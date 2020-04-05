Moving Average Momentum Trader MT5

Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 5.

It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle.

The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manage break-even and trailing-stop protection automatically.

The product does not require external indicators, external files or DLLs.

Main Features

Fast and slow exponential moving average crossover

Relative Strength Index signal filter

Completed-candle signal confirmation

Automatic Buy and Sell execution

Risk-percent position sizing

Fixed-lot position sizing

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Automatic break-even protection

Automatic trailing stop

Maximum spread filter

Trading-hour filter

Maximum open-trade limit

One-trade-per-bar control

Free-margin verification

Minimum, maximum and step-volume validation

Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

The current version does not use grid trading, martingale, position averaging or loss-recovery methods.

Trading Logic

Buy condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses above the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains below the overbought limit.

Sell condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses below the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains above the oversold limit.

All trading signals are confirmed using completed candles.

The EA operates on the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. Results can vary depending on the selected symbol, timeframe, spread and broker trading conditions.

Risk Management

The EA provides two position-sizing methods:

Risk-percent mode

Trade volume is calculated using the account balance, selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance. Fixed-lot mode

The EA uses the fixed trading volume specified by the user.

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

Minimum allowed volume

Maximum allowed volume

Volume step

Available free margin

Stop Loss and Take Profit direction

Stop Level

Freeze Level

Current spread

Trading permission

When new-entry conditions are blocked, management of existing positions remains active. Break-even and trailing-stop functions can continue protecting open trades.

Input Parameters

Trading Strategy

FastMA_Period

Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5.

Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5. SlowMA_Period

Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20.

Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20. RSI_Period

Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14.

Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14. RSI_Overbought

Overbought filter level. Default: 70.

Overbought filter level. Default: 70. RSI_Oversold

Oversold filter level. Default: 30.

Money and Risk Management

UseRiskPercent

Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true.

Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true. RiskPercent

Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0.

Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0. FixedLots

Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01.

Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01. StopLossPips

Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips.

Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips. TakeProfitPips

Initial Take Profit distance. Default: 15 pips.

Break-Even and Trailing Stop

UseBreakEven

Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true.

Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true. BreakEvenPips

Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips.

Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips. UseTrailingStop

Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true.

Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true. TrailStartPips

Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips.

Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips. TrailStepPips

Distance between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss. Default: 3 pips.

Trading Filters

MaxSpreadPoints

Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20.

Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20. StartHour

Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8.

Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8. EndHour

Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22.

Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22. MaxOpenTrades

Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1.

Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1. OneTradePerBar

Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true.

Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true. Slippage

Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3.

Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3. MagicNumber

Unique identifier used to manage the EA's orders. Use a different value when running multiple instances.

Installation and Use

Install the EA in MetaTrader 4. Attach it to the required chart. Review the input parameters. Enable automated trading. Confirm that trading is allowed for the selected symbol. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Historical tests, demo results and past performance do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed and broker trading conditions may affect actual performance.

Users should select settings according to their account size, trading symbol and personal risk tolerance. Thorough testing is recommended before using the EA on a live account.