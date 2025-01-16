The Gold Breaker MT5

5

This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Live signal(Aggressive Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284062

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Set files:

MT4 version

Key Features:

  • Combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy for structured trade execution.
  • Uses trendlines to identify market trends and support/resistance levels to monitor potential breakouts.

Why Choose The Gold Breaker?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Each trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.
    • The EA visually plots trendlines and support/resistance levels directly on the chart, providing clear insights into its trading logic.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined market conditions.

    • The default parameters are optimized for gold trading, but you can customize and optimize them for other symbols to suit your strategy.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lot for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

Risk Warning

Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.

I’d love to hear your thoughts and experiences with this EA. Any feedback will be greatly appreciated! Take your trading to the next level today!














Отзывы 1
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2025.03.11 15:21 
 

I like this EA! It gains reliable and sustainable profits without major drawdown! Test Demo before purchasing and you will be surprised positively!

Рекомендуем также
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Внимание! Советник только для счетов типа "hedging" (хеджинг). Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Monitoring
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (5)
Эксперты
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Эксперты
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Missy Fab MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Missy Fab MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Он работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! Почему выбрать Missy Fab MT5? Алгоритмы анализа: круглосуточная автоматизация торговли с использованием встроенных моделей. Гибкость: адаптация к вол
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Эксперты
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Эксперты
Этот робот - автоматизированный инструмент торговли, который использует два популярных индикатора для выявления возможностей торговли на рынке Forex. Индикатор RSI (Relative Strength Index) является техническим индикатором, который измеряет относительную силу актива по сравнению с другими активами на рынке. Bollinger Bands - это индикатор, который измеряет волатильность рынка и помогает определить пределы цен для определенного актива. Робот для торговли с использованием индикаторов RSI и Bollin
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Другие продукты этого автора
Mon Scalper MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 afte
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Эксперты
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Tom Scalper MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (2)
Эксперты
Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor Overview: Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544 Pricing Launch Price : $199 In
Divergence Scanner Pro
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Утилиты
Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI , MACD , and Stochastic . With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market. Key Features: Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RS
FREE
The Gold Breaker
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
Фильтр:
Richirich1k
651
Richirich1k 2025.03.11 15:21 
 

I like this EA! It gains reliable and sustainable profits without major drawdown! Test Demo before purchasing and you will be surprised positively!

Xuan Bach Nguyen
1225
Ответ разработчика Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.03.11 15:24
I'm very happy that you trust my EA! If you need any assistance, feel free to reach out—I'm always here to help
Ответ на отзыв