Moving Average Momentum Trader MT5

Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 5.

It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle.

The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manage break-even and trailing-stop protection automatically.

The product does not require external indicators, external files or DLLs.

Main Features

  • Fast and slow exponential moving average crossover
  • Relative Strength Index signal filter
  • Completed-candle signal confirmation
  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution
  • Risk-percent position sizing
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic break-even protection
  • Automatic trailing stop
  • Maximum spread filter
  • Trading-hour filter
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • One-trade-per-bar control
  • Free-margin verification
  • Minimum, maximum and step-volume validation
  • Stop Level and Freeze Level validation
  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

The current version does not use grid trading, martingale, position averaging or loss-recovery methods.

Trading Logic

Buy condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses above the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains below the overbought limit.

Sell condition:

The fast exponential moving average crosses below the slow exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index remains above the oversold limit.

All trading signals are confirmed using completed candles.

The EA operates on the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. Results can vary depending on the selected symbol, timeframe, spread and broker trading conditions.

Risk Management

The EA provides two position-sizing methods:

  1. Risk-percent mode
    Trade volume is calculated using the account balance, selected risk percentage and Stop Loss distance.
  2. Fixed-lot mode
    The EA uses the fixed trading volume specified by the user.

Before sending an order, the EA checks:

  • Minimum allowed volume
  • Maximum allowed volume
  • Volume step
  • Available free margin
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit direction
  • Stop Level
  • Freeze Level
  • Current spread
  • Trading permission

When new-entry conditions are blocked, management of existing positions remains active. Break-even and trailing-stop functions can continue protecting open trades.

Input Parameters

Trading Strategy

  • FastMA_Period
    Period of the fast exponential moving average. Default: 5.
  • SlowMA_Period
    Period of the slow exponential moving average. Default: 20.
  • RSI_Period
    Relative Strength Index calculation period. Default: 14.
  • RSI_Overbought
    Overbought filter level. Default: 70.
  • RSI_Oversold
    Oversold filter level. Default: 30.

Money and Risk Management

  • UseRiskPercent
    Enables automatic risk-percent position sizing. Default: true.
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of the account balance allocated as risk for each trade. Default: 1.0.
  • FixedLots
    Fixed trading volume used when risk-percent mode is disabled. Default: 0.01.
  • StopLossPips
    Initial Stop Loss distance. Default: 10 pips.
  • TakeProfitPips
    Initial Take Profit distance. Default: 15 pips.

Break-Even and Trailing Stop

  • UseBreakEven
    Enables automatic break-even protection. Default: true.
  • BreakEvenPips
    Floating profit required before the Stop Loss is moved close to the entry price. Default: 5 pips.
  • UseTrailingStop
    Enables automatic trailing-stop management. Default: true.
  • TrailStartPips
    Floating profit required before trailing-stop management begins. Default: 8 pips.
  • TrailStepPips
    Distance between the current market price and the trailing Stop Loss. Default: 3 pips.

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for opening a new trade, measured in points. Default: 20.
  • StartHour
    Hour when new trading is allowed to begin, based on broker server time. Default: 8.
  • EndHour
    Hour when new trading stops, based on broker server time. Default: 22.
  • MaxOpenTrades
    Maximum number of open trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: 1.
  • OneTradePerBar
    Limits trading decisions to one attempt per candle. Default: true.
  • Slippage
    Maximum allowed slippage. Default: 3.
  • MagicNumber
    Unique identifier used to manage the EA's orders. Use a different value when running multiple instances.

Installation and Use

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 4.
  2. Attach it to the required chart.
  3. Review the input parameters.
  4. Enable automated trading.
  5. Confirm that trading is allowed for the selected symbol.
  6. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Historical tests, demo results and past performance do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, liquidity, execution speed and broker trading conditions may affect actual performance.

Users should select settings according to their account size, trading symbol and personal risk tolerance. Thorough testing is recommended before using the EA on a live account.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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4.64 (11)
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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