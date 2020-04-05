Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader mt5

Product Overview

Bollinger Bands Dual Strategy Auto Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

The EA uses Bollinger Bands as its core indicator and provides two selectable trading modes:

  • Mean Reversion

  • Breakout Trading

Entry signals are evaluated using the previous completed candle. This helps avoid unstable signals caused by an unfinished candle.

Users can adjust the Bollinger Bands settings, trading mode, lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, spread limit and position controls according to their preferred symbol, timeframe and risk tolerance.

Main Features

  • Two selectable trading modes

  • Mean Reversion and Breakout logic

  • Entry signals based on a completed candle

  • Optional new-bar-only entry evaluation

  • Optional one-position limit per symbol and Magic Number

  • Fixed lot size with broker lot-step normalization

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional middle-band exit

  • Configurable maximum spread

  • Free-margin check before sending an order

  • Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

  • Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal bar

  • Protection against immediate same-tick re-entry after a middle-band exit

  • Throttled trade-error logging

  • No DLL, external files, WebRequest or external licensing service required

Trading Logic

The EA compares the closing price of the previous completed candle with the Bollinger Bands upper and lower bands.

Mean Reversion Mode

This mode is designed for situations where price moves outside the Bollinger Bands and may return toward the average price.

  • Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Sell position

  • Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Buy position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

  • Buy positions close when price returns to or above the middle band

  • Sell positions close when price returns to or below the middle band

Breakout Mode

This mode trades in the direction of a confirmed Bollinger Bands breakout.

  • Previous candle closes above the upper band: open a Buy position

  • Previous candle closes below the lower band: open a Sell position

When the middle-band exit is enabled:

  • Breakout Buy positions close when price falls back to the middle band

  • Breakout Sell positions close when price rises back to the middle band

Execution and Risk Controls

Before opening a new position, the EA checks:

  • Terminal connection status

  • Automated trading permission

  • Symbol trading permission

  • Valid Bid and Ask prices

  • Trade-context availability

  • Current spread

  • Broker minimum, maximum and step lot requirements

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit validity

  • Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level

  • Available account margin

When a trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the new order instead of repeatedly sending the same rejected request.

Input Parameters

  • InpBandsPeriod
    Bollinger Bands calculation period. Default: 20.

  • InpBandsShift
    Horizontal shift of the Bollinger Bands. Default: 0.

  • InpBandsDeviations
    Bollinger Bands deviation multiplier. Default: 2.0.

  • InpAppliedPrice
    Price type used for the Bollinger Bands calculation. Default: Close price.

  • InpMode
    Selects Mean Reversion or Breakout trading mode.

  • InpUseNewBarOnly
    Evaluates new entry signals only when a new candle begins. Default: true.

  • InpOnePositionOnly
    Allows only one open position for the current symbol and Magic Number. Default: true.

  • InpLots
    Requested fixed lot size. Default: 0.10. The final volume is normalized to the broker's permitted lot settings.

  • InpStopLossPoints
    Stop Loss distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

  • InpTakeProfitPoints
    Take Profit distance in points. Default: 300. Set to 0 to disable.

  • InpExitAtMiddleBand
    Enables position closing at the Bollinger Bands middle line. Default: true.

  • InpMagicNumber
    Identifier used by the EA to manage its own positions. Default: 20260711.

  • InpSlippagePoints
    Maximum allowed slippage in points. Default: 10.

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints
    Maximum spread allowed for new entries, measured in points. Default: 50. Set to 0 to disable the spread filter.

Recommended Use

Market behavior and trading conditions may differ between symbols, brokers, account leverage and timeframes.

Users should test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in live trading.

Please note that points and pips are not always the same. The actual price distance depends on the number of digits used by the trading symbol.

Important Risk Notice

This product is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate trading risk.

Backtest results and past trading performance do not guarantee future results. Users are responsible for selecting suitable symbols, timeframes, parameters, leverage and position sizes.

Testing on a demo account and using conservative risk settings are strongly recommended before live trading.

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Cortex Aurex
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Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
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AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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