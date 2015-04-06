Product Overview

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.

The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes:

Mean Reversion

Breakout Trading

Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle.

Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, spread limit and position controls according to their preferred symbol, timeframe and risk tolerance.

Main Features

Two selectable trading modes

Mean Reversion and Breakout logic

Entry signals based on a completed candle

Optional new-bar-only entry evaluation

Optional one-position limit per symbol and Magic Number

Fixed lot size with broker lot-step normalization

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional middle-band exit

Configurable maximum spread

Free-margin check before sending an order

Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal bar

Protection against immediate same-tick re-entry after a middle-band exit

Throttled trade-error logging

No DLL, external files, WebRequest or external licensing service required

Trading Logic

The EA compares the closing price of the previous completed candle with the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands.

Mean Reversion Mode

This mode is designed for situations where price moves outside the Bollinger Bands and may return toward the average price.

Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Sell position

Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Buy position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

Buy positions close when price returns to or above the middle band

Sell positions close when price returns to or below the middle band

Breakout Mode

This mode trades in the direction of a confirmed Bollinger Bands breakout.

Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Buy position

Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Sell position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

Breakout Buy positions close when price falls back to the middle band

Breakout Sell positions close when price rises back to the middle band

Execution and Risk Controls

Before opening a new position, the EA checks:

Terminal connection status

Automated trading permission

Symbol trading permission

Valid Bid and Ask prices

Trade-context availability

Current spread

Broker minimum, maximum and step lot requirements

Stop Loss and Take Profit validity

Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level

Available account margin

When a trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the new order instead of repeatedly sending the same rejected request.

Input Parameters

InpBandsPeriod

Bollinger Bands calculation period. Default: 20.

InpBandsShift

Horizontal shift of the Bollinger Bands. Default: 0.

InpBandsDeviations

Bollinger Bands deviation multiplier. Default: 2.0.

InpAppliedPrice

Price type used for the Bollinger Bands calculation. Default: Close price.

InpMode

Selects Mean Reversion or Breakout trading mode.

InpUseNewBarOnly

Evaluates new entry signals only when a new candle begins. Default: true.

InpOnePositionOnly

Allows only one open position for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: true.

InpLots

Requested fixed lot size. Default: 0.10. The final volume is normalized to the broker's permitted lot settings.

InpStopLossPoints

Stop Loss distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

InpTakeProfitPoints

Take Profit distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

InpExitAtMiddleBand

Enables position closing at the Bollinger Bands middle line. Default: true.

InpMagicNumber

Identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions. Default: 20260711.

InpSlippagePoints

Maximum allowed slippage in points. Default: 10.

InpMaxSpreadPoints

Maximum spread allowed for new entries, measured in points. Default: 50. Set to 0 to disable the spread filter.

Recommended Use

Market behavior and trading conditions may differ between symbols, brokers, account leverage and timeframes.

Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Please note that points and pips are not always the same. The actual price distance depends on the number of digits used by the trading symbol.

Important Risk Notice

This product is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate trading risk.

Backtest results and past trading performance do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting suitable symbols, timeframes, parameters, leverage and position sizes.

Testing on a demo account and using conservative risk settings are strongly recommended before live trading.