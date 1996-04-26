G2 SMC System Indicator MT4

G2 SMC SYSTEM INDICATOR

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

🚀 PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) INDICATOR

G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts trading tool that reveals institutional footprints in real-time. Designed for traders who want to think and trade like the professionals, this indicator combines multi-timeframe analysis, SMC principles, and advanced filters to deliver high-probability entry signals directly on your chart.

⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES

1. INSTITUTIONAL FOOTPRINT DETECTION

G2 SMC System Indicator identifies exactly where the "smart money" is active:

Break of Structure (BOS) – Early trend change detection

Change of Character (CHoCH) – Trend reversal signals

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – Unbalanced price zones where price must return

Liquidity Sweeps – Stop-hunt patterns revealing institutional entries

Consolidation Zones – Accumulation/distribution areas

2. COMPLETE MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM

H4 Trend Analysis – The big picture direction

H1 Structure Analysis – Key S/R zones and extensions

M15 SMC Structure – Institutional activity detection

M1 Entry Confirmation – Micro-level validation before entry

M5 Breakout Triggers – London session precision entries

3. PROFESSIONAL FILTER SYSTEM

VWAP Filter – Ensures entries at fair value

Volume/ATR Filter – Confirms institutional participation

RSI Filter – Prevents extreme overbought/oversold entries

News Filter – Avoids high-impact volatility (MT5 compatible)

Session Manager – Trade only during optimal hours (Asia/London/NY)

4. REAL-TIME TRADING DASHBOARD

Your complete trading command center in one panel:

Display Information Balance/Equity Real-time account status Win/Loss Ratio Track your performance Open PnL Current floating profit/loss SMC Structure Current BOS/CHoCH status FVG Status Bullish/Bearish imbalance Liquidity Sweep Stop-hunt detection M1 Confirmation Micro-entry validation Volume Status Institutional activity level Final Signal Clear actionable recommendation

5. CLEAR ACTIONABLE SIGNALS

The dashboard provides one clear recommendation:

SMC STRONG BUY – High conviction long entry with multiple confirmations

SMC STRONG SELL – High conviction short entry with multiple confirmations

Shift Bullish/Bearish – Trend changing, waiting for retest or FVG

WAIT FOR SMC STRUCTURE SHIFT – No valid setup

6. INTERACTIVE USER INTERFACE

Drag & Drop Panel – Position anywhere on your chart

Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space when needed

Professional Dark Theme – Easy on the eyes during extended trading sessions

Color-Coded Signals – Intuitive visual feedback

Real-Time Updates – Every tick updates your dashboard

🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR SUPERIOR?

1. NO REPAINT

All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.

2. MULTI-LAYERED CONFIRMATION

No single indicator. Every signal requires multiple confirmations across timeframes, dramatically reducing false entries.

3. RISK-AWARE DESIGN

RSI filter prevents entries at extremes

VWAP filter ensures entries at fair value

Volume filter confirms institutional participation

News filter protects from high-impact events

Session management focuses on liquid hours

4. PROFESSIONAL GRADE

Built with the same principles used by institutional traders. Understand how banks and hedge funds operate.

5. INTEGRATED TRADING STATS

Track your performance directly on the dashboard – balance, equity, win/loss ratio, and open PnL are all displayed in real-time.

📊 STRATEGY BREAKDOWN

Layer 1 – Context (H4/H1)

EMA50/EMA20 cross on H4 determines trend

H1 structure identifies key zones

Ensures you only trade in direction of larger trend

Layer 2 – SMC Detection (M15)

Break of Structure (BOS) signals

Change of Character (CHoCH) detection

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) identification

Liquidity sweep patterns

Layer 3 – Confirmation (M1)

Micro-structure shift validation

FVG retest confirmation

Price action confirmation

Filters – Risk Management

VWAP proximity

Volume activity

RSI condition

News events

Session timing

💡 WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR

Clear Signals – No confusion, just "BUY" or "SELL"

Time-Saving – Everything in one dashboard

Educational – Learn SMC principles while trading

Professional – Institutional-grade analysis

Versatile – Works on all pairs and timeframes

Reliable – No repaint, consistent performance

Interactive – Full user control over the interface

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Day Traders – Get clear signals during active sessions

Swing Traders – Use H4 context for medium-term positions

Smart Money Traders – SMC principles built right in

Beginners – Simplified dashboard removes complexity

Professionals – Advanced features and customization

Part-Time Traders – Quick analysis, clear signals

🔥 KEY FEATURES OVERVIEW

✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis

✅ Break of Structure (BOS) detection

✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) detection

✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification

✅ Liquidity sweep detection

✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5, M1)

✅ Real-time account tracking (Balance, Equity, PnL)

✅ Win/Loss ratio monitoring

✅ Interactive draggable dashboard

✅ Minimize/Maximize panel

✅ VWAP filter

✅ Volume/ATR filter

✅ RSI filter

✅ News filter (MT5 compatible)

✅ Session management (Asia/London/NY)

✅ No repaint – reliable signals

✅ Professional dark theme

✅ Customizable colors

✅ Adjustable parameters

✅ MT4 & MT5 compatible

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

RSI filter prevents entries at extremes (>70 overbought, <30 oversold)

VWAP filter ensures entries near fair value

Volume filter confirms institutional participation

News filter protects from high-impact volatility

Session management focuses on most liquid trading hours

M1 confirmation reduces false entries

Multiple timeframe alignment prevents counter-trend trades

🚀 GET STARTED TODAY

Join hundreds of traders who have upgraded to a more professional trading approach. G2 SMC System Indicator provides the clarity and confidence you need to trade with institutional-grade analysis.

Stop guessing where the market is going. Start seeing where the smart money is going.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

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