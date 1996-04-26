G2 Strategy Signal Pro MT4
- Индикаторы
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Версия: 3.3
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
🚀 PROFESSIONAL SMC TRADING INDICATOR
G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and actionable signals. Built with a draggable, interactive dashboard, this tool provides real-time analysis across multiple timeframes, helping you identify high-probability setups with confidence.
💎 WHY YOU NEED THIS INDICATOR
1. TIRED OF GUESSING?
Stop second-guessing your entries. G2 Strategy Signal Pro combines SMC principles with volume analysis, VWAP, and multi-timeframe confirmation to deliver clear BUY/SELL signals directly on your chart. No more confusion – just actionable insights.
2. SAVE HOURS OF ANALYSIS
Instead of manually scanning multiple timeframes and drawing support/resistance, let the indicator do the heavy lifting. All critical data is displayed in one professional dashboard, updated in real-time.
3. TRADE WITH INSTITUTIONAL MINDSET
Smart Money Concepts reveal how banks and institutions trade. This indicator identifies:
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Market structure shifts (BOS/CHoCH)
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Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
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Liquidity sweeps
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Break of structure
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Key support/resistance zones
🔥 KEY ADVANTAGES
1. SMC STRUCTURE ANALYSIS (M15)
Detects institutional footprints in real-time:
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BULLISH BOS – Break of structure to the upside
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BEARISH BOS – Break of structure to the downside
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BULLISH CHoCH – Change of character indicating trend reversal
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BEARISH CHoCH – Change of character to the downside
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CONSOLIDATION – Accumulation/distribution zone
2. FVG DETECTION
Identifies Fair Value Gaps (imbalances) where price is likely to return:
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BULLISH FVG – Gap to the upside, potential buy zone
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BEARISH FVG – Gap to the downside, potential sell zone
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BALANCED – No significant gap detected
3. LIQUIDITY SWEEP DETECTION
Professional stop-hunt detection on M15:
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Bullish Sweep – Price sweeps previous lows then reverses up
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Bearish Sweep – Price sweeps previous highs then reverses down
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No Sweep – No liquidity grab detected
4. MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION
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H4 Trend – Overall market direction (BULLISH/BEARISH/SIDEWAYS)
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H1 Structure – Key levels and zone identification
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M15 SMC – Institutional activity detection
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M1 Entry Confirmation – Micro-level validation before entry
5. REAL-TIME FILTERS
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VWAP Filter – Identifies if price is near fair value
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Volume Filter – Confirms high activity participation
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RSI Filter – Prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes
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News Filter – Alerts you to stay away from high-impact events
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Session Management – Trade only during London/NY sessions
6. INTERACTIVE DRAGGABLE DASHBOARD
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Drag & Drop – Move the panel anywhere on your chart
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Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space when needed
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Expand/Collapse Sections – Show only what you need
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Color-Coded Signals – Intuitive visual feedback
7. CLEAR FINAL SIGNAL
The dashboard provides one final recommendation:
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✅ STRONG BUY (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction long entry
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❌ STRONG SELL (SMC + FVG/Sweep) – High conviction short entry
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⚠️ Bullish Shift / Bearish Shift – Trend changing, wait for confirmation
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⏳ WAIT FOR SMC CONFIRMATION – No valid setup
📊 WHAT'S INSIDE THE DASHBOARD
|Section
|Information Displayed
|Final Signal
|Clear actionable BUY/SELL recommendation
|H4/H1 Analysis
|H4 Trend + H1 Structure with EMA50 context
|SMC Structure
|BOS/CHoCH status, FVG detection, Liquidity Sweep
|Filters
|VWAP, Volume, RSI, News, M1 Confirmation
|Variables
|EMA50 H4, EMA20 H4, EMA50 H1, EMA50 M15, ATR, VWAP, Price
🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?
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Day Traders – Get clear signals during active sessions
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Swing Traders – Use H4 context for medium-term positions
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Scalpers – M1 confirmation provides micro-entry precision
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Smart Money Traders – SMC principles built right in
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Beginners – Simplified dashboard removes complexity
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Professionals – Advanced features and customization
⚙️ KEY FEATURES
✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis
✅ Break of Structure (BOS) detection
✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) detection
✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M1)
✅ Interactive draggable dashboard
✅ Minimize/Maximize panel
✅ Expandable sections (H4/H1, SMC, Filters, Variables)
✅ Real-time color-coded signals
✅ VWAP filter
✅ Volume filter
✅ RSI filter
✅ Session management (London/NY)
✅ News filter (MT4 compatible)
✅ No repaint – reliable signals
✅ Professional dark theme
✅ Customizable colors
✅ Adjustable parameters
📈 PERFORMANCE
While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, G2 Strategy Signal Pro has been developed using proven SMC principles tested across multiple market conditions:
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Trending Markets – Excellent performance with BOS signals
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Ranging Markets – FVG and sweep signals provide mean-reversion opportunities
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High Volatility – Volume and VWAP filters protect from extreme moves
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Low Volatility – Structure analysis identifies breakouts early
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
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RSI filter prevents entries at extremes (overbought >70, oversold <30)
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VWAP filter ensures entries near fair value
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Volume filter confirms institutional participation
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News filter helps avoid high-impact volatility
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Session management focuses on most liquid trading hours
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M1 confirmation reduces false entries
💡 WHY BUY G2 STRATEGY SIGNAL PRO?
Save Time – No need to manually analyze multiple timeframes
Trade Confidently – Clear signals with multiple confirmations
Learn SMC – Understand how institutions move the market
Stay Disciplined – Filters prevent emotional trading
Increase Accuracy – Multi-layered confirmation system
Professional Interface – Clean, modern, and easy to use
🔧 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
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Panel X/Y position
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Start minimized option
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EMA period (default 50)
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RSI period (default 14)
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VWAP filter toggle
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Volume filter toggle
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Session activation (London/NY)
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Custom session hours
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Full color customization
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Section collapse/expand
📦 WHAT YOU GET
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G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Full indicator with all features
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User Guide – Complete documentation
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Professional Support – Dedicated assistance
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Free Updates – Continuous improvements
🚀 GET STARTED TODAY
Join hundreds of traders who have upgraded to a more professional trading approach. G2 Strategy Signal Pro provides the clarity and confidence you need to trade with institutional-grade analysis.
Stop trading blind. Start trading with G2 Strategy Signal Pro.
For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
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