Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader

Product Overview

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.

The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes:

  • Mean Reversion

  • Breakout Trading

Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle.

Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, spread limit and position controls according to their preferred symbol, timeframe and risk tolerance.

Main Features

  • Two selectable trading modes

  • Mean Reversion and Breakout logic

  • Entry signals based on a completed candle

  • Optional new-bar-only entry evaluation

  • Optional one-position limit per symbol and Magic Number

  • Fixed lot size with broker lot-step normalization

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional middle-band exit

  • Configurable maximum spread

  • Free-margin check before sending an order

  • Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal bar

  • Protection against immediate same-tick re-entry after a middle-band exit

  • Throttled trade-error logging

  • No DLL, external files, WebRequest or external licensing service required

Trading Logic

The EA compares the closing price of the previous completed candle with the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands.

Mean Reversion Mode

This mode is designed for situations where price moves outside the Bollinger Bands and may return toward the average price.

  • Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Sell position

  • Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Buy position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

  • Buy positions close when price returns to or above the middle band

  • Sell positions close when price returns to or below the middle band

Breakout Mode

This mode trades in the direction of a confirmed Bollinger Bands breakout.

  • Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Buy position

  • Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Sell position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

  • Breakout Buy positions close when price falls back to the middle band

  • Breakout Sell positions close when price rises back to the middle band

Execution and Risk Controls

Before opening a new position, the EA checks:

  • Terminal connection status

  • Automated trading permission

  • Symbol trading permission

  • Valid Bid and Ask prices

  • Trade-context availability

  • Current spread

  • Broker minimum, maximum and step lot requirements

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit validity

  • Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level

  • Available account margin

When a trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the new order instead of repeatedly sending the same rejected request.

Input Parameters

  • InpBandsPeriod
    Bollinger Bands calculation period. Default: 20.

  • InpBandsShift
    Horizontal shift of the Bollinger Bands. Default: 0.

  • InpBandsDeviations
    Bollinger Bands deviation multiplier. Default: 2.0.

  • InpAppliedPrice
    Price type used for the Bollinger Bands calculation. Default: Close price.

  • InpMode
    Selects Mean Reversion or Breakout trading mode.

  • InpUseNewBarOnly
    Evaluates new entry signals only when a new candle begins. Default: true.

  • InpOnePositionOnly
    Allows only one open position for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: true.

  • InpLots
    Requested fixed lot size. Default: 0.10. The final volume is normalized to the broker's permitted lot settings.

  • InpStopLossPoints
    Stop Loss distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

  • InpTakeProfitPoints
    Take Profit distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

  • InpExitAtMiddleBand
    Enables position closing at the Bollinger Bands middle line. Default: true.

  • InpMagicNumber
    Identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions. Default: 20260711.

  • InpSlippagePoints
    Maximum allowed slippage in points. Default: 10.

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for new entries, measured in points. Default: 50. Set to 0 to disable the spread filter.

Recommended Use

Market behavior and trading conditions may differ between symbols, brokers, account leverage and timeframes.

Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Please note that points and pips are not always the same. The actual price distance depends on the number of digits used by the trading symbol.

Important Risk Notice

This product is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate trading risk.

Backtest results and past trading performance do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting suitable symbols, timeframes, parameters, leverage and position sizes.

Testing on a demo account and using conservative risk settings are strongly recommended before live trading.


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Profalgo Limited
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Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
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Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
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5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
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Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
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5 (5)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
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