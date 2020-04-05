SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader mt5

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

Product Overview

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.

The product includes two independent trading modes:

  • Fibonacci internal reversal trading
  • Fibonacci external breakout trading

Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.

Main Features

  • Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low
  • Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels
  • Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities
  • Supports reversal and breakout trading modes
  • Automatically calculates trading lot size
  • Supports percentage-based risk control
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Includes maximum spread control
  • Includes maximum open-position control
  • Supports optional trading-time filters
  • Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Does not use Grid trading
  • Does not use neural networks

Trading Logic

Internal Reversal Strategy

The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.

The main reversal reference levels are:

  • 38.2% Fibonacci level
  • 61.8% Fibonacci level

When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.

External Breakout Strategy

When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.

The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.

Risk Management

The EA includes the following risk-management functions:

  • Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage
  • The default risk per trade is 1%
  • Stop Loss is set automatically
  • Take Profit is set automatically
  • No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit
  • No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached
  • Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers

The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.

Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy
  • UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy
  • ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry
  • BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit

Risk Settings

  • RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size
  • StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage
  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points
  • MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions
  • Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage

Display and Time Settings

  • DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart
  • Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours

Important Notice

This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.


Рекомендуем также
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Эксперты
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры :) После 12 лет работы с пользователями продуктов A2SR MT4 и MT5, пришло время запустить флагманский советник: TRADER'S SAVIOR. Советник нового поколения для скальпинга золота. Разработан для точности, стабильности и стабильной работы при небольших капиталовложениях. Начальный капитал всего 300 долларов:   2026 ,   2025 ,   2020 - 2026 . годы. Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type :   RAW/Raw Sprea
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Scorpion AI System
Premananth R
Эксперты
Scorpion AI Systems is a professional Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Instead of reacting to every candle, its core engine continuously scans price structure in the background and only steps in once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion AI Systems does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a live on-chart dashboard tracks performance in real time — trade stat
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.22 (27)
Эксперты
Поздравляю! Вы попали на страницу самого долгоиграющего эксперта на рынке Форекс! Уже более 5 лет этот эксперт находится на слуху и в различных топах. На любых форекс-форумах можно найти темы обсуждения эксперта "FrankoScalp", но только на mql5 можно купить оригинальную обновлённую версию эксперта, а так же получить связь с автором и попасть в дружелюбное сообщество пользователей ЕА "FrankoScalp". >>> Chat <<< Мониторинг сигналов Детали покупки Покупая эксперта, вы получаете его навсегда (все
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Эксперты
Alphabet AI   — советник, работающий по стратегии возврата к среднему значению (mean reversion), то есть использующий естественное свойство рынков возвращаться к своим средним значениям после сильных отклонений. Алгоритм постоянно анализирует текущую цену актива, сравнивая её с расчётными средними уровнями. При значительном отклонении цены от среднего значения советник интерпретирует это как сигнал к действию: при превышении верхней границы открывает короткие позиции, ожидая снижения цены, а пр
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
Эксперты
Product Description for MQL5 Quantum Vision EA - Advanced Breakout Ladder Trading System Overview Quantum Vision is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed by HWAY TRADING PTY LTD, designed to capitalize on market breakouts with precision and efficiency. Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this versatile EA can be adapted for various symbols including Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and US indices. Utilizing a market execution ladder strategy without pending orders, Quantum
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Эксперты
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Эксперты
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
RavenQuant Daybreak EA for SP500
Marcin Kucharski
Эксперты
RavenQuant Daybreak - Product Description RavenQuant Daybreak Automated intraday volatility-breakout expert advisor for the US500 (S&P 500) on MetaTrader 5. Production version 4. Documentation (manual) — full setup, preset file, VIX data, broker time examples, and parameter reference are in the manual. This page is a short product overview only. Overview RavenQuant Daybreak is a rules-based trading system for the US500. It trades opening-range breakouts in both directions, with a hard stop loss
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Эксперты
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Area Breaker Elit Pro
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
Area Breaker Elit Pro Area Breaker Elit Pro — это высокопроизводительная торговая система институционального уровня, разработанная для MetaTrader 5. Она использует алгоритм пространственной кластеризации на основе плотности (DBSCAN) для выявления узлов высокой ликвидности и зон спроса/предложения с предельной точностью. Система предназначена для торговли как стандартными валютными парами, так и драгоценными металлами (золото и серебро) с использованием продвинутого интеллектуального модуля «Met
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Cleetah EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированная трендовая торговая система, разработанная специально для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M15. Это полный торговый цикл: автоматическое определение потенциального тренда, расчёт позиции, вход в сделку, выход из сделки и надёжный контроль рисков. По завершении каждой волны тренда кривая доходности плавно переходит на новую ступень. Разумеется, высота ступени зависит от силы тренда. Требования и рекомендации Инструмент: XAUUSD (Gold) Таймфрейм: M15 (
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Above M15 Timeframe , Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Эксперты
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Cyber Trace
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Cyber Trace — это высокотехнологичная алгоритмическая торговая система, основанная на принципах динамической полиномиальной регрессии и адаптивного управления сериями ордеров. В отличие от стандартных сеточных советников, Cyber Trace использует математическую модель для определения «центра тяжести» рынка и формирует торговые серии только при существенных отклонениях цены от расчетной траектории. Ядром советника является модуль Regress Intelligence , который одновременно анализирует рыночные цикл
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Эксперты
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Эксперты
XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 Обзор стратегии XAU Endurance Portfolio M5 — это профессиональный портфель мультистратегических экспертов, разработанный исключительно для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. Данный портфель объединяет шесть тщательно отобранных стратегий с некоррелированными паттернами убытков, создавая надежную торговую систему, способную выдерживать самые сложные рыночные условия и обеспечивать устойчивый рост в долгосрочной перспективе. Разработка и тестирование на наде
Gold Scalper pro Nova
Emmanuel Eliud Kaguangi Mwaura
Эксперты
The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes. ​ The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover ​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs. ​Fast EMA (
WiZard of Oz
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
Эксперты
WIZARD OF OZ Intelligent XAUUSD Trading EA Smart gold trading. Real predictive edge. Engineered for traders who want it to just work. What It Does Wizard of Oz is a precision XAUUSD Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability trade setups before the market makes its move , and manages risk with disciplined, balance-aware logic. No guesswork, no martingale chaos — just clean signals, clean entries, and tight risk control. ️ THE ENGINE Three core technologies, working as one. Neura
Adaptive Grid Engine AGE Pro
Thanyacharoen Natphasit
Эксперты
Adaptive Grid Engine (AGE) — Smart Trend-Filtered Grid System Adaptive Grid Engine (AGE) is a professional grid trading system built around a core principle: grid trading without trend filtering is gambling. AGE only opens new series in the direction confirmed by a multi-zone trend engine, while still allowing the grid to extend naturally as the market moves — giving you controlled, rule-based exposure instead of blind martingale. Unlike basic grid EAs that fire orders in both directions regardl
Gold Oni
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.89 (9)
Эксперты
Здравствуйте, трейдеры. AI Gold Oni это специализированный Expert Advisor для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5, созданный для структурированной внутридневной breakout-торговли с заранее определенным риском в каждой сделке. От автора AI Aurum Pivot и AI Gold Prime, AI Gold Oni следует той же основной философии: последовательная логика, жесткий Stop Loss, без мартингейла, без скрытых recovery-трюков и без случайного усреднения. Живая Статистика и Стартовое Предложение Используйте официальные ссылки продукта
PivotGrid By Sandsalgo
Aditya Sandy Indrawan
Эксперты
EA PIVOT GRID SYSTEM v1.8 от SandsAlgo — Умная свинг-торговля с интеллектуальным восстановлением по сетке ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНЫЙ СОВЕТНИК ДЛЯ METATRADER 5 EA Pivot Grid System — это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот, который объединяет мощь СВИНГ-ТРЕЙДИНГА на основе определения Pivot-точек с ИНТЕЛЛЕКТУАЛЬНОЙ GRID-СИСТЕМОЙ для усреднения позиций и оптимизации при
FalseBreak Cycle Pro
Giuseppe Spoto
Эксперты
Product Name FalseBreak Cycle Pro Short Description A rule-based MT5 Expert Advisor for CFD trading, combining false breakout logic, Supertrend/Donchian market structure, ATR-based risk levels, and cycle-based money management. Full Description FalseBreak Cycle Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution on CFD instruments such as Gold, indices, and other compatible symbols. The EA uses a false breakout approach supported by trend
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Другие продукты этого автора
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader Product Overview SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas. The product includes two independent trading modes: Fibonacci internal reversal trading Fibonacci external breakout trading Users may enable either strategy separately or use both str
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader Product Overview Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes: Mean Reversion Breakout Trading Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle. Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss, Take
Moving Average Momentum Trader
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 4. It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle. The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit
Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It provides two selectable signal modes: EMA crossover with RSI filtering 369 Fisher signal strategy Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions. The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss,
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5 Product Overview Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes: Mean Reversion Breakout Trading Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle. Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss,
Moving Average Momentum Trader MT5
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
Moving Average Momentum Trader is an automated trading program developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines a fast and slow exponential moving average crossover with a Relative Strength Index filter. Trading signals are confirmed using completed candles to reduce unstable signals caused by changes in the currently forming candle. The product is designed for traders who prefer clear rule-based intraday and short-term automated trading. The EA can calculate trade volume, place Stop Loss and Take Profit
Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA mt5
Chih-chiang Wang
Эксперты
SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It provides two selectable signal modes: EMA crossover with RSI filtering 369 Fisher signal strategy Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions. The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss,
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв