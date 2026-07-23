G2 SMC System Indicator
- Индикаторы
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Версия: 1.80
G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) dashboard that analyzes H4, H1, M15, M5, and M1 timeframes simultaneously to deliver high-probability entry signals based on Market Structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps.
🔬 Core Logic – SMC + Multi-Timeframe Confluence
|Component
|Timeframe
|Function
|Trend Filter
|H4/H1
|EMA 20/50 cross – defines macro direction
|SMC Structure
|M15
|BOS / ChoCH detection (Break of Structure / Change of Character)
|FVG Detection
|M15
|Bullish/Bearish Fair Value Gap identification
|Liquidity Sweep
|M15
|Smart money reversal zones
|M1 Confirmation
|M1
|Micro-entry timing for precise execution
Signal fires only when multiple factors align – no repaint, no false signals.
📈 What You Get
|Dashboard Field
|Details
|Balance / Equity
|Real-time account metrics
|Win / Loss
|Historical trade statistics
|Open P&L
|Floating profit/loss
|SMC Structure
|BULLISH/BEARISH BOS or ChoCH / CONSOLIDATION
|SMC FVG
|BULLISH/BEARISH FVG / BALANCED
|Liquidity Sweep
|Bullish/Bearish Sweep / No Sweep
|M1 Confirmation
|CONFIRMED BUY/SELL / Waiting M1 Shift
|News Status
|AVOID (News nearby) / SAFE (No News)
|Volume Status
|HIGH (Volume OK) / LOW (Wait Volume)
|Final Signal
|SMC STRONG BUY/SELL / WAIT FOR SMC STRUCTURE SHIFT
🎨 Visual Features
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Draggable Panel – Move anywhere on your chart
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Minimize Button – Collapse panel to a small bar
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Color-Coded Status – Green (Bull/OK), Red (Bear/Avoid), Orange (Warning), Gray (Wait)
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Real-Time Updates – Signals update every tick
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Professional Dark Theme – Easy on the eyes
💡 Why It Stands Out
✅ Complete SMC Package – Structure + FVG + Sweep in one indicator
✅ Top-Down Validation – H4/H1 filters out false signals
✅ News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events
✅ Session Filter – Trade only during active sessions (Asia/London/NY)
✅ Volume Filter – Ensures sufficient market participation
✅ M1 Micro-Confirmation – Pinpoint entry timing
✅ No Repaint – Signals fire only on closed, confirmed bars
✅ Account Integration – Shows balance, equity, P&L, win/loss stats
✅ Fully Customizable – Colors, sessions, filters toggleable
🎯 Perfect For
|Scalpers
|Day Traders
|Swing Traders
|M1 micro-confirmation
|M15 SMC structure
|H4/H1 trend alignment
📖 Quick Start
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Attach to any chart (M15 recommended)
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Monitor dashboard for real-time status
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Look for SMC STRONG BUY or SMC STRONG SELL in Final Signal
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Check M1 Confirmation shows CONFIRMED
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Verify all filters are green (SAFE, HIGH volume, etc.)
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Execute trade with confidence
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Lot Size
|Trade size for signals
|0.01
|SL / TP1–TP5
|Risk management levels
|Customizable
|ATR Multiplier
|If SL = 0, use ATR × multiplier
|1.5
|News Filter
|Enable/Disable
|true
|News Buffer
|Minutes around news
|30
|Sessions
|Asia/London/NY (24/7 option)
|true/true/true
|EMA Period
|Trend filter
|50
|RSI Period
|Overbought/Oversold filter
|14
|Colors
|Customizable
|Dark theme
📥 Installation
Place .ex5 or .mq5 in MQL5/Indicators , compile, attach.
Trade with Smart Money – get G2 SMC System Indicator today!
© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.80