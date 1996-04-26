G2 Entry Signal MT4

G2 ENTRY SIGNAL

by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

📊 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart.

⚡ KEY ADVANTAGES

1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD

  • Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout: Captures the powerful London open momentum with M5 breakdown/breakout confirmation, aligned with H4 & H1 trend filters.

  • Strategy 2 – Liquidity Sweep: Identifies stop-hunt patterns on M15 where price sweeps previous highs/lows and reverses, offering premium entries.

  • Strategy 3 – Pullback + Confluence: Scores entries based on 5 gates (trend, candle pattern, RSI, VWAP proximity, and break of structure) for high-conviction setups.

2. TOP-DOWN MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

  • H4 EMA filter establishes the dominant trend

  • H1 structure analysis identifies key zones and extensions

  • M15 RSI filter prevents entries during extreme conditions

  • M5/M15 execution timing for precise entries

3. SMART CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

Each signal is rated with a gate score (1-5) so you know exactly how strong the setup is. The higher the score, the higher the probability.

Score Confidence
5/5 Ultra-High Conviction
4/5 High Conviction
3/5 Moderate – Enter with Caution
<3 No Entry

4. REAL-TIME ACTIONABLE SIGNALS

The dashboard displays clear, color-coded action signals:

  •  BUY TRIGGERED / SELL TRIGGERED – Ready to execute

  • 🔄 BUY - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI / SELL - MENUNGGU KONFIRMASI – Awaiting final confirmation

  •  MENUNGGU SIGNALS DI M5/M15... – No active setup

5. FULLY INTERACTIVE DASHBOARD

  • Drag-and-drop panel for flexible placement

  • Clean, modern dark theme designed for extended screen time

  • Real-time updates on every tick

  • All key data visible at a glance

🎯 WHAT MAKES G2 ENTRY SIGNAL SUPERIOR?

1. NO REPAINT – RELIABLE SIGNALS

All signals are calculated on closed candles. What you see is what you get – no repainting, no false hopes.

2. RISK-AWARE DESIGN

  • RSI filter prevents entries during overbought/oversold extremes

  • VWAP proximity ensures entries align with fair value

  • Trend alignment with H4 and H1 prevents counter-trend traps

3. OPTIMIZED FOR LONDON SESSION

The London session (08:00-10:00 UTC) is known for high volatility and strong directional moves. G2 Entry Signal is specifically tuned to capture these optimal trading windows.

4. CLEAR VISUAL HIERARCHY

  • Context Analysis (H4 Trend, H1 Structure, RSI Filter) – Shows the big picture

  • Strategy Status (S1, S2, S3) – Shows individual strategy readiness

  • Action Signal – The final verdict on what to do

5. FLEXIBLE PARAMETERS

  • Adjustable GMT offset for any broker

  • Customizable EMA period for trend detection

  • Configurable RSI period

  • London session start/end times

📈 WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Day Traders: Get clear entry signals during the London session

  • Swing Traders: Use the H4/H1 context to filter high-quality setups

  • Intraday Scalpers: M5/M15 signals provide precise timing

  • Beginner Traders: The dashboard format makes analysis simple and intuitive

  • Experienced Traders: The confluence scoring system adds an extra layer of confidence

🔧 INDICATOR FEATURES

✅ 3 integrated trading strategies
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis (H4, H1, M15, M5)
✅ London session optimization
✅ Confluence scoring system (1-5 gates)
✅ Real-time signal updates
✅ No repaint guarantee
✅ Drag-and-drop dashboard
✅ Color-coded actionable signals
✅ RSI filter for risk management
✅ VWAP proximity detection
✅ Liquidity sweep detection
✅ Break of structure detection
✅ Pinbar & engulfing pattern recognition
✅ Customizable parameters
✅ Professional dark theme UI

💡 QUICK START GUIDE

  1. Drag the dashboard to your preferred position on the chart

  2. Check the Context Analysis – Are conditions favorable?

  3. Monitor Strategy Status – Which strategy is triggering?

  4. Look at the Action Signal – The final recommendation is displayed in bold

  5. Execute when the signal is clear – "BUY TRIGGERED" or "SELL TRIGGERED"

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TIPS

  • Always use proper stop-loss orders – this indicator provides direction, not risk management

  • Consider using the gate score: 4-5 gates = full position, 3 gates = reduced position

  • Avoid entering when RSI is above 70 (for buys) or below 30 (for sells)

  • London session signals tend to be the strongest – focus trading during 08:00-10:00 UTC

🔥 CONCLUSION

G2 Entry Signal is more than just an indicator – it's a complete trading decision support system. By combining multiple proven strategies with top-down analysis and a smart scoring system, it empowers you to trade with confidence and clarity.

Stop guessing – start trading with G2 Entry Signal.

For more information or support, contact: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

© 2026 Trading Systems – All Rights Reserved


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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Buy
FREE
G2 Scalping Detector MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector  by   Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Lo
Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE DASHBOARD G2 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INTELLIGENT
G2 SMC PRo MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their o
G2 Trend Following MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard ind
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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