SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader

Product Overview

SpudFibo Fibonacci Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.

The EA reads the previous trading day’s high and low, calculates Fibonacci price levels automatically, and looks for reversal and breakout opportunities around key Fibonacci areas.

The product includes two independent trading modes:

  • Fibonacci internal reversal trading
  • Fibonacci external breakout trading

Users may enable either strategy separately or use both strategies together.

Main Features

  • Automatically reads the previous day’s high and low
  • Automatically calculates Fibonacci price levels
  • Automatically detects buy and sell opportunities
  • Supports reversal and breakout trading modes
  • Automatically calculates trading lot size
  • Supports percentage-based risk control
  • Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Includes maximum spread control
  • Includes maximum open-position control
  • Supports optional trading-time filters
  • Can display Fibonacci levels on the chart
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Does not use Grid trading
  • Does not use neural networks

Trading Logic

Internal Reversal Strategy

The EA monitors Fibonacci levels located between the previous day’s high and low.

The main reversal reference levels are:

  • 38.2% Fibonacci level
  • 61.8% Fibonacci level

When price enters the configured reversal area and the internal conditions are met, the EA may open a reversal buy or reversal sell trade.

External Breakout Strategy

When price moves beyond the previous day’s high or low into a Fibonacci extension area, the EA looks for trend-following breakout opportunities.

The EA automatically calculates entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels according to the configured Fibonacci extension parameters.

Risk Management

The EA includes the following risk-management functions:

  • Position size can be calculated according to account balance and risk percentage
  • The default risk per trade is 1%
  • Stop Loss is set automatically
  • Take Profit is set automatically
  • No new trade is opened when spread is above the configured limit
  • No new trade is opened when the maximum number of positions is reached
  • Reversal and breakout strategies use separate Magic Numbers

The default maximum number of simultaneous positions is 2.

Actual trading frequency depends on market conditions and whether the configured Fibonacci levels are triggered.

Input Parameters

Strategy Settings

  • UseInnerReversal — Enables or disables the internal reversal strategy
  • UseOuterBreakout — Enables or disables the external breakout strategy
  • ReversalLevelLow — Lower Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • ReversalLevelHigh — Higher Fibonacci level used for reversal logic
  • BreakoutLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout entry
  • BreakoutTPLevel — Fibonacci extension level used for breakout Take Profit

Risk Settings

  • RiskPercent — Risk percentage used to calculate position size
  • StopBufferPct — Additional Stop Loss buffer percentage
  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points
  • MaxPositionsTotal — Maximum total number of open positions
  • Slippage — Maximum allowed slippage

Display and Time Settings

  • DrawFiboLines — Shows or hides Fibonacci lines on the chart
  • Trading Time Filter — Optional control for allowed trading hours

Important Notice

This product is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits.

Trading results may vary depending on symbol, broker, spread, execution quality, market volatility, and parameter settings.

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.


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Stanislav Tomilov
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
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Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
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5 (2)
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Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
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