SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader mt5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader
Product Overview
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.
The product includes two independent trading modes:
- Fibonacci internal reversal trading
- Fibonacci external breakout trading
Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.
Main Features
- Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low
- Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels
- Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities
- Supports reversal and breakout trading modes
- Automatically calculates trading lot size
- Supports percentage-based risk control
- Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Includes maximum spread control
- Includes maximum open-position control
- Supports optional trading-time filters
- Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart
- Does not use Martingale
- Does not use Grid trading
- Does not use neural networks
Trading Logic
Internal Reversal Strategy
The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.
The main reversal reference levels are:
- 38.2% Fibonacci level
- 61.8% Fibonacci level
When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.
External Breakout Strategy
When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.
The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.
Risk Management
The EA includes the following risk-management functions:
- Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage
- The default risk per trade is 1%
- Stop Loss is set automatically
- Take Profit is set automatically
- No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit
- No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached
- Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers
The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.
Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.
Input Parameters
Strategy Settings
- UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy
- UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy
- ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
- ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
- BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry
- BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit
Risk Settings
- RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size
- StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage
- MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points
- MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions
- Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage
Display and Time Settings
- DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart
- Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours
Important Notice
This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.
Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.
Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Historical results do not guarantee future performance.