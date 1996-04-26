G2 SMC System Indicator MT4
- Индикаторы
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Версия: 1.80
by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
🚀 PROFESSIONAL SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) INDICATOR
G2 SMC System Indicator is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts trading tool that reveals institutional footprints in real-time. Designed for traders who want to think and trade like the professionals, this indicator combines multi-timeframe analysis, SMC principles, and advanced filters to deliver high-probability entry signals directly on your chart.
⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES
1. INSTITUTIONAL FOOTPRINT DETECTION
G2 SMC System Indicator identifies exactly where the "smart money" is active:
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Break of Structure (BOS) – Early trend change detection
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Change of Character (CHoCH) – Trend reversal signals
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Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – Unbalanced price zones where price must return
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Liquidity Sweeps – Stop-hunt patterns revealing institutional entries
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Consolidation Zones – Accumulation/distribution areas
2. COMPLETE MULTI-TIMEFRAME SYSTEM
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H4 Trend Analysis – The big picture direction
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H1 Structure Analysis – Key S/R zones and extensions
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M15 SMC Structure – Institutional activity detection
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M1 Entry Confirmation – Micro-level validation before entry
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M5 Breakout Triggers – London session precision entries
3. PROFESSIONAL FILTER SYSTEM
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VWAP Filter – Ensures entries at fair value
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Volume/ATR Filter – Confirms institutional participation
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RSI Filter – Prevents extreme overbought/oversold entries
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News Filter – Avoids high-impact volatility (MT5 compatible)
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Session Manager – Trade only during optimal hours (Asia/London/NY)
4. REAL-TIME TRADING DASHBOARD
Your complete trading command center in one panel:
|Display
|Information
|Balance/Equity
|Real-time account status
|Win/Loss Ratio
|Track your performance
|Open PnL
|Current floating profit/loss
|SMC Structure
|Current BOS/CHoCH status
|FVG Status
|Bullish/Bearish imbalance
|Liquidity Sweep
|Stop-hunt detection
|M1 Confirmation
|Micro-entry validation
|Volume Status
|Institutional activity level
|Final Signal
|Clear actionable recommendation
5. CLEAR ACTIONABLE SIGNALS
The dashboard provides one clear recommendation:
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SMC STRONG BUY – High conviction long entry with multiple confirmations
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SMC STRONG SELL – High conviction short entry with multiple confirmations
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Shift Bullish/Bearish – Trend changing, waiting for retest or FVG
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WAIT FOR SMC STRUCTURE SHIFT – No valid setup
6. INTERACTIVE USER INTERFACE
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Drag & Drop Panel – Position anywhere on your chart
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Minimize/Maximize – Save screen space when needed
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Professional Dark Theme – Easy on the eyes during extended trading sessions
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Color-Coded Signals – Intuitive visual feedback
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Real-Time Updates – Every tick updates your dashboard
🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR SUPERIOR?
1. NO REPAINT
All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.
2. MULTI-LAYERED CONFIRMATION
No single indicator. Every signal requires multiple confirmations across timeframes, dramatically reducing false entries.
3. RISK-AWARE DESIGN
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RSI filter prevents entries at extremes
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VWAP filter ensures entries at fair value
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Volume filter confirms institutional participation
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News filter protects from high-impact events
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Session management focuses on liquid hours
4. PROFESSIONAL GRADE
Built with the same principles used by institutional traders. Understand how banks and hedge funds operate.
5. INTEGRATED TRADING STATS
Track your performance directly on the dashboard – balance, equity, win/loss ratio, and open PnL are all displayed in real-time.
📊 STRATEGY BREAKDOWN
Layer 1 – Context (H4/H1)
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EMA50/EMA20 cross on H4 determines trend
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H1 structure identifies key zones
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Ensures you only trade in direction of larger trend
Layer 2 – SMC Detection (M15)
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Break of Structure (BOS) signals
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Change of Character (CHoCH) detection
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Fair Value Gaps (FVG) identification
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Liquidity sweep patterns
Layer 3 – Confirmation (M1)
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Micro-structure shift validation
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FVG retest confirmation
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Price action confirmation
Filters – Risk Management
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VWAP proximity
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Volume activity
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RSI condition
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News events
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Session timing
💡 WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR
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Clear Signals – No confusion, just "BUY" or "SELL"
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Time-Saving – Everything in one dashboard
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Educational – Learn SMC principles while trading
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Professional – Institutional-grade analysis
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Versatile – Works on all pairs and timeframes
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Reliable – No repaint, consistent performance
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Interactive – Full user control over the interface
📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?
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Day Traders – Get clear signals during active sessions
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Swing Traders – Use H4 context for medium-term positions
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Smart Money Traders – SMC principles built right in
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Beginners – Simplified dashboard removes complexity
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Professionals – Advanced features and customization
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Part-Time Traders – Quick analysis, clear signals
🔥 KEY FEATURES OVERVIEW
✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis
✅ Break of Structure (BOS) detection
✅ Change of Character (CHoCH) detection
✅ Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5, M1)
✅ Real-time account tracking (Balance, Equity, PnL)
✅ Win/Loss ratio monitoring
✅ Interactive draggable dashboard
✅ Minimize/Maximize panel
✅ VWAP filter
✅ Volume/ATR filter
✅ RSI filter
✅ News filter (MT5 compatible)
✅ Session management (Asia/London/NY)
✅ No repaint – reliable signals
✅ Professional dark theme
✅ Customizable colors
✅ Adjustable parameters
✅ MT4 & MT5 compatible
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
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RSI filter prevents entries at extremes (>70 overbought, <30 oversold)
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VWAP filter ensures entries near fair value
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Volume filter confirms institutional participation
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News filter protects from high-impact volatility
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Session management focuses on most liquid trading hours
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M1 confirmation reduces false entries
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Multiple timeframe alignment prevents counter-trend trades
🚀 GET STARTED TODAY
Join hundreds of traders who have upgraded to a more professional trading approach. G2 SMC System Indicator provides the clarity and confidence you need to trade with institutional-grade analysis.
Stop guessing where the market is going. Start seeing where the smart money is going.
For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
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