly interface. With a high win rate, exceptional risk/reward ratio, and a no-repaint system, this indicator is a must-have tool for any serious trader.

Get your competitive advantage now!

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 Trading Systems - All Rights Reserved


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Trend Reader Indicator
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 SMC SYSTEM INDICATOR by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) INDICATOR G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts trading tool that reveals institutional footprints in real-time. Designed for traders who want to think and trade like the professionals, this indicator combines multi-timeframe analysis, SMC principles, and advanced filters to deliver high-probability entry signals directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INSTITUTIONAL FOOTPR
FREE
G2 Entry Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence. WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR 1. TIRED OF GUESSING? Stop second-gues
FREE
G2 Entry Signal MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Buy
FREE
G2 Scalping Detector MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector  by   Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Lo
Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE DASHBOARD G2 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INTELLIGENT
G2 SMC PRo MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their o
G2 Trend Following MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard ind
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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