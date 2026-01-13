Reversal and Continuation EA
- Эксперты
- Jerome Tommy Bodden
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Reversal & Continuation EA - Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Consensus System
Description
An advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with ADR/AWR/AMR (Average Daily/Weekly/Monthly Range) intelligence. Features an interactive dashboard with real-time signal detection, clickable trading interface, and comprehensive range analytics for optimal trade timing.
Key Features
🎯 Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis
Supports up to 9 timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, M1)
Configurable consensus threshold (1-100%)
Real-time signal detection with cross/slope analysis
Automatic signal flipping on consensus changes
📊 Integrated Technical Indicators
MACD Signal Line Cross detection
MACD Zero Line Cross analysis
Moving Average slope analysis
Stochastic momentum detection
Cross detection vs. slope-based signal generation
📈 ADR/AWR/AMR Intelligence System
Real-time Average Daily Range calculation
Average Weekly Range monitoring
Average Monthly Range analysis
Symbol ranking by range consumption
Development percentage tracking (current vs. average range)
🎛️ Interactive Dashboard Features
Sortable columns (Time, Symbol, Rank, Range data, etc.)
Clickable symbol buttons for chart switching
One-click trade execution buttons
Real-time data updates every 5 seconds
Color-coded signal strength indicators
⚡ Dual Trading Modes
Manual Mode - Click-to-trade with confirmation
Auto Mode - Automatic execution of all qualifying signals
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
Fixed lot size or risk percentage-based sizing
Dynamic lot calculation with broker constraint validation
Margin requirement checking
Stop level validation with automatic adjustment
Account balance and margin level protection
📊 Range Analytics Dashboard
Development % - Current range vs. average range
Buy/Sell Consumption - Directional movement analysis
Remaining Potential - Unused range percentage
Buy/Sell Ratio - Directional bias indicator
Timer System - Time since last threshold change
🔧 Signal Management
Maximum signals limit (1-20 configurable)
Signal aging with time stamps
Automatic signal cleanup and validation
State persistence across chart changes
Parameter change detection with clean restart
Dashboard Features
📋 Sortable Columns
Time - Signal generation time (newest/oldest first)
Symbol - Alphabetical sorting
Rank - ADR ranking position
AVG - Average range in pips
NOW - Current range in pips
DEV% - Development percentage
Buy%/Sell% - Directional consumption
Left% - Remaining potential
Ratio - Buy-Sell ratio
Timer - Time tracking
🎨 Visual Indicators
Color-coded signal directions (Buy/Sell)
Range development status (Green/Yellow/Red)
Remaining potential warnings
Trade execution status tracking
Range Intelligence
ADR Mode - Daily range analysis with weekend filtering
AWR Mode - Weekly range patterns
AMR Mode - Monthly range cycles
Smart Ranking - Symbols sorted by range consumption
Timer System - Tracks time since range thresholds
Trading Controls
Configurable stop loss/take profit in pips
Risk percentage or fixed lot sizing
Magic number for trade identification
Custom trade comments
Order filling modes (FOK/IOC)
Technical Specifications
🔍 Signal Detection Methods
Cross Detection - Price/indicator crossovers
Slope Analysis - Directional momentum
Consensus Validation - Multi-timeframe agreement
Range Confirmation - ADR/AWR/AMR filtering
💾 State Management
CSV-based persistence across sessions
Parameter change detection
Signal history preservation
Automatic cleanup on indicator removal
Input Parameters
50+ configurable settings covering all aspects
Trading mode selection (Manual/Auto)
Risk management controls
Timeframe enable/disable switches
Indicator selection and parameters
Dashboard appearance customization
Safety Features
Symbol availability validation
Tick data verification
Broker constraint compliance
Margin requirement checking
Invalid price protection
Error handling with detailed logging
Visual Dashboard Layout
Customizable corner positioning
Adjustable font sizes and colors
Background/border color themes
Real-time status updates
Symbol count and ranking statistics
Performance Optimization
Efficient indicator handle management
Optimized data copying and processing
Smart object cleanup and recreation
Minimal memory footprint
Fast dashboard updates
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Language: MQL5
Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
Symbols: Market Watch symbols
Execution: Market orders with slippage control
This EA represents a complete institutional-grade consensus trading solution with advanced range analytics, providing traders with comprehensive market intelligence and automated execution capabilities in a single, interactive system.