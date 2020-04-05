SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader mt5

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

Product Overview

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.

The product includes two independent trading modes:

Fibonacci internal reversal trading

Fibonacci external breakout trading

Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.

Main Features

Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low

Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels

Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities

Supports reversal and breakout trading modes

Automatically calculates trading lot size

Supports percentage-based risk control

Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit

Includes maximum spread control

Includes maximum open-position control

Supports optional trading-time filters

Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart

Does not use Martingale

Does not use Grid trading

Does not use neural networks

Trading Logic

Internal Reversal Strategy

The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.

The main reversal reference levels are:

38.2% Fibonacci level

61.8% Fibonacci level

When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.

External Breakout Strategy

When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.

The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.

Risk Management

The EA includes the following risk-management functions:

Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage

The default risk per trade is 1%

Stop Loss is set automatically

Take Profit is set automatically

No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit

No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached

Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers

The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.

Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy

UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy

ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic

ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic

BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry

BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit

Risk Settings

RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size

StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage

MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points

MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions

Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage

Display and Time Settings

DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart

Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours

Important Notice

This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.